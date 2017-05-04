Get Our App!
IndiGo Hilariously Didn’t Get This Guy’s Sarcastic Tweet About How Bad Their Service Is

“Glad to hear that.”

1. On April 30, Kolkata resident Roshan Agarwal was flying from Bhubaneswar back home, when he was met with an unfortunate side effect of flying that passengers have been experiencing since the dawn of time – the incompetence of airlines.

View this image ›

Twitter: @roshansxc

2. Understandably, to vent his frustration, Agarwal tweeted about the incident, calling out IndiGo Airlines for not sending his luggage to the same destination as him.

View this image ›

Twitter: @roshansxc

3. Things got even more uncomfortable when Agarwal’s sass flew well over the heads of those who run the airline’s Twitter.

View this image ›

Twitter: @roshansxc

4. Agarwal told BuzzFeed that his luggage was wrongly marked and was hence sent to Hyderabad instead of Calcutta.

View this image ›

Facebook: roshan.agarwal13

“After I landed at the Calcutta airport, and after having waited for over 30 minutes for my baggage, I went over to their customer service desk where I was informed that my luggage was sent to Hyderabad,” he added.

5. Agarwal also stated that after landing in Hyderabad, his baggage was accidentally taken by another passenger, who returned the bag to the authorities later, after realising it wasn’t theirs.

View this image ›

Facebook: roshan.agarwal13

6. In any case, it did give a few people something to laugh about. A screenshot of the conversation is being widely shared by meme pages on Facebook, garnering thousands of shares.

View this image ›

Facebook: chichorapan

7. Oh, well. Here’s to the next flight.

View this image ›

imgur.com

