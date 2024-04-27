17 Places You Should Probably Clean And Definitely Haven't

1. THE PLACE: That trusty memory foam mattress you splurged on three years ago. The one your body rests on for a minimum of seven hours a night.
THE PRODUCT: A mattress vacuum equipped with a UV light to obliterate scary bacteria *and* a suction cup design that traps dust and mites. And if you think this is wildly unnecessary and ridiculous, I dare you to take a long hard look at your bare mattress. Go ahead. Tell me you don't want to sneeze just looking at it.
2. THE PLACE: Windowsill and sliding door bases. Ew.
THE PRODUCT: A cleaning brush kit to draw out the dust hidden in plain sight... right under your nose. Literally. A few passes with these compact, handheld brushes and woosh! Perhaps now you won't be inhaling allergy mites with every breath you take.
3. THE PLACE: Under your couch *and* under all major appliances, aka the spots your vacuum can't fully reach.
THE PRODUCT: An OXO duster purposely designed with a loonnnnnngg microfiber cloth and extender, which means the dust bunnies living rent-free under your sofa have just met their maker. One reviewer pulled an actual lip gloss tube (!!!!) from under their oven.
4. THE PLACE: Glass light fixtures that are supposed to brighten up your home. Supposed to.
THE PRODUCT: A pack of microfiber cloths for a lint- and streak-free finish on glassware, windows, and yes, that includes light fixtures that have been permanently covered in a layer of dulling grime. The best part is you don't even need a cleaning solution! A bit of water combined with one of these cloths is all you'll need.
5. THE PLACE: Inside your dryer lint trap. Immediately.
THE PRODUCT: A vacuum hose attachment in which multiple reviewers (multiple!) swear they pulled out whole socks from their lint traps. Clogged vents = longer drying times = higher utility bills = less money in your bank account to put toward, say, more Seamless takeout.
6. THE PLACE: Sink faucets and showerheads that are covered in actual grime.
THE PRODUCT: A jug of CLR (calcium, lime, and rust remover) to finally rid sink faucets and showerheads of dreadful hard water build-up. TL;DR: Photos are worth a thousand words so I suggest taking a gander at the below.
7. THE PLACE: The appliance responsible for deep cleaning the cutlery you put in your mouth every day — the dishwasher.
THE PRODUCT: Affresh cleaning tablets because HOW can you get clean, glistening dishes if the dishwasher itself is *gag* covered in grime? Answer: You can't. These babies are here to help. Simply pop one in, put on the rinse cycle, and continue watching your show. Easy peasy.
8. THE PLACE: Car vents and keyboards, both of which have an alarming amount of debris trapped inside.
THE PRODUCT: A jar of TICARVE Dust Cleaning Gel for trapping said goo hunk, dust mites, and dirt with relish. And in moments. I don't know who needs to hear this but...that Dorito trapped between the J and K key? You might want to get rid of it.
9. THE PLACE: The Keurig that's been pumping out your morning caffeine for the better part of three years.
THE PRODUCT: Cleaning cups that'll deep clean said coffee machine (#poetry) within minutes. Simply pop this biodegradable cleaner in as you would a cup of caffeine and proceed to marvel at the gunk that's made its way into your daily cup of joe.
10. THE PLACE: Garbage. Disposal. Ohmygod.
THE PRODUCT: A Glisten foaming cleaner to neutralize the funky odors coming from said garbage disposal (*yuck*). This lemon-scented stuff requires absolutely no effort and two simple steps: turn on hot water, add the cleanser.
11. THE PLACE: Air conditioners, fans, and window blinds... you get the idea.
THE PRODUCT: An adjustable duster brush because the amount of dust that can accumulate in narrow vents is *cough* genuinely disgusting. And don't worry, cleaning said crevices requires but a few minutes of your time and just a flick or two of the wrist.
12. THE PLACE: The grout in your bathroom, which was white once upon a time.
THE PRODUCT: A stain cleaner that clings to silicone sealants (so the thin area around your shower head, in between your tiles, etc.) and effectively banishes mold and mildew to the pits of heck forever, which is where they rightfully belong. Someone contact Dante and let him know we've got another inferno contender.
13. THE PLACE: The fancy water bottle you use every day and have decorated with stickers but have cleaned, oh, maybe once. Or any other long chambers with hard-to-reach bottoms... think vases.
THE PRODUCT: Bottle-cleaning tablets that quickly remove all that funky, gross, probably-starting-to-smell build-up in hard-to-reach areas. These are biodegradable, chlorine-free, and require absolutely no effort or scrubbing. The results are so. damn. satisfying. to look at.
14. THE PLACE: Screens! Cellphones, laptops, tablets.
THE PRODUCT: A liquid-free, reusable rolling screen cleaner so you can see what your phone, laptop, and tablet looked like pre- permanent fingertips. A few quick swipes = no more smudges staring back at you whilst you respond to emails.
15. THE PLACE: If you are so lucky, the jets in your hot tub.
THE PRODUCT: An Oh Yuk cleaner with results so fantastic, they'll both satisfy and concern you: This lures out all the hidden grime lurking in your tub, aka the kind that was absolutely present when you took that last "relaxing" bath.
16. THE PLACE: The cutting board you're regularly chopping produce on.
THE PRODUCT: A food-grade mineral oil because your trusty cutting board could truly use a little (or a lot of) TLC. This odorless formula helps restore and protect wood and bamboo surfaces, plus gives them a good deep clean. Go forth and use this on butcher blocks, countertops, knives, and more!
17. THE PLACE: Again, your garbage disposal. Yuckkkk. (Mentioning twice for emphasis!)
THE PRODUCT: A garbage disposal brush so you can deep clean and no longer live with the grossness that is plate dirt and smelly leftovers. So long forever, nasty odors building up in my kitchen sink.
