    30 Underwire Bikinis That Provide Extra Support

    Hear me out: A strapless top that actually has G cup–approval.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A push-up bikini top that looks like it was handpicked by the costume designers behind White Lotus. Season 1, specifically. Wearing this means you're basically in Hawaii.

    Woman in floral bikini posing in clear water with mountains in the background
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is hands-down the best bikini top I have ever purchased!! I never write reviews, but this product deserves one. It’s SUPER supportive and pushes up beautifully. The back design makes it very comfortable and adds support. TRY IT!!" —MissLynne

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in sizes S–XXXL and in 13 colors). 

    2. A convertible bikini top if you've dreamt of wearing bandeau styles but scoffed at the thought. Now presenting: this. The underwire and padding ensure lift, and its removable straps (that can be worn as halter or crisscross) provide extra support if needed.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I wear a 36G and this strapless is marvelous! Definitely a must-order if you want to stop the shoulder tan lines and not sacrifice support!" —CarLoanLady

    Get it from Amazon for $24.88+ (available in band sizes 30–38, cup sizes D–FF, and in four colors).

    3. A long-line bustier-style top I'm knighting with the title of "water park attire" because you can rest assured everything will stay in, ahem, place on log flumes or lazy rivers.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "For an upcoming snorkeling trip I wanted a sturdier swimsuit top that could stand up to waves better than my pool tankini, and this is it! The design is secure and supportive, with underwires, shaped cups, and a strip of side boning to keep the long-line band from riding up. The straps are wide enough to be comfortable and don't cut into my shoulders, and are easily adjustable (important for adapting fit to my asymmetrical bust)." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.75+ (available in band sizes 34–44, cup sizes C–DDD, and in 12 colors).

    4. A ruffle bikini top if you're looking to incorporate a ~little black dress~ piece into your swimsuit rotation. A simple silhouette ensures timelessness, while adjustable straps ensure a perfect fit. Consider this a win-win.

    A woman in a ruffled black bikini posing by a teal door
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was completely surprised by how great this bikini top is. I am a 40DDD and have a hard time finding bikini tops that I feel are supportive enough. This top is super cute and supportive." —Tara K. Ryan

    Get it from Amazon for $60+ (available in band sizes 28–38, cup sizes D–FF, and eight colors). 

    5. A scoop top I plan on wearing to beach volleyball tournaments (as someone who will never ever actually participate in the playing part). A sporty design + supportive underwire = a chance for me to moonlight as an athlete.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Finally a top that is supportive and holds me in!!! I’m a 36F and can’t wait to wear on an upcoming vacation!" —Tay

    Get it from Amazon for $37.77+ (available in band sizes 30–38, cup sizes D–G, and in two colors).

    6. A textured bikini that has me drooling at the mere thought of summer, sand, and seaweed-strewn beaches.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this bikini in green, beautiful color, and looks expensive. It fits like a dream! The underwire is supportive and sexy, and I may need to trim the strings on the bottom as they are long, but it is no big deal. Buy this!" —SThom

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 27 colors/styles).

    7. A bikini set lauded by over 16,000 reviewers for underwire boning that's supportive without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable. You may be tempted to wear this bikini top as a bra year-round, actually.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I now own three of these in different colors because I love them so much! I am a 34DDD (in VS sizing) and this has been the only swimsuit I have bought online, kept, and LOVED! Such great support and coverage on the top while also being cut like a bra so you don't get those weird halter top tan lines." —Nadia

    Get it from Amazon for $29.97 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 42 colors).

    8. An underwire swimsuit top that one reviewer claims stays put during games of beach volleyball, which may be the single most impressive thing you can say about a bikini.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve been looking for a bikini top that is supportive and super cute for all my water shenanigans this summer! I’m a 32G UK size, and I ordered the F just to be safe. I love it and will be ordering more colors for sure :)" —Alexia

    Get it from Amazon for $49.40+ (available in cup sizes D–F and 8 colors).

    9. A padded bikini top featuring supportive boning and adjustable straps — because the last thing we want to deal with while *finally* getting some sunshine is the nuisance of too-loose, perpetually-falling spaghetti noodles on your shoulders.

    Woman in black lingerie reclines on an orange towel for a fashion advertisement
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don’t normally write reviews but this swimsuit is amazing! I am pretty chesty so I could never find things that were cute and also had good support, and bra and swimsuit shopping have always been hard as I am fairly thin around the waist but have big boobs. So I finally decided to spend a little extra to get an underwire swimsuit, and it feels like wearing a regular bra with tons of support! And they have so many sizes so I was able to find the perfect fit for me!" —Alissa S. 

    Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in band sizes 30–38, cup sizes D–G, and in 10 colors). 

    10. A bikini set available in colorful abstract and floral prints if your intention is to make this summer the one where you break up with blandness — let's save the uniform of black sweater, black jeans, and black sneakers for the dreary winter, okay?

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "34D chest. I got a medium. To my surprise, the top fits my chest with supportive coverage, and I could play beach volleyball in this bad boy. It’s adorable." —Stacey

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 10 colors).

    11. An underwire bikini top that is available in D through F cup sizes so your ladies will remain in place and feel supported through pool parties, beach getaways, and waterpark excursions.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve been searching everywhere for the perfect bikini top which provides secure support with style. Finally found it! The underwire makes sure the girls don’t leave their assigned seats, the cup coverage is just right, the pattern is cute, and even though it’s a tie-back, and I generally don’t like thin ties, I love that it can be worn two different ways. If you’ve got a large bust and want a cute top, go with this one!" —rosiethervtr

    Get it from Amazon for $58.92+ (available in cup sizes D–F and in 15 styles).

    12. An underwire bikini set rocking a retro vibe that looks like it's just stepped out of a Betty Boop cartoon. Its double-back straps will make sure you have the utmost support, too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Simply…the BEST bathing suit I have ever owned…period. It was as if this swimsuit was tailor-made exclusively for me. I like a swimsuit that covers the derriere and a top with support. This suit has it all!" —Amazonbook4me

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–5XL and in 12 color and print combinations).

    13. A bikini top that's available in D and DD cups to ensure a glove-like fit. A tie-back design ensures the band size fits to a T, too.

    Person in a two-piece swimsuit standing on a beach, shielding eyes from sunlight
    L Space

    Promising review: "In love with the ribbed material — It’s stretchy but has structure. The underwire is supportive, and the cut of this top is SO cute!" —Caitlin M. 

    Get it from L Space for $119 (available in sizes XS–XL, DD cups, and seven colors). 

    14. A cross-back push-up underwire top with convertible straps to celebrate the arrival of pool season and banish all "what will I wear" thoughts from your noggin. This is your uniform now.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my third purchase in a different color. I have a difficult time finding separate bikini tops and bottoms that fit well and are not ridiculously expensive. This top fits well, supports me better than any other top I own or have tried, and is comfortable for all-day wear — I have worn it 14+ hours many times. The color has not faded through many washings, which is great. The fit is also very sexy, which is also difficult to find when you need support in a top. I also purchased the bottoms, which are ruched and comfortable. If you have a rounder or larger bum, size up. This is the only bikini I will wear from now on!" —Nyx_N

    Get it from Amazon for $15.57+ (available in sizes 32A–40D and 13 colors/patterns).

    15. An underwire bikini top that's best accessorized with an all-inclusive vacation package which involves clear blue water, palm trees, and maybe a cabana or two.

    Person in white swimwear holding a book titled &quot;Surf Shacks&quot; in front of their face
    Dippin' Daisys

    Promising review: "The fit and quality are amazing! I love this top. The color is bright and the support is great." —Chelsea

    Get it from Dippin' Daisys for $48 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 17 colors). 

    16. A bikini top I wish I were currently wearing on a boat somewhere in St. Barths, book in hand and not a care in the world. Yet here I am. At home. On my couch.

    Abercrombie & Fitch

    Promising review: "Finally, a bigger bust-friendly top! The color of this bathing suit is stunning! It gives enough support but doesn’t make me uncomfortable." —AlexF

    Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $55 (available in sizes XXS–XL and 11 colors/patterns).

    17. A balconette top that's giving "Toto we're not in Kansas anymore" core, and I mean that as a sincere compliment. Please note that ruby slippers are not included with your purchase.

    Woman in a checkered bikini top with a front knot, gold necklace, and hoop earrings
    Frankies Bikinis

    Promising review: "Supportive in all the best ways. You can’t go wrong with this style." —Lauren C. 

    Get it from Frankies Bikinis for $115 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 16 colors). 

    18. plunge halter top you'll invest in now and wear for, well, decades to come. A neutral design paired with a glove-like fit means this will be on constant rotation in your wardrobe every June through August. 

    a model wearing the plunge top in black with a pair of matching bottoms
    model in red bikini smiling on the beach, suitable for shopping swimwear
    Bravissimo

    Promising review: "This is my favorite bikini of all time! So often, it feels that swimwear for bigger busts is over-engineered and ends up being bulky, or you end up with a weird silhouette. This bikini is so simple and feels as close to a string bikini as I'll ever get while having the support of underwire." —Cassie

    Get it from Bravissimo for $82.50+ (originally $93, available in band sizes 28–38, cup sizes DD–HH, and eight colors). 

    19. A balconette bikini set I'd pack in my beach bag for a surfing trip. To be clear, I went surfing once — it went terribly, and I never want to do it again, but for the opportunity to wear the gorgeous 'fit below? Cast me in the Rip Girls reboot.

    Adore Me

    Promising review: "The sizing guidelines led me to getting a perfect-fitting set on the first try, no returns or exchanges needed. The cups are very supportive even at 38G." —Emily W.

    Get the set from Adore Me for $54.95 (prices vary for members; available in top sizes 38B–42DDD, bottom sizes M–4X, and in five colors).

    20. A swim top that can be worn as a traditional halter or criss-cross front. Consider it two bikinis in one, making it the ideal short-trip carry-on necessity. 

    Woman posing in a two-piece swimsuit with a halter top and a skirted bottom
    Person in a patterned top taking a selfie, partial face visible, tattoo on left arm
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the best fitting thing I've purchased ever! Very sexy without worry that I'll fall out! This suit top holds up my boobs and fits better than some bras I have. Highly recommended and would definitely encourage anyone to purchase!!" —A. Spencer

    Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in sizes 34B–40DD and 15 styles).

    21. A bikini top available in sparkling lilac and hot pink hues that's giving major Ibiza vibes. I say this as someone who will spend summer days working and/or wading in the seaweed of the Long Island Sound.

    Free People

    Promising review: "Such a comfortable top! The underwire provides good support. Can’t wait to wear this for my beach vacation. I’m between a 32C and 32D, and a size medium fit perfectly." —aak275

    Get it from Free People for $144 (available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors).

    22. A bikini set available in a gorgeous lilac hue that, mark my words, will overthrow the "pop of red" trend the second we hit opening weekend for beaches. (Memorial Day cannot come soon enough, my friends.)

    Purple lingerie set with matching thong on a white background, accompanied by summer accessories
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this bathing suit. I am typically a size small and sized up to a medium due to being pregnant. It has great support and a nice thick fabric. The bathing suit is very comfortable." —Adam Green

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in seven colors). 

    23. A Victoria's Secret mix-and-match underwire top that comes in fun patterns as well as several solid hues. It can either match the bikini bottoms you already have or any of the VS mix-and-match options as well. It's one less headache for you.

    Victoria's Secret

    Get it from Victoria's Secret for $26.97 (originally $44.95, available in band sizes 32–44, cup sizes A–F, and 14 colors/patterns).

    24. An underwire top with demi cups, adjustable straps, and gorgeous colors that will make you swoon every time you slip it on.

    Woman in green swimwear relaxing in a pool
    Monday Swimwear

    I personally own and *love* this swimsuit top. It's the perfect blend of supportive and showy, and is a bit less full coverage than other underwire tops without making me feel... I guess droopy is the word? 

    Get it from Monday Swimwear for $98 (available in sizes P–VVV). 

    25. A bikini top that comes in unique patterns and will moonlight as a compliment magnet. Stripes, florals, contrast piping, sparkles... have fun browsing for yourself.

    Montce Swim

    Promising review: "This top is so comfortable and has enough support to feel secure. I’m a 34DD, and the large fits perfectly. It is the most expensive bathing suit I own, but it’s so good that I want to try more styles." —Cynthia B.

    Get it from Montce Swim for $62.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 30 colors).

    26. A bandeau top with built-in bra cups and removable halter tie straps that add an extra layer of support. There's also a handful of neutral colors to choose from — insignia blue (pictured below) is my personal favorite.

    Woman in a high-waisted bikini with a twist top design, standing on a beach next to an inflatable ring
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very nice top. Fits as expected. Underwire and padding is supportive without sacrificing style." —Kimmy Juenger

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in band sizes 34–42, cup sizes D–E, and in seven colors). 

    27. A tankini that honestly doubles as a going-out top if you pair it with wedges and jeans. If you're going on a tropical vacation and challenging yourself to only pack a carry-on, this twofer is a must.

    Old Navy

    Promising review: "A girl's BFF! This offers great support, and I love that there is the shape-defining appeal of a bikini while allowing for coverage. This tankini for the win!" —anonymous

    Get it from Old Navy for $19.99 (originally $39.99, available in sizes XS–4X and in four colors).

    28. A striped bikini top so you can be sailor chic — and if you're hesitant to say ahoy because of the strapless silhouette, you'll be happy to know this comes with removable straps if you want that extra level of security.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super cute bikini top!! So excited to finally have a top that fits like a supportive bra. Got lots of compliments on the suit on my beach vacation to Charleston, SC. It has a clean, preppy look to it. Wish this was made in ALL the prints! I ordered a 32G, normally a 32FF." —Butters

    Get it from Amazon for $33+ (available in band sizes 30–38, cup sizes D–FF, and three colors).

    29. A bikini top complete with adjustable straps, double-lined cups, full coverage, and an underboob wire. This versatile piece means business for providing subtle support *and* working seamlessly with any bottom — from high-waisted to neon yellow.

    A model standing straight, wearing a simple black two-piece swimsuit, looking directly at the camera
    Myra Swim

    I own this in a gorgeous graphite hue, and it's genuinely one of my favorite bikini sets... probably ever. I'm a 34DD, and the top feels supportive without feeling a constrictive underwire bra; it's full coverage, so I don't feel like I'm constantly on the verge of exposing a boob, and thick straps make me feel completely secure. Is it pricey? Yes, but totally worth it. It'll probably become your new summer staple.

    Get the top for $120 (available in sizes XS–XL) and the bottom for $110 (available in sizes XS–XL) from Myra Swim.

    30. A bikini top meant for frolicking on sandy beaches and sipping champagne on a private yacht. Do you own a private yacht? Sadly, no. But if you did...this is what you'd be wearing, so let's call this the "next best thing."

    Zonarch

    Promising review: "Supportive and comfortable. The bow in the back is a sweet touch." —Harper D.

    Get it from Zonarch for $128 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 10 colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.