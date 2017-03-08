13 Incredible Women From Indian History You Should Probably Know About

2. Captain Prem Mathur — the first woman pilot in India.

(1910 - 1992)

Even after acquiring her commercial pilot license, Prem Mathur was turned down by eight private airlines. Not because she wasn’t good enough, but because they didn’t want a woman pilot.

She eventually interviewed at Deccan Airlines, and was asked how she would handle night halts when she would likely have to sleep in close quarters with men. She answered, “You will not regret hiring me.”

She became the first woman pilot in India.