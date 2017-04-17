Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

Indians Are Attacking Supermodel Miranda Kerr's Instagram Because She's The Snapchat CEO's Fiancée

The attack comes after claims by a former Snap Inc. employee that CEO Evan Spiegel allegedly said that he didn’t "want to expand in poor countries like India and Spain".

Posted on
Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Earlier this week, an ex-Snapchat employee claimed in a lawsuit that CEO Evan Spiegel allegedly once said that "this app [Snapchat] is only for rich people" and because of that he would not want to expand in "poor countries" like India and Spain.

Snap Inc. has since denied all claims. 'This is ridiculous. Obviously Snapchat is for everyone! It's available worldwide to download for free,' a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Snap Inc. has since denied all claims. "This is ridiculous. Obviously Snapchat is for everyone! It's available worldwide to download for free," a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Irrespective of the fact that there's no proof of the statements being made, Indians have taken offence by the alleged statement, going so far as to dragging the app's five-star rating down to one-star in a matter of hours.

BuzzFeed

And the carnage didn't stop there. Indians have now taken to attacking Spiegal through his fiancée model Miranda Kerr's Instagram.

instagram.com

The comments have been vicious and unyielding, showcasing people's disdain towards Spiegal's alleged statements.

instagram.com

People soon started attacking Kerr's choice to be with Spiegal.

instagram.com

Although some people wanted this senseless hating to stop...

instagram.com

And there were other rational people who were feeling second-hand embarrassment.

instagram.com

But majority of the comments were riddled with rage.

instagram.com

This isn't the first instance of Indians mass-abusing a woman for her boyfriend's mistakes. Anushka Sharma routinely gets trolled when Virat Kohli underperforms.

NDTV

And it isn't even the first instance of weirdly misdirected rage in this news cycle. Yesterday, hordes of Indians uninstalled Snapdeal because they were angry at Snapchat.

Google.com

It's safe to say we may, as a nation, need anger management classes. Actually that may not be safe to say.

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With India