    34 Products You Won’t Realize You Need Until *After* You See Them

    I.e., a ceramic strawberry that won't mold like the ones in your fridge.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A disco ball planter so your house can feel like a club that young John Travolta would be caught dancing in. TIOLI: Hang this by a window to catch and refract the light.

    Promising review: "I got this for my plant loving daughter. She loves it. She hung it in the window where the most sun comes in and it creates so much dancing light in the room." —Robin Miller

    Get it from Amazon for $29.80.

    2. A plant-based powder that solidifies cooking oil and transforms it into organic waste, aka you can toss it straight in the trash afterwards! It also gets rid of that iconic cooking oil stench *and* prevents clogged drains.

    reviewer using the grease pan
    Promising review: "I used it after I deep-fried chicken. I sprinkled the flakes, stirred it to dissolve then waited. After a short while it was solidified and then I flipped it out into the trash can! PERFECT." —Mitzi A. Pitts-Burrous

    Promising review: "...the best part is that my apartment and kitchen didn't smell like cooked grease. That is what sold me!" —Turner H. 

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99

    3. Dishwasher-safe silicone cookie stamps perfect for your next Harry Potter movie marathon. All you have to do is lay out some pre-made cookie dough, give it a couple of stamps, pour yourselves a glass of wine while said dough bakes, and voila! It now looks like you catered.

    This set comes with one wooden handle and five interchangeable stamps with Ravenclaw, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, and Hogwarts crests.

    Promising review: "So much fun! I made these for a HP-themed party and everyone thought I was one of those creative Pinterest-y people after seeing these!" —Breanne

    Get a set of five from Amazon for $17.95.

    4. An Al Dente kitchen gadget programmed to ~sing~ tunes at three, seven, nine, and eleven minutes, all to signify when your pasta is ready. For example! Angel Hair will be ready after three minutes... and you'll know because the below will start whistling "That's Amore". 

    red figure shaped like person with mustache, sunglasses, suit, and fedora
    Promising review: "Fun little kitchen gadget — it really works. Bought this as a gift last January and ending up keeping it with the plan of buying several more to give as Christmas gifts this year." —KW

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    Check out the TikTok by @thenamesmarley.

    5. A wireless library light to highlight your favorite piece of art. If the "never put on the overhead light" TikTok sound speaks to you personally, this is the dim ambience you're craving. 

    Painting with abstract figures displayed under a light in a dark room, hung on a wall near a stair banister
    This uses three AAA batteries and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes. You can purchase it in gold, black, or silver. 

    Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in three colors).

    6. An I Dew Care Cake My Day mask that smells (and looks) as delicious as a Funfetti slice. Sending me birthday cake skincare with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and squalane > an actual birthday cake, and I mean that with every ounce of my being.

    the mask with positive reviews pasted on top
    Promising review: "I Dew Care really outdid themselves on this mask. It is super hydrating and made my skin feel soft and bouncy, and it also left it with a little glow without a serum. It washed off like a dream and the scent is so good. If you don't like sweet scents I wouldn't recommend, but it smells just like cupcake batter." —Abigail Karl

    Get it from Amazon for $19.10+ (available in six formulas).

    7. A faux leather tissue box cover because allergy season is knocking at your door and what better way to romanticize the sniffles than by pulling a Kleenex out from the below?

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This tissue box holder is lovely, it looks and feels like leather, but if you get a stain on it it cleans up beautifully. I cannot believe a tissue box can make a statement, but everyone who has seen it or used it says it is very unique and such a smart design." —saf

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two styles and 13 colors).

    8. A three-pack of color drip candles to turn the act of a birthday wish come true into a work of Picasso proportions. Reviewers swear that all you'll need is an empty wine glass (or old candelabra) to begin your foray into art.

    reviewers drip candles in antique candelabras
    Promising review: "Love these candles! Don't be deterred by the candles out the box, though they are mostly white on the outside there are lots of primary color pockets on the inside. They do take a while to burn (three to four hours by my count) but the results are by far worth being patient for. As the flame works through the candle, the primary color pockets blend with the white as well as with each other to create a wide range of colors... I've seen yellows, oranges, reds, pinks, greens, and blues on my finished bottles." —5ammosh

    Get six candles from Amazon for $14.99.

    9. A pack of press-on nails that feature easy application and a delicious design. I feel like I've been transported back to elementary school days where strawberry shortcake ice pops were considered a daily lunchtime snack.

    model wearing the press-on nails
    PaintLab

    Get them from PaintLab for $9.99

    10. A dustpan and brush set that more closely resembles a work of art then, well, a dustpan and brush set. Hurrah for tidying supplies that don't compromise aesthetics.

    Promising review: "I hung this on my kitchen wall to brush crumbs and whatnot off of my counters. It is exactly what I was looking for in size, appearance, and function. Would 100% buy again." —Tay

    Get it from Amazon for $11.40+ (available in two colors).

    11. A ceramic spoon holder for adding a splash of cottage-core to your kitchen, even if you live smack-dab in the middle of a city and several thousand miles away from the idyllic countryside.

    Promising review: "I love this!! It’s a great addition to my kitchen. I’ve put it in the dishwasher and it was fine after. Only problem? I had a gumbo night and my friends were too scared to use it because of how cute it was… literally put the spoon on the oven right BESIDE IT!!" —Ashlynn Lutz

    Get it from Amazon for $12.96.

    12. A ceramic vase that, unlike the produce that's been sitting in your fridge for *wrinkles nose in disgust* weeks, doesn't need to be refrigerated. Popping a fresh bouquet into this strawberry ceramic? Bliss.

    the strawberry vase
    Promising review: "Oh my god I am obsessed with this. This is literally my favorite purchase I've made on this website. When I got it I was so excited. The paint is very vibrant and pretty and it's a lot bigger than I thought. I'm in love with this vase and I think you will be too. You need to get this." —Jemma

    Get it from Amazon for $26.95

    13. Vintage picture cards if TikTok has fueled your obsession with bullet journaling and/or scrapbooking. This under-$10 pack includes 45 retro ~paper dolls~ to zhuzh up any blank page.

    the stickers
    Promising review: "I was pleased to find no repeats among all the pieces that came in this set. The paper is sturdy and the printing clear. A lovely bunch of possibilities for your art!" —wordplay2011

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99

    14. A marble rolling pin for an ultra sleek upgrade to the ol' rusty one that's been hanging on for dear life on your counter. This one's even got a wooden crate to keep it in place.

    Promising review: "I am a big baker, and have always used a wooden rolling pin. In need of a new one, I bought this based on the reviews. Honestly, I didn't know a rolling pin could be so awesome. I LOVE the weight of it, and love putting it in my freezer before rolling out cookies or pie crust. It gets, and stays, very cold, which makes for flaky pie crusts and great cut-out cookies that don't spread. The real proof of durability came when I needed ground pecans for an awesome new cookie recipe I was trying. (Type hedgehog cookies into a search engine and look for the chocolate pecan ones — thank me later.) Well, I just bought a house and was not willing to go buy a food processor/blender to grind them. I put them in a freezer bag and took my new rolling pin to them. Five minutes later? Boom! Ground pecans! Oh rolling pin, baby, I think I love you." —J-Jo

    Get it from Amazon for $20.88.

    15. A faux croc leather purse if you'd like to house your cell, wallet, and lip balm in an accessory best described as art. Consider my career trajectory shifted: When I grow up, I'd like to be as chic as this bag.

    model holding the bag
    Get it from Poppy Lissiman for $170

    16. An inflatable fort intended for children but guess what, I am a child. This inflates in 30 seconds, is easy to store when not in use, the construction is durable, and coupled with a laptop and Nancy Meyers movie? A perfect Friday night.

    the fort
    Promising review: "This is one of the most awesome purchases I've ever made!!! My son and I love the theaters so when COVID happened, we, like many others were sadden to stop the movie experience. I bought this as a gift with no other thoughts to what we can really do with this but now we constantly hookup his iPad to a Bluetooth speaker and lay inside the space fort over our sleeping bags and watch movies on our streaming device. We play all sorts of things with this space fort but watching movies inside with my son is an instant all time favorite." —Chris Buna 

    Get it from Amazon for $59.94 (available in 17 colors). 

    17. A set of four sophisticated wineglasses to make your less-than-$10 wine taste like it was sourced from Napa and aged for 10 centuries. "I'm getting some dry notes of expensive," you'll say.

    Promising review: "These glasses are very well made, sturdy, and large which is always a plus ;) They are beautiful and unique and add such a fun touch to date night, girls night, or just bingeing Bravo TV on your own -- bought an additional set!!" —Allie Bley

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $39.99.

    18. A ceramic mug and coaster combo ideal for starting off your morning the right away — relaxing with a good book in hand, and letting your mind wander into the clouds.

    reviewer holding the mug
    Promising review: "I am literally obsessed!! I saw this in a TikTok video and it's even better in person." —Sev Luke 

    Get it from Amazon for $22.98 (available in 17 styles). 

    19. A veggie chopper that's amassed nearly 50k positive reviews, many of which refer to this gadget as "life-changing." Omelettes with veggies? Pasta recipes that require "finely sliced" onion? Several tears will be spared; not just because of the onion things but because this will quite literally save you so. much. time.

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in four styles and four colors).

    20. A ceramic vase set that look like they were plucked from the gallery of a ritzy art exhibit. Place these on any Ikea nightstand for an immediate splash of "I'm an interior decorator" aesthetic.

    the gold vases
    Promising review: "Great product! I was looking for something for my fireplace, and this is great. Highly recommend. They are pretty heavy and shiny gold but don't look cheap." —Zareena

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors). 

    21. A tub of The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose paste capable of tackling your most pesky cleaning problems. Caked-on grease stuck to kitchen cabinets and red vino stains on white carpeting will all but vanish, with no elbow grease required (an ideal cleaning situation).

    a reviewer's pan with a stained bottom then shiny clean
    a reviewer's rubber boots, one stained with dirt and one clean
    Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    22. An electric S'mores maker to bring the great outdoors into the comfort of your own home. This unit comes equipped with two stainless-steel roasting forks and will produce a perfectly toasted marshmallow every single time.

    Promising review: "Amazing s’mores! My fiancé loves s’mores so I thought this would be a great birthday gift. We plugged it in and it works perfectly. Heats up fast and makes a perfect marshmallow." —Dakota N.

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99.

    23. A switch plate cover that transforms living room decor from drab to fab in minutes, plus it's renter-friendly and easy to remove. It's giving "mansion from The Chronicles of Narnia" vibes and I won't be explaining further.

    a before image of a plain light switch and an after image of the light switch with the plate cover
    Promising review: "Look at this thing! This piece is just unbelievably stunning! I got a matching grey dimmer switch to match the beautiful pewter tone. I wasn't going to put a cheap switch in there and ruin it. The plate has a nice weight to it, the detail is incredible and it really looks like an antique store find! For such a small decorative piece it adds so much character to the room. Yeah, it's a little pricey and I still could've found other switch plates half the price that would probably look nice as well but I just had to see if this piece was everything it claimed to be and it was! Now I have to get more!" —K Red

    Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in 13 styles and seven finishes). 

    24. A daisy egg yolk separator so you can no longer wing it post-crack — because raise your hand if you've ever bitten into a homemade macaron to realize the additional crunch was...an eggshell that made its way into the batter. Just get this.

    Promising review: "This is a terrific little tool and it works perfectly. I place it over a short drinking glass and crack an egg right into it. The white of the egg tends to hand down, but with a couple of shakes it plops neatly into the glass." —D. Rachlin

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    25. A portable vacuum that plugs right into your car port! Cue the orchestra music folks, because it's time: Bid a permanent adieu to the mountain of crumbs, dust, and more crumbs that have taken residence in your passenger seat.

    Promising review: "It is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house, however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter in the car. At the end of October my husband and I went to the ocean and as we tried to be neat, the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright

    Get it from Amazon for $26.24+ (available in three styles).

    26. A Bissell carpet and upholstery cleaner, capable of lifting stubborn decades-old stains in minutes. The compact design means it's easy to lug around (and store), plus the attached tank is clear — that way you'll be able to watch with satisfaction as the water becomes increasingly dilluted with every pass of a couch cushion.

    Promising review: "This little machine is literally life-changing! A must have for any pet owner! I’ve had my furniture for 5 years and it has taken a LOT of wear. I vacuum it daily and spot clean constantly, but there were unfortunately plenty of stubborn pet stains from over the years. This thing removed urine, vomit, and all other stains with absolute ease! It even entirely eliminated the oils from my dog’s skin that no other cleaner has ever fully broken down. I would have paid 5x the price for this and wish I’d known about it years ago!!! An absolute must-have!" —Amanda Tripp

    Get it from Amazon for $99.59.

    27. A turtleneck sweater you'll want to look at the Amazon listing for, even if you don't have a four-legged best friend — the review images are so precious my heart is in legitimate pain. I think I might cry.

    Promising review: "By far the best dog sweaters I have ever bought. Super soft and well constructed. I wish they made human sweaters to be honest lol." —ALH

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in six colors).

    28. A portable ambient lamp inspired by the crème de la crème of food groups, the only thing I want to eat at 11 pm after a dinner full of fancy foods with my friends: toast.

    Promising review: "Bought this for my daughter and she and I both love it! The light is actually really bright and what's nice about it is you can lower the brightness by clicking the toaster lever to your desired brightness level. Also, I like the fact that it is rechargeable using a USB that is provided." —Fatena A.

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).

    29. A pack of lobe support patches so you can wear heavy hoops or larger studs with no discomfort. This also prevents that annoying ~droopy lobe~ look you've come to associate with heavy statement jewelry.

    Before photo of a reviewer wearing large hoops and their piercing hole appears slightly stretched next to an after photo of the same reviewer wearing a patch so the earring doesn&#x27;t look droopy
    Promising review: "Amazing. Literal lifesavers. I LOVE my heavy Kendra Scott earrings, but I’m pretty sure they’re the culprit of why my right earring hole has ripped slightly. Using these support patches, it’s as if the earrings don’t even exist. I am going to tell all of my friends to get these for their heavy statement earrings!!" —Donthemom50

    Get a box of 60 patches from Amazon for $9.99.

    30. A round ice cube tray for ritzy cocktails and coffee alike. This set comes with two 30-cube trays, a bucket, and a scoop, ideal for fridges that don't have built-in makers and for folks who always seem to run out of ice at the worst of times.

    reviewer using the ice
    Promising review: "I’m not one to review products but this one is worth sharing! Our freezer doesn’t have an ice maker and it’s been frustrating using the ice cube molds we bought last year. I saw this on TikTok and it was such a good purchase. You freeze two trays and they easily break out into the plastic bin that comes with it (and a little scooper). They’re little round ice balls and they’re so cute and they fit in just about everything. I hate having ice exposed to the freezer smells so I love that it came with a bin to store the ice in." —Sierra White 

    Get it from Amazon for $21.84+ (available in two colors). 

    31. A snail dispenser that transforms the mundane task of washing your hands or doing the dishes into a fun ritual. This little dude stores and dispenses liquid soap (simply press the top of the shell) and is easy to refill.