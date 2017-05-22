Every Indian Needs To Look At And Lament This Photo

The Hindustan Times reported that the local authorities couldn't track down the origin of the message, not could they substantiate the authenticity of the claim.

The WhatsApp rumour has resulted in multiple lynchings in the area.

The message read: "...Suspected child lifters are carrying sedatives, injections, spray, cotton and small towels. They speak Hindi, Bangla and Malyali. If you happen to see any stranger near your house immediately inform local police as he could be a member of the child lifting gang."