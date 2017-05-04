Sections

People Are Seriously Pissed That "Vogue India" Got Kendall Jenner For Their 10-Year Anniversary Shoot

"Why is Kendall Jenner on the cover for Vogue India when India literally has some of the prettiest models?"

Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Supermodel Kendall Jenner was recently in Jaipur to shoot for Vogue India’s Collector’s Edition issue.

The shoot happened in February and was done to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the magazine.
Mario Testino / Via Vogue India

The shoot happened in February and was done to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the magazine.

While the pictures were stunningly shot in a palace, and featured Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Jenner, they've garnered a substantial amount of outrage.

Mario Testino / Via Vogue India

People are calling out the fact that the shoot should have had an Indian model on the cover instead of an American one.

I am utterly disappointed in this Vogue India anniversary cover. There are so many deserving Indian models that sho… https://t.co/K6x9iAUyWE
M.🥀 @MEENAVOGUEE

I am utterly disappointed in this Vogue India anniversary cover. There are so many deserving Indian models that sho… https://t.co/K6x9iAUyWE

There were other Indian actors and models including Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput, and others who took part in the anniversary issue, but the fact that Jenner was on the cover instead of them has become a focal point of discontent.

Mario Testino / Via Vogue India

And as a result, in the midst of outrage against the magazine, Jenner has fallen victim to hate by association.

I'm so sick of seeing twig white girls everywhere man I wanna see beautiful women of colour. I think we've all had… https://t.co/B5m98B5F2z
fey🥀 @lilguaava

I'm so sick of seeing twig white girls everywhere man I wanna see beautiful women of colour. I think we've all had… https://t.co/B5m98B5F2z

It wasn't just Indians that were angered by the shoot. People from across the globe wondered the same thing.

Why is Kendall Jenner on the cover for Vogue India when india literally has some of the prettiest models?
emma @itsemmakay

Why is Kendall Jenner on the cover for Vogue India when india literally has some of the prettiest models?

Someone tell me why Kendall Jenner is on the front of Vogue India's 10 year anniversary cover? Could you not find 1/500million in India?
$abrina @SabrinaMarie9

Someone tell me why Kendall Jenner is on the front of Vogue India's 10 year anniversary cover? Could you not find 1/500million in India?

Jenner hasn't had the best couple of months. She was recently called out for being a part of a Pepsi ad campaign, that basically said, "Pepsi can stop protests and create peace".

Pepsi later apologised to Jenner, and pulled the controversial ad.
Pepsi later apologised to Jenner, and pulled the controversial ad.

Anyway, here's the entire shoot in case you want to see some pretty pictures, or rage against them, or anything else.

Mario Testino / Via Vogue India
Mario Testino / Via Vogue India

