Sonu Nigam Is Right To Call Out India's "Forced Religiousness"

No, the morning azaan isn't India's direst form of religious oppression. But yes, religious oppression is one of our most pressing national issues.

Posted on
Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Early on this sunny Monday morning, a peeved Sonu Nigam tweeted about the way he was woken up – by a morning Azaan from a nearby mosque.

Twitter: @sonunigam

He went on to argue that nobody should be subjected to others practicing their religion, and that religious rituals and functions should be free of loudspeakers.

Twitter: @sonunigam

Folks readily agreed that India does have a "forced religiousness" problem...

But many were baffled at Nigam's choice to single out a Muslim tradition, in a climate when most "forced religiousness" in India serves to oppress Muslim citizens.

In all, Nigam managed to launch a productive discussion about all religions conducting prayers and celebrations sans loudspeakers.

Though unfortunately his example of singling out Islam bolstered a few others doing the same.

Bigotry aside, the consensus seems to be that none of us want to be bothered by noise, traffic jams, and EDM playlists randomly through the year, and that prayer and celebration should carry on without disrupting passersby.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

And that loudspeakers, Twitter debates, and outrage cycles should all just take it down a notch.

Twitter: @sonunigam / Via Twitter: @sonunigam

