People Are Seriously Pissed That "Vogue India" Got Kendall Jenner For Their 10-Year Anniversary Shoot

Supermodel Kendall Jenner was recently in Jaipur to shoot for Vogue India’s Collector’s Edition issue.
While the pictures were stunningly shot in a palace, and featured Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Jenner, they've garnered a substantial amount of outrage.
People are calling out the fact that the shoot should have had an Indian model on the cover instead of an American one.
There were other Indian actors and models including Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput, and others who took part in the anniversary issue, but the fact that Jenner was on the cover instead of them has become a focal point of discontent.
And as a result, in the midst of outrage against the magazine, Jenner has fallen victim to hate by association.
It wasn't just Indians that were angered by the shoot. People from across the globe wondered the same thing.
Jenner hasn't had the best couple of months. She was recently called out for being a part of a Pepsi ad campaign, that basically said, "Pepsi can stop protests and create peace".
Anyway, here's the entire shoot in case you want to see some pretty pictures, or rage against them, or anything else.