    17 Places You Should Probably Clean And Definitely Haven't

    PSA there might be a lip gloss and lost sock stuck under your oven.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. THE PLACE: That trusty memory foam mattress you splurged on three years ago. The one your body rests on for a minimum of seven hours a night.

    THE PRODUCT: A mattress vacuum equipped with a UV light to obliterate scary bacteria *and* a suction cup design that traps dust and mites. And if you think this is wildly unnecessary and ridiculous, I dare you to take a long hard look at your bare mattress. Go ahead. Tell me you don't want to sneeze just looking at it.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So I brought this originally for my son who gets really bad allergies to dust. At first we didn't know what was causing this until someone told me to check our beds and furniture. Even though we change our bed sheets regularly, there will be dust left over. So I decided to give this a try and they were right! I couldn't believe how many mites and how much dust there was. I took my time cleaning everyone's bed and our sofa which was easy to use and light. My son haven't had a reaction in a while for means this product works for my family!" —Lisa

    Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in two colors).

    2. THE PLACE: Windowsill and sliding door bases. Ew.

    THE PRODUCT: A cleaning brush kit to draw out the dust hidden in plain sight... right under your nose. Literally. A few passes with these compact, handheld brushes and woosh! Perhaps now you won't be inhaling allergy mites with every breath you take.

    amazon.com

    This five-piece kit comes with a track cleaning brush, a tile lines brush, a window blind duster, a 2-in-1 windowsill sweeper, and a hand-held groove gap brush.

    Promising review: "We just moved and the previous owners of our new house left us a wonderful amount of dust and dirt to clean. I was originally looking for just a vent cleaner and stumbled upon these multi kits. The price point is amazing and it really does seem like a do it all kit." —Ty Loli

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    3. THE PLACE: Under your couch *and* under all major appliances, aka the spots your vacuum can't fully reach.

    THE PRODUCT: An OXO duster purposely designed with a loonnnnnngg microfiber cloth and extender, which means the dust bunnies living rent-free under your sofa have just met their maker. One reviewer pulled an actual lip gloss tube (!!!!) from under their oven.

    reviewers red duster next to mound of stuff found under the oven
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought a new home and I noticed some dust under the stove and fridge so I bought this OXO Duster. Well, surprise, surprise! The previous owners were disgusting and I cleaned out much more than dust; dust, crumbs, toys, cereal, oats, nuts, and pills. Yuck yuck yuck. I don’t think I would’ve pulled out all this crap with any other duster." —Reading&Writing

    Get it from Amazon for $16.95.

    4. THE PLACE: Glass light fixtures that are supposed to brighten up your home. Supposed to.

    THE PRODUCT: A pack of microfiber cloths for a lint- and streak-free finish on glassware, windows, and yes, that includes light fixtures that have been permanently covered in a layer of dulling grime. The best part is you don't even need a cleaning solution! A bit of water combined with one of these cloths is all you'll need.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you have any glass light fixtures in your home you absolutely need this product. I don't think the fixture was this clear even when I bought it, and the best part is it’s just using water and the two rags." —Lisa Collins

    Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $18.98.

    5. THE PLACE: Inside your dryer lint trap. Immediately.

    THE PRODUCT: A vacuum hose attachment in which multiple reviewers (multiple!) swear they pulled out whole socks from their lint traps. Clogged vents = longer drying times = higher utility bills = less money in your bank account to put toward, say, more Seamless takeout.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is seriously amazing. I figured out how to use it very quickly and it worked like a charm. I had a sock stuck wayy down in my vent and would've had no idea! I still can't believe how much lent and dust came out of my dryer. My husband is already talking about other uses for this unique tool, like getting into tight spaces in our cars." —J. Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95 (available in six colors).

    6. THE PLACE: Sink faucets and showerheads that are covered in actual grime.

    THE PRODUCT: A jug of CLR (calcium, lime, and rust remover) to finally rid sink faucets and showerheads of dreadful hard water build-up. TL;DR: Photos are worth a thousand words so I suggest taking a gander at the below.

    reviewer sink faucet with hard water build-up on left and looking completely clean on right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The photo says it all. I have tried so many things to get the hard water build-up off of this faucet and nothing works. It's hard as a rock! I left it soaking for about an hour in a nondiluted mix and was able to scrub it all off easily. So happy and going to use this for other hard water issues in our house." —Mar

    Get it from Amazon for $5.28.

    7. THE PLACE: The appliance responsible for deep cleaning the cutlery you put in your mouth every day — the dishwasher.

    THE PRODUCT: Affresh cleaning tablets because HOW can you get clean, glistening dishes if the dishwasher itself is *gag* covered in grime? Answer: You can't. These babies are here to help. Simply pop one in, put on the rinse cycle, and continue watching your show. Easy peasy.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had tried lots of white vinegar for two cycles in my 20-year-old dishwasher for the cloudy and powdery dinginess it had started doing and it only helped about 30%. We have very hard water. This zapped the buildup and glass is clear again and colored plastics no longer have the powdery-like coating. So glad I took a chance on this!" —J. Holden

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $7.59.

    8. THE PLACE: Car vents and keyboards, both of which have an alarming amount of debris trapped inside.

    THE PRODUCT: A jar of TICARVE Dust Cleaning Gel for trapping said goo hunk, dust mites, and dirt with relish. And in moments. I don't know who needs to hear this but...that Dorito trapped between the J and K key? You might want to get rid of it.

    The TICARVE Dust Cleaning Gel removing dust from a car&#x27;s air vent.
    Amazon

    Promising review: "When I first saw this product I thought 'No way is that really going to work' but for the price, it was worth a try. I got it within two days of purchasing it — and it truly works. I immediately used it on my laptop keyboard and my PC keyboard. It really did pull all of the dust and whatnot out from in between the keys. It feels damp to your skin and doesn't really leave a residue, the smell is not harsh and is really barely there (not like an antiseptic or harsh chemical at all). I really like it." —BRickard

    Get it from Amazon for $6.88.

    9. THE PLACE: The Keurig that's been pumping out your morning caffeine for the better part of three years.

    THE PRODUCT: Cleaning cups that'll deep clean said coffee machine (#poetry) within minutes. Simply pop this biodegradable cleaner in as you would a cup of caffeine and proceed to marvel at the gunk that's made its way into your daily cup of joe.

    Reviewer holding a cup filled with dirty Keurig water with the Amazon caption &quot;Wow!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We’ve had our Keurig for a few years, and with the exception of using only filtered water and dispensing hot water every so often, we’ve never cleaned the needle or K-Cup area. I used three cleaning cups back to back and WOW our machine was dirty! I'm so happy I purchased these! I’ll be keeping up on cleaning these more often." —Heather Garcia

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.

    10. THE PLACE: Garbage. Disposal. Ohmygod.

    THE PRODUCT: A Glisten foaming cleaner to neutralize the funky odors coming from said garbage disposal (*yuck*). This lemon-scented stuff requires absolutely no effort and two simple steps: turn on hot water, add the cleanser.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I went on a trip and when I came back, there was this foul odor coming from my garbage disposal (even though we didn’t leave any dishes on the sink) and I tried every home remedy I could think of to get rid of the smell but nothing did. So I turned to the internet and immediately these seemed like the best choice for an okay price. I followed the instructions carefully, and within a minute I saw the foam rise up and then go back down — awful smell FINALLY GONE!" —A.L.

    Get it from Amazon for $3.98.

    11. THE PLACE: Air conditioners, fans, and window blinds... you get the idea.

    THE PRODUCT: An adjustable duster brush because the amount of dust that can accumulate in narrow vents is *cough* genuinely disgusting. And don't worry, cleaning said crevices requires but a few minutes of your time and just a flick or two of the wrist.

    amazon.com

    This handy dandy tool comes with five microfiber cloths, meaning you'll be able to clean your whole darn house in one sweep.

    Promising review: "This product is AMAZING! You can clean both sides of two blinds at once and grip them firmly to get ALL of the dust off. Plus, it comes with five covers, so that no matter how dirty your blinds are, you'll be able to finish dusting your whole house! I also love that you can wash the covers and don't have to waste money on refills." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two colors).

    12. THE PLACE: The grout in your bathroom, which was white once upon a time.

    THE PRODUCT: A stain cleaner that clings to silicone sealants (so the thin area around your shower head, in between your tiles, etc.) and effectively banishes mold and mildew to the pits of heck forever, which is where they rightfully belong. Someone contact Dante and let him know we've got another inferno contender.

    Progression photo showing dark mold and mildew on shower tile grout disappearing overnight
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." —KarynB

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    13. THE PLACE: The fancy water bottle you use every day and have decorated with stickers but have cleaned, oh, maybe once. Or any other long chambers with hard-to-reach bottoms... think vases.

    THE PRODUCT: Bottle-cleaning tablets that quickly remove all that funky, gross, probably-starting-to-smell build-up in hard-to-reach areas. These are biodegradable, chlorine-free, and require absolutely no effort or scrubbing. The results are so. damn. satisfying. to look at.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of 36 tablets from Amazon for $24.

    14. THE PLACE: Screens! Cellphones, laptops, tablets.

    THE PRODUCT: A liquid-free, reusable rolling screen cleaner so you can see what your phone, laptop, and tablet looked like pre- permanent fingertips. A few quick swipes = no more smudges staring back at you whilst you respond to emails.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little device removes the oil from your screen. Often, when you are 'cleaning' your screen by wiping it with a cloth, you are simply pushing around the oil into a thin enough layer to see through without noticing it as much. This device actually lifts the oil and removes it. My screen feels like new, which is great because I am picky about my devices. Also, this is much better than cleaning the screen with some kind of wipe since repeated cleaning with most wipes will damage the screen over time. Unbeknownst to me, my wife was cleaning her screen daily and now her screen collects oils far too quickly because she wore off the protective layer. With this product, you don't need to worry about that. Clean it as often as you want/need and you can continue to enjoy that pristine screen without fear of wearing the oleophobic layer off prematurely. I would highly recommend this to others." —Alex

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    15. THE PLACE: If you are so lucky, the jets in your hot tub.

    THE PRODUCT: An Oh Yuk cleaner with results so fantastic, they'll both satisfy and concern you: This lures out all the hidden grime lurking in your tub, aka the kind that was absolutely present when you took that last "relaxing" bath.

    review pic of dirty looking suds in a tub
    amazon.com

    Run your bath, add this jet cleaner, have allllllll the grime come out of said jets, and then wipe down your tub. BOOM! You're done.

    Promising review: "OK, so I love to clean and I run bleach through the jets prob twice a month on top of my daily weekly cleaning. And I was skeptical how this product could get it any cleaner than I thought it was. Well, I am here to tell you this pic is after the second cleaning with this cleaner!!!! I am a believer and would highly recommend this product to anyone with jetted tub!!" —Momof2greatboys

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    16. THE PLACE: The cutting board you're regularly chopping produce on.

    THE PRODUCT: A food-grade mineral oil because your trusty cutting board could truly use a little (or a lot of) TLC. This odorless formula helps restore and protect wood and bamboo surfaces, plus gives them a good deep clean. Go forth and use this on butcher blocks, countertops, knives, and more!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband is a professional sous chef and he was absolutely AMAZED with the end result. As many may be able to imagine, our cutting boards are used heavily and frequently. One treatment and the wood grain popped and, aside from visible blade strikes from years of use, our cutting block roared back to a deep and rich-looking wood." —Vanessa Graziano

    Get it from Amazon for $10.12+ (available in four sizes).

    17. THE PLACE: Again, your garbage disposal. Yuckkkk. (Mentioning twice for emphasis!)

    THE PRODUCT: A garbage disposal brush so you can deep clean and no longer live with the grossness that is plate dirt and smelly leftovers. So long forever, nasty odors building up in my kitchen sink.

    reviewer photo of the yellow garbage disposal brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have tried many concoctions to freshen and keep my garbage disposal clean when I decided that a true deep cleaning is the way to go. This brush is the perfect size to get into places in the disposal that your hand just can't go. While pulling it out from disposal it gets the under part of the rubber seal, making the disposal seem sparkling fresh and new. It's a true must-have." —spearmintstars

    Get it from Amazon for $10.97.

    The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.