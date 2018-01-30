Poetry: "Trophy"

Share On more Share On more

Chuck didn’t brag about the bear, knowing

word would get around camp naturally.

300 pounds, then 350. 70 yards, then 40.

The rumors growing larger, closer. We snuck

in the walk-in freezer looking for proof, found it

sawed up and spread between two chest

freezers, skinned so it looked diminished

and pink like a man after sex. And it did

look like a man. Biceps. Pecs. All the muscles

in the right places, the same curves I envied

in my brother’s back. Even a six-pack. Nipples.

Everything but the paws and head, which

were missing. We lifted the torso, checked

under the frozen legs, each part so light, lighter

than we thought a bear’s could be. Chuck swore

he left the rest at the lake where he dressed it,

but when we made the daylong climb

up switchbacks and cut for sign on the shore,

hoping to collect the claws for necklaces,

we didn’t find any paws or the head. Only

dried blood. Intestines. A single black organ.

All the tracks in the mud were human.