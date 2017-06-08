Sections

Every Woke, Liberated Woman Will Love This Woman's Art About Not Sparing A Single Fuck To Sanskaar

Replying to sexist WhatsApp forwards with these.

Posted on
Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

This is New York-based artist Sam Madhu.

Sam Madhu

Her Instagram page is going to become every woke, liberated woman's new fave.

Sam Madhu

Madhu, who used to live in Chennai, told BuzzFeed that she's unashamed of talking about experiences with sex, alcohol, and drugs – topics that are taboo in India, especially if you're a woman.

Sam Madhu

Her artwork caters to those those strong, independent brown women who refuse to be whitewashed, but also refuse to be oppressed by misogynistic Indian rules.

Sam Madhu

Lots of her art also pokes holes at society's concepts of beauty standards.

Sam Madhu
Sam Madhu

"I'm focusing my new series on goddess Kali, who is a symbol of female power, destruction, sexuality and independence," Madhu told BuzzFeed.

Sam Madhu

Madhu says that she's considering moving back to India soon and will continue making art without giving a fuck about people's opinions.

Sam Madhu

You can follow Sam Madhu's art on Instagram or check out her website.

Sam Madhu

Andre Borges is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Andre Borges at andre.borges@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

