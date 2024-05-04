34 Products You Won’t Realize You Need Until *After* You See Them

Popular products from this list
An inflatable fort intended for children but guess what, I am a child. This inflates in 30 seconds, is easy to store when not in use, the construction is durable, and coupled with a laptop and Nancy Meyers movie? A perfect Friday night.
A three-pack of color drip candles to turn the act of a birthday wish come true into a work of Picasso proportions. Reviewers swear that all you'll need is an empty wine glass (or old candelabra) to begin your foray into art.
1. A disco ball planter so your house can feel like a club that young John Travolta would be caught dancing in. TIOLI: Hang this by a window to catch and refract the light.
2. A plant-based powder that solidifies cooking oil and transforms it into organic waste, aka you can toss it straight in the trash afterwards! It also gets rid of that iconic cooking oil stench *and* prevents clogged drains.
3. Dishwasher-safe silicone cookie stamps perfect for your next Harry Potter movie marathon. All you have to do is lay out some pre-made cookie dough, give it a couple of stamps, pour yourselves a glass of wine while said dough bakes, and voila! It now looks like you catered.
4. An Al Dente kitchen gadget programmed to ~sing~ tunes at three, seven, nine, and eleven minutes, all to signify when your pasta is ready. For example! Angel Hair will be ready after three minutes... and you'll know because the below will start whistling "That's Amore".
Promising review: "Fun little kitchen gadget — it really works. Bought this as a gift last January and ending up keeping it with the plan of buying several more to give as Christmas gifts this year." —KW
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
5. A wireless library light to highlight your favorite piece of art. If the "never put on the overhead light" TikTok sound speaks to you personally, this is the dim ambience you're craving.
This uses three AAA batteries and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes. You can purchase it in gold, black, or silver.
Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in three colors).
6. An I Dew Care Cake My Day mask that smells (and looks) as delicious as a Funfetti slice. Sending me birthday cake skincare with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and squalane > an actual birthday cake, and I mean that with every ounce of my being.
7. A faux leather tissue box cover because allergy season is knocking at your door and what better way to romanticize the sniffles than by pulling a Kleenex out from the below?
9. A pack of press-on nails that feature easy application and a delicious design. I feel like I've been transported back to elementary school days where strawberry shortcake ice pops were considered a daily lunchtime snack.
10. A dustpan and brush set that more closely resembles a work of art then, well, a dustpan and brush set. Hurrah for tidying supplies that don't compromise aesthetics.
11. A ceramic spoon holder for adding a splash of cottage-core to your kitchen, even if you live smack-dab in the middle of a city and several thousand miles away from the idyllic countryside.
12. A ceramic vase that, unlike the produce that's been sitting in your fridge for *wrinkles nose in disgust* weeks, doesn't need to be refrigerated. Popping a fresh bouquet into this strawberry ceramic? Bliss.
13. Vintage picture cards if TikTok has fueled your obsession with bullet journaling and/or scrapbooking. This under-$10 pack includes 45 retro ~paper dolls~ to zhuzh up any blank page.
14. A marble rolling pin for an ultra sleek upgrade to the ol' rusty one that's been hanging on for dear life on your counter. This one's even got a wooden crate to keep it in place.
15. A faux croc leather purse if you'd like to house your cell, wallet, and lip balm in an accessory best described as art. Consider my career trajectory shifted: When I grow up, I'd like to be as chic as this bag.
17. A set of four sophisticated wineglasses to make your less-than-$10 wine taste like it was sourced from Napa and aged for 10 centuries. "I'm getting some dry notes of expensive," you'll say.
18. A ceramic mug and coaster combo ideal for starting off your morning the right away — relaxing with a good book in hand, and letting your mind wander into the clouds.
19. A veggie chopper that's amassed nearly 50k positive reviews, many of which refer to this gadget as "life-changing." Omelettes with veggies? Pasta recipes that require "finely sliced" onion? Several tears will be spared; not just because of the onion things but because this will quite literally save you so. much. time.
20. A ceramic vase set that look like they were plucked from the gallery of a ritzy art exhibit. Place these on any Ikea nightstand for an immediate splash of "I'm an interior decorator" aesthetic.
21. A tub of The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose paste capable of tackling your most pesky cleaning problems. Caked-on grease stuck to kitchen cabinets and red vino stains on white carpeting will all but vanish, with no elbow grease required (an ideal cleaning situation).
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.