29 Products That People Swear Are Their Best Purchases Ever

1. A clear Mavala Switzerland polish purposely designed to have a bitter taste, the kind that will make even the most chronic nail-biter think twice before snacking on a finger. Less nail biting = stronger nails, faster growth, healthier cuticles, and a longer-lasting manicure.
2. A round ice cube tray for ritzy cocktails and coffee alike. This set comes with two 30-cube trays, a bucket, and a scoop, ideal for fridges that don't have built-in makers and for folks who always seem to run out of ice at the worst of times.
3. A Dash mini rice cooker for the perfect two cups of rice in ~20 minutes, minimal effort required on your part. This no-frills gadget is easy to operate (just add water and press the cook button), keeps your meal warm, and can even be used for oatmeal, stews, soups, veggies, and more.
4. A five-window insulation kit that prevents the cold from seeping in and making your radiator obsolete — all you'll need is measuring tape, scissors, a hair dryer, and a few minutes of time.
5. Sherpa-lined sweats to make your legs feel as if they're being enveloped by a large, fluffy bathrobe. If you're dreading the winter and are perpetually cold (#me), then these babies are great — bonus points for a tapered leg that sets these apart from your oversized pajama bottoms.
6. A splurge-worthy multi-purpose oil formulated with several powerful oils (grape seed, jojoba, clary sage, and tea tree) to simultaneously soften skin and clear pores. This prevents ingrown hairs and bumps from forming anywhere you shave, plus it's great for repairing cuticles and split ends, dries quickly, and won't leave a sticky residue behind.
7. A glass bottle to encourage occasional breaks from iced coffee in favor of filtered H2O. This is covered in durable silicone, has a built-in straw and spill-proof lid, is easy to clean, and has a flip-top cap.
8. Lightweight hoop earrings available in yellow, white, and rose gold as well as in three sizes. Reviewers swear these versatile bebe's look like they could easily cost five times the price — thankfully, they do not.
9. An ultra-thin electrical cover because the only outlet in your entire bedroom is covered by a heavy dresser. Say so long, farewell to wiggling furniture out in order to make room for bulky plugs: this cover is connected to a power strip that lets you charge six devices at a time.
10. An essential cropped tank that has most likely been blessed by a fairy godmother. Why? This takes your basic cami and goes *poof.* An instantly chic upgrade is yours for the taking due to this high-neck silhouette.
11. A storage caddy with an adhesive backing strong enough to withstand all of your conditioners (of which you inexplicably have, like, a million). Just peel, stick on your shower wall, and you're good to go. *This* is the infamous caddy that's been all over TikTok and yes, the hype is totally justified.
12. A BlenderBottle shaker bottle designed with a leak-proof seal, a flip cap snap, a carrying loop, and a stainless-steel wire whisk for whipping up protein shakes in a pinch. One reviewer even combines instant coffee and water for a morning caffeine boost!
13. A ribbed knit tunic that screams winter aesthetics thanks to an oversized, ultra-comfortable style — one that can be worn as a minidress with thick tights and booties *or* a plain old sweater with leggings.
14. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5 Balm – a multi-purpose balm suitable for face, body, lips, and hands. A nonsticky combination of shea butter and glycerin soothes irritated skin in a jiffy — and despite how moisturizing it is, reviewers swear that it doesn't cause breakouts. Not all heroes wear capes.
15. A USB-powered cooling pad if your laptop overheats so often, your upper thighs feel permanently burned. This genius gadget is equipped with three fans and is so lightweight, you'll feel like it's not even there.
16. A plant-based, paraben-free EcoTools makeup brush shampoo about to give you the most satisfying results: envision globs of orange foundation dripping onto porcelain. It's fantastic, it takes only a few minutes from start to finish, and your makeup will apply so much smoother as a result.
17. An over-the-drain protector for anyone with a pop-up drain that is a: the bane of their existence and b: constantly getting clogged. This can quickly be placed on top of the drain to trap gunk, plus can be easily removed and cleaned.
18. High-waisted leggings, aka the bread and butter of any everyday wardrobe. These provide awesome compression, come in a variety of fab solids and prints, *plus* have over 7,000 positive reviews.
19. A Maybelline liquid lipstick – it was probably formulated by a Hogwarts alum because, tbqh, this stuff has a staying power best described as magic — your pout will seriously retain color for up to 16 hours! Reviewers swear that this stuff is smooch-proof, snack-proof, and sweat-proof.
20. A portable paw cleaner for when your good boy has decided to wander into the muddiest field on planet earth before trotting all over your freshly washed living room floors. Just add a little water, put each paw inside to be scrubbed by the silicone bristles, and that's it! Clean paws within seconds.
21. A Wilton nonstick mini loaf pan that even I, a terrible baker at best, am interested in purchasing. This baby is the perfect size for whipping up the banana bread recipes you've been inundated with for the past ~seven months. I'll give you a minute to drool over the chocolate chip banana bread with maple pecan glaze pictured below.
22. A universal StopShroom so you can enjoy that so-pricey-it-hurts Lush bath bomb to the fullest knowing that your soak won't sneak back into the drain after *checks watch* three seconds. What's that I smell? Relaxation. And perhaps a hint of lavender.
23. A pair of anti-chafing bands to prevent the painful rubbing together of your thighs — the dreaded result of wearing summer dresses and skirts. These bands are comfortable, stay put, are available in solid and lace designs (#meow), and can even be worn during your morning run.
24. A sunlamp that mimics sunlight to boost your mood, improve focus, and help your body create a more consistent sleep schedule. (Psst, this is especially great for night owls who prefer working late!)
25. Vacuum storage bags for all the winter outerwear that takes up about 95% of your already minimal closet space. These easily compress chunky sweaters and thick duvets to a fraction of their normal size, plus an anti-microbial material keeps funky-smelling mold and mildew away. Just stuff, vacuum, and store.
26. A chunky knit satin-lined winter beanie for keeping your noggin warm in less-than-toasty temps *and* for not damaging your 'do in the process. The satin lining curbs damage, prevents moisture loss, and won't compromise your curl pattern or style.
27. A stainless-steel odor absorber that will rid your hands of any pungent cooking or "It's my night to wash the dishes" scents. Whether you're chopping onions or cleaning fish, a quick wash with this bar, and voilà! Your hands are now odor-free.
28. A Vivienne Sabó volumizing mascara to upgrade your lash game with a clump-free, cruelty-free, smudge-proof formula. Just one coat will make you feel as if you ~actually tried~ this morning, sans heavy foundation or a ton of time.
29. Kitschy oil and vinegar dispensers with a gravity-lid spout that automatically opens when facing downward, plus etched-in measurements ensure you'll follow that Pinterest recipe to a T. Accidentally pouring seven gallons of expensive olive oil will be a heartbreak of the past thanks to a steady pour.
The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.