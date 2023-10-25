25 Versatile Fall Staples You Won’t Regret Buying

1. A faux-shearling moto jacket that looks like it would cost upward of $7 trillion (*giggles nervously* right on budget) but thankfully, it does not. Consider this the cold weather equivalent of a blazer: You'll look ultra put together when you slip this on over any outfit.
2. A flowy ruffled dress I'm envisioning paired with the holy duo: combat boots and a faux-leather jacket. Autumnal perfection.
3. A pair of faux-leather pants for folks who have said so long and good riddance to the boring denim of their past. These pants are comfy with slight stretch *and* look ultra chic.
4. A tortoiseshell button-down destined to fall into the "I should've bought this sooner" section of your wardrobe. This classic silhouette paired with a corduroy fabric = autumn perfection.
5. A half-zip pullover to celebrate the arrival of *cue trumpets and horns* sweater season. Available in a ton of neutral hues, pair this with jeans, leggings, or slacks for a comfy but put-together look.
6. A super-duper-cozy loungewear set I am currently adding to my cart right now — and yes, in the process, I am romanticizing every Hallmark and true crime marathon I'll be having this winter. Hot cocoa in hand. The weather app showing freezing temps.
7. An Oxford shirt begging to be worn with high-waisted sweats, thanks to its cropped silhouette. Looking très chic and exerting no effort to get there?! A dream, honestly.
8. A brushed shacket because, other than the obvious breakfast choice (apple cider donuts) and crunchy leaves, there's another sheriff in town when it comes to fall dressing: plaid. This staple is ideal for spooky season but is also warm enough for winter layer wear.
9. A tiered maxi that has the word "layering" down to a science. Leather motos, denim jackets, plaid button-downs — the outerwear world is your oyster when combined with the neutral dress below.
10. A cropped blazer perfect for layering this fall. Drape this over any plain black tee and et voilà, a chic outfit awaits — minimal effort required.
11. A ribbed sweater dress made from a soft, comfortable material that doesn't feel stifling. If the fabric and silhouette aren't enough to win you over, let me present my closing argument: pockets.
12. A puff-sleeve midi reviewers describe as a total compliment magnet. This staple is perfect for year-round wear: in summer with sandals, in fall with a leather jacket, in winter with knee-high boots, and in spring with white sneakers.
13. A knee-length cardigan coat you'll regret not having purchased, like, 10 years ago. This is perfection in outerwear form: chic, warm, cozy, and can be layered over fancy and casual outfits alike.
14. A bat-wing sweater complete with an asymmetrical hem you'll want to pair with leggings, combat boots, and a trendy fedora for a look that says "Why yes, this is something you have saved to a Pinterest board."
15. A black knit top with a high-neck silhouette for an elevated version of the crewneck you're typically pairing with blue denim. And made with 88% organic cotton, rest assured this will last for several wears — and washes.
16. A pair of high-rise relaxed jeans about to become *the* hunk of denim you wear on a daily basis. Made with a wide-leg silhouette, these guarantee no waist gaping thanks to stretch fabric and extra room at the hips.
17. A silky-and-stretchy cowl neck cami that'll answer your pleading prayers for *the* quintessential going out top. This is it, pets! Wear this for happy hour specials, slightly ritzy brunches, aaaand to Zoom meetings layered with a blazer. Perfection exists.
18. A deliciously comfortable pair of fleece sweatpants made from 60% cotton and 40% recycled polyester, aka these loungers are worth a bit of extra coin because they turn literal trash into wearable gold.
19. An essential cropped tank that has most likely been blessed by a fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.* An instantly chic upgrade is yours for the taking due to this high-neck silhouette.
20. A high-waisted wide-leg trouser that's available in a slew of neutral colors (think: black, white, navy, dark green). And not only do these look chic, but they're a far cry in comfort from the stiff denim you're typically reaching for.
21. A longline plaid jacket so chic, it won't matter that it's covered in the remnants of the apple cider donut you just inhaled.
22. An oversized knitted sweater vest for making the word "crisp" come to mind. Turtleneck weather is coming, pets, and what better way to accessorize it than with the below? I'll be taking five. Thanks.
23. A cotton maxi shirtdress because it's crafted from a blissfully lightweight material for "fall" days in which the thermometer reads "sweating-profusely degrees." This allows you to look autumnal as heck without having to suffocate your sweat glands.
24. A pair of fleece-lined sweats to make your legs feel as if they're being enveloped by a large, fluffy bathrobe. If you're dreading the chilly fall weather and hate being cold, then these babies are great — bonus points for a tapered leg that sets these apart from your oversized pajama bottoms.
25. A belted tunic dress that you can consider several outfits in one purchase due to how versatile it is. Wear it by its lonesome *or* add leggings and a leather vest for a look that, well, looks completely new.
The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.