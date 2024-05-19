30 Underwire Bikinis That Provide Extra Support

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A push-up bikini top that looks like it was handpicked by the costume designers behind White Lotus. Season 1, specifically. Wearing this means you're basically in Hawaii.
2. A convertible bikini top if you've dreamt of wearing bandeau styles but scoffed at the thought. Now presenting: this. The underwire and padding ensure lift, and its removable straps (that can be worn as halter or crisscross) provide extra support if needed.
3. A long-line bustier-style top I'm knighting with the title of "water park attire" because you can rest assured everything will stay in, ahem, place on log flumes or lazy rivers.
4. A ruffle bikini top if you're looking to incorporate a ~little black dress~ piece into your swimsuit rotation. A simple silhouette ensures timelessness, while adjustable straps ensure a perfect fit. Consider this a win-win.
5. A scoop top I plan on wearing to beach volleyball tournaments (as someone who will never ever actually participate in the playing part). A sporty design + supportive underwire = a chance for me to moonlight as an athlete.
6. A textured bikini that has me drooling at the mere thought of summer, sand, and seaweed-strewn beaches.
7. A bikini set lauded by over 16,000 reviewers for underwire boning that's supportive without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable. You may be tempted to wear this bikini top as a bra year-round, actually.
8. An underwire swimsuit top that one reviewer claims stays put during games of beach volleyball, which may be the single most impressive thing you can say about a bikini.
9. A padded bikini top featuring supportive boning and adjustable straps — because the last thing we want to deal with while *finally* getting some sunshine is the nuisance of too-loose, perpetually-falling spaghetti noodles on your shoulders.
10. A bikini set available in colorful abstract and floral prints if your intention is to make this summer the one where you break up with blandness — let's save the uniform of black sweater, black jeans, and black sneakers for the dreary winter, okay?
11. An underwire bikini top that is available in D through F cup sizes so your ladies will remain in place and feel supported through pool parties, beach getaways, and waterpark excursions.
12. An underwire bikini set rocking a retro vibe that looks like it's just stepped out of a Betty Boop cartoon. Its double-back straps will make sure you have the utmost support, too.
13. A bikini top that's available in D and DD cups to ensure a glove-like fit. A tie-back design ensures the band size fits to a T, too.
14. A cross-back push-up underwire top with convertible straps to celebrate the arrival of pool season and banish all "what will I wear" thoughts from your noggin. This is your uniform now.
15. An underwire bikini top that's best accessorized with an all-inclusive vacation package which involves clear blue water, palm trees, and maybe a cabana or two.
16. A bikini top I wish I were currently wearing on a boat somewhere in St. Barths, book in hand and not a care in the world. Yet here I am. At home. On my couch.
17. A balconette top that's giving "Toto we're not in Kansas anymore" core, and I mean that as a sincere compliment. Please note that ruby slippers are not included with your purchase.
18. A plunge halter top you'll invest in now and wear for, well, decades to come. A neutral design paired with a glove-like fit means this will be on constant rotation in your wardrobe every June through August.
Promising review: "This is my favorite bikini of all time! So often, it feels that swimwear for bigger busts is over-engineered and ends up being bulky, or you end up with a weird silhouette. This bikini is so simple and feels as close to a string bikini as I'll ever get while having the support of underwire." —Cassie
Get it from Bravissimo for $82.50+ (originally $93, available in band sizes 28–38, cup sizes DD–HH, and eight colors).
19. A balconette bikini set I'd pack in my beach bag for a surfing trip. To be clear, I went surfing once — it went terribly, and I never want to do it again, but for the opportunity to wear the gorgeous 'fit below? Cast me in the Rip Girls reboot.
20. A swim top that can be worn as a traditional halter or criss-cross front. Consider it two bikinis in one, making it the ideal short-trip carry-on necessity.
Promising review: "This is the best fitting thing I've purchased ever! Very sexy without worry that I'll fall out! This suit top holds up my boobs and fits better than some bras I have. Highly recommended and would definitely encourage anyone to purchase!!" —A. Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in sizes 34B–40DD and 15 styles).
21. A bikini top available in sparkling lilac and hot pink hues that's giving major Ibiza vibes. I say this as someone who will spend summer days working and/or wading in the seaweed of the Long Island Sound.
22. A bikini set available in a gorgeous lilac hue that, mark my words, will overthrow the "pop of red" trend the second we hit opening weekend for beaches. (Memorial Day cannot come soon enough, my friends.)
23. A Victoria's Secret mix-and-match underwire top that comes in fun patterns as well as several solid hues. It can either match the bikini bottoms you already have or any of the VS mix-and-match options as well. It's one less headache for you.
24. An underwire top with demi cups, adjustable straps, and gorgeous colors that will make you swoon every time you slip it on.
25. A bikini top that comes in unique patterns and will moonlight as a compliment magnet. Stripes, florals, contrast piping, sparkles... have fun browsing for yourself.
26. A bandeau top with built-in bra cups and removable halter tie straps that add an extra layer of support. There's also a handful of neutral colors to choose from — insignia blue (pictured below) is my personal favorite.
27. A tankini that honestly doubles as a going-out top if you pair it with wedges and jeans. If you're going on a tropical vacation and challenging yourself to only pack a carry-on, this twofer is a must.
28. A striped bikini top so you can be sailor chic — and if you're hesitant to say ahoy because of the strapless silhouette, you'll be happy to know this comes with removable straps if you want that extra level of security.
29. A bikini top complete with adjustable straps, double-lined cups, full coverage, and an underboob wire. This versatile piece means business for providing subtle support *and* working seamlessly with any bottom — from high-waisted to neon yellow.
30. A bikini top meant for frolicking on sandy beaches and sipping champagne on a private yacht. Do you own a private yacht? Sadly, no. But if you did...this is what you'd be wearing, so let's call this the "next best thing."
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.