This Woman Created A Striking Photo Project Of People's Jobs Vs. What They Dreamed Of Being As Kids

Deeksha Rathore, a Mumbai-based student did a striking photo series as part of a project for her photography class. Dubbing the project "Dreamcatcher", Rathore spoke to people and asked them what they wanted to be when they were kids. "It was so interesting to see how vastly different those dreams and their subsequent realities were; I knew I had something there. The series of 12 diptychs that highlights the vast contrast between an individual’s current job and the dreams they had as a child," Rathore told BuzzFeed.