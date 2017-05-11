Get Our App!
People Are Pretty Pissed That Justin Bieber Lip-Synched Through His Entire Mumbai Concert

“If you’re going to lip sync, at least attempt to sync your lips.”

Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Last night, Justin Bieber performed for the first time in India to a massive crowd of nearly 50,000 people at Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium.

Last night, Justin Bieber performed for the first time in India to a massive crowd of nearly 50,000 people at Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium.

instagram.com

The 90-minute performance had a lot of weird and wonderful moments including Bieber bringing some kids up to perform with him and having to retune his guitar while on stage because of the heat.

The 90-minute performance had a lot of weird and wonderful moments including Bieber bringing some kids up to perform with him and having to retune his guitar while on stage because of the heat.

Srishti Dixit / BuzzFeed

3. But there was one thing that people felt throughout the show.

4. Bieber basically lip-synched his way through majority of his performance.

Instagram: @andreestreeter

6. And sure it was fair to do it for one or two of his songs that relied more on produced vocals, but well, people were annoyed that they spent so much to see this.

Feeling sorry for people who paid 76k to see Justin Bieber do lip sync in hot humid Mumbai evening. #justinbieberindia

— Boring... (@graphicalcomic)

Anuya Jakatdar / Snapchat

8. People who flew down from other parts of the country especially for this concert felt super slighted by the pop star.

Came down from Goa just to see @justinbieber play his songs off YouTube. Couldn't even get the lip sync right #JustinBieberIndia

— Marlon Moraes (@marlon_moraes14)

9. Bieber did perform a couple of songs with just an acoustic guitar, that he obviously didn’t lip sync.

instagram.com

10. And people did recognise that…

@monikarawal @justinbieber He did lip sync a few songs but he also sang songs live. He obviously couldn't sing for two hours straight.

— n (@NlovesOneD)

11. But people felt cheated nonetheless.

@justinbieber lip sync all his songs on stage. What a way to cheat your fans. And what a waste of so much money. #JustinBieberIndia

— Shareq Inamdar (@itssrq)

FFS Justin Bieber, people didn't pay 50k+ to watch you in ghar ke kapde and do bad lip sync. Glad I skipped this one. No longer Belieb.

— Post Choke Bae (@Womaniya)

13. Is it too late now to say sorry?

tenor.co

Andre Borges is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
