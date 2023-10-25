BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Versatile Fall Staples You Won’t Regret Buying

    Items you'll wear again, again, and again.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A faux-shearling moto jacket that looks like it would cost upward of $7 trillion (*giggles nervously* right on budget) but thankfully, it does not. Consider this the cold weather equivalent of a blazer: You'll look ultra put together when you slip this on over any outfit.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house and I didn’t over heat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten and does not look chintzy. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." —Huesitos

    Get it from Amazon for $59.66+ (available in sizes S–XL and three colors).

    2. A flowy ruffled dress I'm envisioning paired with the holy duo: combat boots and a faux-leather jacket. Autumnal perfection.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Flowy, romantic, comfortable, well styled, not cheap on fabric or fabric quality. This is a home run purchase." —Christopher E.

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors).

    3. A pair of faux-leather pants for folks who have said so long and good riddance to the boring denim of their past. These pants are comfy with slight stretch *and* look ultra chic.

    model wearing the pants
    Free People

    Get it from Free People for $34.20 (available in sizes 0-12). 

    4. A tortoiseshell button-down destined to fall into the "I should've bought this sooner" section of your wardrobe. This classic silhouette paired with a corduroy fabric = autumn perfection.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "A staple for fall! I absolutely love this shirt! So soft and fits as expected, but size up if you want a baggier look." —Gabbi Inch

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 41 colors).

    5. A half-zip pullover to celebrate the arrival of *cue trumpets and horns* sweater season. Available in a ton of neutral hues, pair this with jeans, leggings, or slacks for a comfy but put-together look.

    model wearing the tan colored sweatshirt
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Probably my favorite sweatshirt. Very inexpensive with high quality material. Very thick and warm. Fast shipping also. Love this so much!" —Brieanna 

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 20 colors). 

    6. A super-duper-cozy loungewear set I am currently adding to my cart right now — and yes, in the process, I am romanticizing every Hallmark and true crime marathon I'll be having this winter. Hot cocoa in hand. The weather app showing freezing temps.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna

    Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 22 colors).

    7. An Oxford shirt begging to be worn with high-waisted sweats, thanks to its cropped silhouette. Looking très chic and exerting no effort to get there?! A dream, honestly.

    model wearing the shirt
    Madewell

    Get it from Madewell for $82 (available in sizes XXS-XXL and in three colors). 

    8. A brushed shacket because, other than the obvious breakfast choice (apple cider donuts) and crunchy leaves, there's another sheriff in town when it comes to fall dressing: plaid. This staple is ideal for spooky season but is also warm enough for winter layer wear.

    reviewer wearing the navy, cream, and orange flannel
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Cutest shacket I've found! I love this shacket. I wore it for the first time this morning, and it kept me warm and comfortable in early fall weather. I received a compliment on how cute it was at the store right away. Appears to be well made and TTS for oversized." —Amy Diroll

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 29 colors).

    9. A tiered maxi that has the word "layering" down to a science. Leather motos, denim jackets, plaid button-downs — the outerwear world is your oyster when combined with the neutral dress below.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this dress. It fits perfectly and the fabric is soft and comfortable. Love that it has pockets! It’s the perfect summer dress but also great for fall with a jacket." —KB

    Get it from Amazon for $59.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in three colors).

    10. A cropped blazer perfect for layering this fall. Drape this over any plain black tee and et voilà, a chic outfit awaits — minimal effort required.

    model wearing the blazer
    Free People

    Get it from Free People for $168 (available in sizes XS-XL and in three colors). 

    11. A ribbed sweater dress made from a soft, comfortable material that doesn't feel stifling. If the fabric and silhouette aren't enough to win you over, let me present my closing argument: pockets.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "The dress falls a little below mid thigh which I like because it is work/office appropriate. Super comfortable, material isn’t too thin or too thick, and it has a nice stretch to it. II am able to put my phone in a pocket and because the dress is flowy you can’t tell I have anything in my pocket at all." —Melanie Rose Venditto

    Get it from Amazon for $21.17+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 10 colors).

    12. A puff-sleeve midi reviewers describe as a total compliment magnet. This staple is perfect for year-round wear: in summer with sandals, in fall with a leather jacket, in winter with knee-high boots, and in spring with white sneakers.

    reviewer wearing the dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Never have I gotten so many compliments in one day from so many people, from my colleagues to my high school students to strangers in Costco as I shopped. I have placed an order for a second dress in a different print." —SH Wildman 

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors). 

    13. A knee-length cardigan coat you'll regret not having purchased, like, 10 years ago. This is perfection in outerwear form: chic, warm, cozy, and can be layered over fancy and casual outfits alike.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review "GUYS, OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes. I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree weather and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket-but-make-it-fashion' pieces HAHA. I love it so much." —@Kathy_Vu

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 10 colors).

    14. A bat-wing sweater complete with an asymmetrical hem you'll want to pair with leggings, combat boots, and a trendy fedora for a look that says "Why yes, this is something you have saved to a Pinterest board."

    reviewer wearing the black sweater
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this sweater! I wanted to be able to wear it with leggings, so I sized up to an XL and it’s perfect. It’s super soft and so comfortable." —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors).

    15. A black knit top with a high-neck silhouette for an elevated version of the crewneck you're typically pairing with blue denim. And made with 88% organic cotton, rest assured this will last for several wears — and washes.

    model wearing the top
    Reformation

    Get it from Reformation for $58 (available in sizes XS-XL). 

    16. A pair of high-rise relaxed jeans about to become *the* hunk of denim you wear on a daily basis. Made with a wide-leg silhouette, these guarantee no waist gaping thanks to stretch fabric and extra room at the hips.

    model wearing the jeans
    Abercrombie & Fitch

    Get them from Abercrombie & Fitch for $90 (available in sizes 23-37 and in 10 colors). 

    17. A silky-and-stretchy cowl neck cami that'll answer your pleading prayers for *the* quintessential going out top. This is it, pets! Wear this for happy hour specials, slightly ritzy brunches, aaaand to Zoom meetings layered with a blazer. Perfection exists.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "This top is an absolute must for a well-rounded wardrobe. Dress is up or be casual...it’s a go-to." —kajey perry

    Get it from Amazon for $39.90 (available in sizes XXS–5X and in five colors).

    18. A deliciously comfortable pair of fleece sweatpants made from 60% cotton and 40% recycled polyester, aka these loungers are worth a bit of extra coin because they turn literal trash into wearable gold.

    model wearing the green sweatpants
    Richer Poorer

    Promising review: "I'm super picky about my sweatpants and have been searching for a comfy, SOFT, good-fitting pair and these were PERFECT. These were a perfect fit in every aspect and look like they fit well without being overly baggy. The cinch at the bottom also makes it look more put together. I got it in the Warm Gray color and it is so cute and trendy. I've had these on for five days straight since I got them." —Megan

    Get them from Richer Poorer for $72 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 11 colors).

    19. An essential cropped tank that has most likely been blessed by a fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.* An instantly chic upgrade is yours for the taking due to this high-neck silhouette.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don’t hesitate, just buy it. I bought it in one color and as soon as I tried it on I purchased three more. The material is like butter. It doesn’t have a built-in bra, but it’s lined. You could put on a bra with this if you’d like but there’s no need. It’s cropped but still long enough that it doesn’t roll up weirdly at the bottom. Can dress this up or down! I’ll probably end up buying every color by the end of the year, it’s just that incredible." —Danijtate

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors).

    20. A high-waisted wide-leg trouser that's available in a slew of neutral colors (think: black, white, navy, dark green). And not only do these look chic, but they're a far cry in comfort from the stiff denim you're typically reaching for.

    amazon.com, reviewer wearing the pant

    Promising review: "These have been my go-to pants since I received them! They look quite chic and tasteful. Love." —Vignesh n.

    Get them from Amazon for $29+ (available in sizes XS-XL and in seven colors).

    21. A longline plaid jacket so chic, it won't matter that it's covered in the remnants of the apple cider donut you just inhaled.

    Reviewer wearing the brown plaid coat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I get so many compliments whenever I wear this coat. It always ties my outfits together and makes me feel spruced up. The weight is really versatile too! It was a godsend when I went to a convention in San Diego. I could wear it over my sleeveless dress in the air conditioning or outside walking by the water and feel very comfortable. I wore it over long sleeved shirts and sweaters with boots in the fall and winter and felt super cute. It's held up well and I couldn't be happier!" —Noneya

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and five colors).

    22. An oversized knitted sweater vest for making the word "crisp" come to mind. Turtleneck weather is coming, pets, and what better way to accessorize it than with the below? I'll be taking five. Thanks.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this! Well worth the price! I ordered a medium so that it wouldn’t be too oversized and look awkward. And it fits perfect!! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item...it’s very soft and thick. Which wasn’t what I expected at all. My only real complaint is the price of the item. However, this item is very trendy, so I understand. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" —Jon Evans

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–L and nine colors).

    23. A cotton maxi shirtdress because it's crafted from a blissfully lightweight material for "fall" days in which the thermometer reads "sweating-profusely degrees." This allows you to look autumnal as heck without having to suffocate your sweat glands.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lovely! It was a bit big in the midsection, but I bought it oversized on purpose. It looks great with my chunky and thin belts! It's perfect for all seasons. I intend on wearing it this summer and then adding leggings for fall." —AMA

    Get it from Amazon for $26.88+ (available in sizes X–XXL and seven colors).

    24. A pair of fleece-lined sweats to make your legs feel as if they're being enveloped by a large, fluffy bathrobe. If you're dreading the chilly fall weather and hate being cold, then these babies are great — bonus points for a tapered leg that sets these apart from your oversized pajama bottoms.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I'm always cold in the Wisconsin winters. These toast me up and are perfect for lounging. So cozy." —Jodi Larson

    Get them from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in nine colors).

    25. A belted tunic dress that you can consider several outfits in one purchase due to how versatile it is. Wear it by its lonesome *or* add leggings and a leather vest for a look that, well, looks completely new.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this dress/tunic. Fits perfectly. Nice enough to wear to work (teacher) and comfy. The flannel is not too think and perfect on cool days for a tank underneath as another layer." —you rock

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–3X and in 10 colors).

    The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.