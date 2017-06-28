Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

People From All Across India Marched Today Against A Series Of Anti-Muslim Killings

"Silence is the beginning of violence."

Posted on
Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India
Mumbai, India
Reporting From
Mumbai, India

Thousands of people in cities across India took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against a series of violence involving Muslims and Dalits in recent months.

Andre Borges for BuzzFeed News

The protests come days after a 15-year-old Muslim boy, Junaid Khan, was stabbed to death on a train not far from the capital by a group of men. Eyewitnesses said the men screamed "beef eater" while attacking Khan.

Earlier this week, independent filmmaker and author Saba Dewan called for a nationwide protest urging Indians across the country to stand against the ongoing spate of violence. Wednesday's citizen protests, which were being organized in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhopal and Bengaluru, come amid reports that a group of people beat up a Muslim dairy owner in Jharkhand, and put his house on fire.

#NotInMyName #Hyderabad Citizens silent protest against mob killing. @CNNnews18
SAKSHI KHANNA @tweetsakshi

#NotInMyName #Hyderabad Citizens silent protest against mob killing. @CNNnews18

Reply Retweet Favorite
The #NotInMyName protest gets underway in Bangalore @CNNnews18
Deepa Balakrishnan @deepab18

The #NotInMyName protest gets underway in Bangalore @CNNnews18

Reply Retweet Favorite

In Mumbai, about a hundred people, including prominent celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Kalki Koechlin, and Konkona Sen Sharma, took part in the protests.

Shabana Azmi at the #NotInMyName protest in Mumbai
Andre Borges @AndreBorges28

Shabana Azmi at the #NotInMyName protest in Mumbai

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Chup rehna hi hinsa ki shuruat hai" #democracyfellows join the nationwide #NotInMyName pledge and campaign from P… https://t.co/8hg807U5Q3
Nikhil Dey @nikhilmkss

"Chup rehna hi hinsa ki shuruat hai" #democracyfellows join the nationwide #NotInMyName pledge and campaign from P… https://t.co/8hg807U5Q3

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Silence is the beginning of violence."

The killing of Junaid Khan is one of the latest in a series of deaths from mob-related violence against Muslims in India, many triggered by accusations and suspicions of killing cows and consuming beef. For months, people have been calling attention to these killings.

Twitter: @BDUTT
Many Indians have questioned the government's silence — particularly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has failed to denounce recent killings.
Twitter: @Javedakhtarjadu

Many Indians have questioned the government's silence — particularly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has failed to denounce recent killings.

According to an analysis by The Hindustan Times, 86% of those killed in cow-related violence in the last seven years have been Muslims. Nearly 97% of the attacks have taken place since Modi came to power in 2014.

In 2015, a man and his son in Dadri were fatally beaten for allegedly eating beef on Eid – the allegations were later proven to be false. A month after that killing, following widespread calls for condemnation, Modi finally broke his silence, saying that Muslims and Hindus should fight poverty, not each other.
The Hindustan Times / Via hindustantimes.com

In 2015, a man and his son in Dadri were fatally beaten for allegedly eating beef on Eid – the allegations were later proven to be false. A month after that killing, following widespread calls for condemnation, Modi finally broke his silence, saying that Muslims and Hindus should fight poverty, not each other.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

24 Powerful Photos From The #NotInMyName Protests Around The World

https://www.buzzfeed.com/sahilrizwan/not-in-my-name?utm_term=.fj74J0Ka6#.hfjBMgqyR

Andre Borges is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Andre Borges at andre.borges@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With India