“A Deadly Adoption” Shocked Everyone By Actually Playing It Straight

The Lifetime movie starring Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig had a convoluted backstory more surprising than its actual plot.

Andrea Battleground
by Andrea Battleground

BuzzFeed News Reporter

When news of A Deadly Adoption, a seemingly sincere Lifetime original movie starring Saturday Night Life alumni Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig, was announced — or was it leaked? — on April 1, most people thought it was an elaborate April Fools' joke.

NBC / Via giphy

Shortly afterward, Ferrell made a statement that he and Wiig had decided to "forgo the project entirely."

DreamWorks / Via giphy

But given the cast, it was still unclear whether this had been planned as a network-sanctioned spoof of the cheesy tropes found in most Lifetime original movies or if it was the real deal.

Lifetime

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell in A Deadly Adoption.

Then Lifetime announced an airdate and released an official teaser for it, revealing the project wasn't canceled after all.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

When A Deadly Adoption aired Saturday night, it turned out to be a completely straight-faced adoption-gone-awry tale, disappointing viewers who were expecting a two-hour spoof of Lifetime movies.

Matt Taylor @PotatoDigest

watching #ADeadlyAdoption is a surreal experience. Is it funny? Is it serious? The world may never know.

Erik Childress @EriktheMovieman

There is something so Andy Kaufman-ish about this Ferrell/Wiig Lifetime movie. It is being played soooo straight. #ADeadlyAdoption

Ryan Satin @ryansatin

Can't tell if #ADeadlyAdoption is supposed to be ironically funny or not. Anyone finish the whole thing? I'm semi bored so far

Paul Kanter @PaulKanter

#ADeadlyAdoption is two movies in one. It's a straight up thriller, and it's a comedy.You can enjoy it as either, like the gold/white dress.

Others thought the cast and their performances worked in its favor.

Chris Hardwick @nerdist

MESMERIZED by #ADeadlyAdoption...it's like Sharknado for moms...

Ben Greenman @bengreenman

In the future, people will say "That guy from #ADeadlyAdoption also did comedies, I think."

Shawn Hollenbach @shawnhollenbach

Will Ferrell must have gone to the Meredith Baxter Acting Seminar. It's Perfect #DeadlyAdoption #ADeadlyAdoption

Jesse Taylor @jesseltaylor

You can tell this isn't a real Lifetime movie because plot developments occurred before the final ten minutes. #ADeadlyAdoption

The movie aired four consecutive times Saturday night. Finally, people realized they had just watched a Lifetime movie several times.

Stephanie Montgomery @steezer

Oh now I get it...by watching #ADeadlyAdoption the joke's on me.

Christian @LivChristianLiv

If you missed #ADeadlyAdoption, Lifetime is replaying it 3 more times between now and 4am

fejimanz @fejimanz

If you've missed #ADeadlyAdoption the first 5 times it inevitably aired. It is currently starting again...

Rammel @rammelchan

Tonight's SNL was weird. #ADeadlyAdoption

