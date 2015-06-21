“A Deadly Adoption” Shocked Everyone By Actually Playing It Straight

But given the cast, it was still unclear whether this had been planned as a network-sanctioned spoof of the cheesy tropes found in most Lifetime original movies or if it was the real deal.
Then Lifetime announced an airdate and released an official teaser for it, revealing the project wasn't canceled after all.
When A Deadly Adoption aired Saturday night, it turned out to be a completely straight-faced adoption-gone-awry tale, disappointing viewers who were expecting a two-hour spoof of Lifetime movies.
Others thought the cast and their performances worked in its favor.
The movie aired four consecutive times Saturday night. Finally, people realized they had just watched a Lifetime movie several times.