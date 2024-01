24 Tips For Mastering The Art Of Looking Put-Together With Minimal Effort

17.

Nip brassiness in the bud with a cult-favorite Fanola purple shampoo . The violet pigment in this formula works to wash away unwanted yellow in your 'do, meaning you can extend the time between salon visits — and the benefits of that are two-fold. You'll save a ton of money on appointments, plus won't have to subject your hair to additional bleaches and dye that will (I'm sorry to tell you this) cause additional damage.