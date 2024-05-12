30 Tips To Help You Look A Bit More Put-Together (With No Real Effort Required)

1. Set alarms to make sure you're sticking to a schedule! This is especially great at forcing you to sign on *and* off at the proper times whilst working from home — it can be easy to chip in longer hours when you're not commuting ("I'm going to get a head start," I've often said at 7 a.m.), but setting a strict schedule will help you set boundaries and get more done.
2. Here's a foolproof mathematical equation: tank or tee + wide-leg trouser = a chic everyday uniform. These are available in a slew of neutral colors (think: black, white, navy, dark green). And not only do these look chic, but they're a far cry in comfort from the stiff denim you're typically reaching for.
3. Vacuum up grease because tbqh, it's been 84 years since your last proper shampoo, I Dew Care dry shampoo. An effective trio of biotin, black ginseng, and root-boosting powder comes in genius packaging — a small container with an attached puff for application that's as easy as dab, dab, dab.
4. Upgrade your WFH wardrobe with an elevated cropped tank, one that has been blessed by a stylish fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.*
5. Rely on this gel lint roller so that you don't show up to that business meeting with a black blazer covered in pet fur. Bonus points: this one is portable so you can carry it in your purse.
Promising review: "I travel frequently for work and keep this in my suitcase. Works great, I no longer carry a lint roller." —Liza Przekop
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four colors).
6. Sleep with this curling rod headband and wake up to flawless beach waves — no hot tools or arm strength required. Simply wrap damp locks around the roller, fasten with the provided clip, and snooze the night away.
7. Running late? This versatile maxi button-up is great for beachside traipsing but still looks polished for dinner with your favorite wedges. Just throw on your favorite accessories and a wedge.
8. Quickly touch up your brows with a Schick dermaplaning razor, a tool sent from heaven for people who are done with the pains of plucking and the expense of waxing. This quickly rids stray brow hairs and unwanted peach fuzz (while ridding your complexion of dead skin to reveal a smoother and brighter complexion), that way you know you're beginning the day with perfectly-groomed facial caterpillars that only took three seconds to tame.
9. Rifling through an already overstuffed tote and *then* being hit with a tangled charging chord reached a level of frustration I can't really describe. Invest in these cable ties and avoid that problem altogether.
10. Tackle one dreadful organization task a week and check the interwebz for any shortcuts. Personal example: My bookshelf has been a disaster since 2003. Organizing by color (or taking the minimalist approach) is shockingly easy and takes *checks watch* no more than 15 minutes.
11. Obtain the ballerina bun of your dreams by way of these Goody spin hair pins — just one pin can do the work of up to *20* hair pins. How does it work, you ask? Just secure your hair into a ponytail, pull it into a super tight bun, spin the pins into place, and BAM! You've got yourself the perfect updo.
12. So the eyes aren't the window to the soul, it's actually your brows. This cruelty-free Elizabeth Mott brow gel has a pomade formula to keep your brows in place while subtly filling them in, immediately giving your ensemble an air of ~I am put together, can’t you see my brows look good~. The best part? It's so easy. No expert drawing skills required (unlike your regular brow pencil).
13. Make "cleaning" as easy as one, two, spritz with a no-scrub Wet & Forget cleaner. This no-rinse product should be used weekly to keep your shower free of mildew, which basically means it will take all of two seconds to feel like you've deep-cleaned the place in which you bathe.
14. Add Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF40 to your morning routine for an immediately brightened complexion. It contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and niacinamide for a sheen of glow and light coverage. Lit-from-within radiance *and* sun protection in one swipe? Perfection.
15. Running errands? Or I guess, well, actually running? May we present the tennis dress, a put-together upgrade to the leggings you usually wear. This was described by one reviewer as being "perfect for a hot day" which is music to the ears of anyone who is perpetually sweaty.
16. Cackle in the face of coffee rings by way of a reversible waterproof desk mat — because if you don't have a space large enough to accommodate a fancy WFH set-up? Well, same. But slapping this bebe on your living room coffee table at least gives the *feeling* of typing away at a genuine office desk.
17. Bliss = being able to remove the plastered pet fur on your black leggings within seconds. Pick up every speck of gunk that's attached itself to your clothing via this lint remover, a beast at making plain black tees look crisp and straight out of the dryer.
18. Another way to ensure a quick breakfast (unlike those irksome TV characters who have a bite of toast and say "gotta run" to the parent who has just prepared a gourmet meal)? Prepping frozen fruit every Sunday — just measure ingredients, pop 'em in a reusable Stasher bag, and store in your freezer! These smoothie recipes are delicious, simple, and will take no more than a few minutes to prepare.
19. And if "food prep" is simply not in your vocab, the Dash portable blender is great for on-the-go. Dump in your favorite ingredients, press the blend button while walking to your car, and you've got yourself a delicious breakfast. Plus, the compact design means no precious kitchen storage will be harmed.
20. Sitting for 8+ hours a day does not do the body good. Carve out a chunk of me time and dedicate it to exercise — this 20-minute workout is fast, easy to follow, and doesn't require any equipment.
21. I think I speak for all of us when I say blessed be the TikTok. Try out these simple hacks to instantly upgrade your 'fit. Example one: Tuck an oversized sweatshirt into a sports bra for a chic cropped silhouette.
22. Or! Try this simple method for effortlessly cropping the oversized promotional tops and random graphic tees you bought at PacSun 10 years ago but have yet to part with. All you'll need is a rubber band and a dream.
23. You're not ready to retire the suede sandals you purchased seven years ago? Fair enough. Use this four-sided cleaning brush to remove the scuff marks and stains that have invaded your suede shoes for an instantly more polished look.
24. Prevent clutter in your living space (and stop telling yourself you'll "do it later") by following the one-minute rule. Basically, this motto means tackling mundane tasks that take 60 seconds or less — whether that's making your bed or putting that coffee mug in the dishwasher.
25. Nip brassiness in the bud with a cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo. The violet pigment in this formula works to wash away unwanted yellow in your 'do, meaning you can extend the time between salon visits — and the benefits of that are two-fold. You'll save a ton of money on appointments, plus won't have to subject your hair to additional bleaches and dye that will (I'm sorry to tell you this) cause additional damage.
26. Replace leggings with linen pants, a happy medium for looking like you tried without compromising comfort. (Side note: If you're traveling this summer, these are perfect "touring around a new city" pant.)
27. Doing the dishes is the bane of your existence! I get it! I'm right there with you! But household chores become much less daunting when you have a designated time for 'em. Instead, come up with a weekly cleaning routine to cut back on work day distractions.
28. Turn any bra into a no-show racerback with the help of these handy dandy adjustable clip holders. Long gone will be the days of —> put on shirt —> bra shows —> take off shirt to change bra —> put shirt back on again. Not to be dramatic, but these clips will change your life when you're in a rush (which is always), not to mention these will make any ensemble will look 10x more crisp without colorful straps peeking through.
29. Tame baby hairs in a jiffy with this plant-based gel cream, which ought to help those pesky flyaways that no amount of brushing can get rid of. The best part? This formula is non-greasy, completely transparent, the mascara wand makes it super easy to apply, and will make your 'do look more polished with basically no effort required.
30. Or! Try an An edge control gel to help lay your edges and slick back baby hairs with just a few flicks of product. Major bonus points: It won't flake or leave behind any residue, which is *heart eyes* the definition of perfection in our book.
The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.