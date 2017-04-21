Sections

This Woman Created A Striking Photo Project Of People's Jobs Vs. What They Dreamed Of Being As Kids

"It was so interesting to see how vastly different those dreams and their subsequent realities were."

Posted on
Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Deeksha Rathore, a Mumbai-based student did a striking photo series as part of a project for her photography class.

Dubbing the project "Dreamcatcher", Rathore spoke to people and asked them what they wanted to be when they were kids. "It was so interesting to see how vastly different those dreams and their subsequent realities were; I knew I had something there. The series of 12 diptychs that highlights the vast contrast between an individual’s current job and the dreams they had as a child," Rathore told BuzzFeed.

The Doctor vs. The Cricketer

The Mithai Maker vs. The Fashion Designer

The Bartender vs. The Corporate Employee

The Air Hostess vs. The DJ

The House Help vs. The Bharatanatyam Dancer

The Rickshaw Driver vs. The Artist

The Jeweller vs. The Air Hostess

The Vegetable Seller vs. The Cook

The Paan Seller vs. The Security Guard

The Juice Wala vs. The Army Officer

The Mochi vs. The Policeman

The Salesman vs. The Professional Carrom Player

"Its purpose isn’t to determine whether there is a feeling of regret or relief amongst these individuals who didn’t live out their childhood dreams. Those emotions are very personal and subjective. I’ve simply tried to contrast a dream and a reality through my work," Rathore told BuzzFeed.

