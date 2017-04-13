A Handy Guide For Having Casual Sex In India (And The Rest Of The World)

After a friend asked 24-year-old Naomi Barton what the rules are for casual sex, she began a Twitter thread with the thought of educating those who might have the same query.
So here we go. Let's discuss a handy guide for having casual sex in India, based on Barton's informative tweet thread.
1.Always use condoms. It doesn't matter if you know the person or not. If you're fucking them make sure the guy is wearing a condom.
2.Oral sex can also give you STDs. So you should use condoms for oral as well.
3.Get the HPV vaccination done. This involves getting tested to see if you have it and it's expensive, but so is cervical cancer.
4.Lots of STDs don't show symptoms for years, so it's best you get tested right now.
5.One-night stands are liberating and awesome, but you should understand that all partners react differently at the end of sex. Take care of yourself first, others won't.
6.If diving into kinkier stuff like BDSM, make sure all parties know what's what. Clearly articulate your safe words such that both parties are on the same page.
7.Red-yellow-green are universally accepted terms for stop-careful-go.
8.Keep three things in mind, sex should be safe, sane, and consensual.
9.If you're trying anal, make sure you get cleaned up before going into vaginal sex. Vaginas get infections very easily.
10.Infections come from all places, so make sure you wash your hands before getting into any kind of sexual activity.
11.Whatever the situation make sure it is completely what you want.
12.And most importantly, do not feel afraid to talk about things. Whether it be with the person you're about to sleep with, your friends if you have any questions or thoughts, and even your parents if you have apprehensions about anything.
Unsurprisingly, a lot of people shared Barton's thread, realising that it's an important conversation to have in a country that shies away from openly speaking about sex.
Barton told BuzzFeed that the response to her tweet was daunting. "I can't count the number of grown-ass women who said they had no idea about any of this. People messaged me saying they didn't know they could get STDs from oral sex. Across the board there was a strong sense that it's really terrible that we don't know this information."
