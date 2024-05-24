29 Moisture-Wicking Athleisure Pieces That Are Both Comfortable And Cute

1. A tennis dress described by one reviewer as being "perfect for a hot day" which is music to the ears of anyone who is perpetually sweaty the minute the parkas are packed away.
2. A high-impact sports bra available in cup sizes C–DD and band sizes 32–40 for targeted support that stops. the. jiggle. Cardio workouts, here I come!
3. A short unitard that is a tank top, sports bra, and biker shorts rolled into one pull-on piece of clothing. Plus, adjustable straps mean customized support perfect for low-intensity workouts.
Promising review: "I love this bodysuit. I feel so free to run around and get things done. It’s super cute and not see-through at all. Not tight on my thighs and has adjustable straps with removable pads. Everything a bodysuit should be, it’s this one!" —Jaedyn
4. A high-neck top and flared skirt set about to make those early morning ballet barre sessions feel so much less painful. Consider this a worthy investment that prevents you from canceling last-minute workout sessions (and having to pay a fine).
5. A sleeveless bodysuit if you've experienced the pure aggravation that comes from a loose tank top bunching up around your face for the first downward dog of class. This sleek one-piece stays put for the entirety of your practice.
6. A longline racerback bra that's crafted from a premium ~float~ fabric ideal for hotter temps. This medium-support bb is buttery soft, offers UPF 50+ protection, plus is sweat-wicking and dries in a pinch.
7. A seamless set for hot girl walks (because that's a trend I will never stop thanking TikTok for). Pair with an oversized button-down when it's a bit chilly, and by god, I swear you will feel like you can take over the world.
Promising review: "The material is a good balance of thick and stretchy which allows for great compression without limiting mobility. I wore it while doing cardio and strength training, and the waist doesn’t slide, and the legs don’t roll up. Definitely getting more colors." —Amazon Customer
8. A pair of crossover shorts with a flared hem for optimal airflow and a wedgie-free fit. And don't worry about flashing, either — there are built-in microshorts that prevent exposing the color of your underwear.
9. A long-line padded tank that reaps the versatility of a tank with the sweet, sweet support of a bra thanks to a body-hugging fit. TL;DR: going braless will have never felt so secure.
10. A pair of high-rise leggings that are not only perfectly opaque but also don't cost a small fortune. A price tag of $28 for your new go-to pants? Not too shabby.
11. A high-compression onesie that's perfect for morning runs — whether that run is around a track or to your local Trader Joe's for a cheap bouquet of tulips.
12. A lightweight long-sleeved UPF 50+ T-shirt that provides sun protection and prevents any smelly odors from forming (because all deodorant effectiveness goes right out the window the moment you start to sweat, and that's not up for debate).
13. A padded tank that's garnered over 55,000 reviews for a versatile design that looks elevated enough to wear with jeans but offers enough support for yoga and long walks.
Promising reviews: "I love this top. It is super comfortable, the fabric is high quality and so soft. It is supportive of my DDD chest. I wore it on an incredibly hot day touring the city of San Juan and found the top to do great for moisture-wicking. I want to get it in all the colors now!" —krystalnicole
"Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" —Kristyn Long
14. A cropped tank and leggings set meant for hopping from the coffee shop to the vintage store to the farmers market on a Saturday morning. I guess it's great for workouts, too.
15. A buttery soft jacket about to become the little black dress of your casual everyday outerwear. Drape this over any old high school gym tee and voilà — not only do you look sleek, but this also absorbs sweat right up.
16. A high-rise exercise skort (a product name that may or may not transport you back to middle school) with built-in shorts and mesh pockets, the latter of which mean you can carry cards or cash — without having to lug around a crossbody.
17. A pair of cargo joggers for a breezier, less constricting upgrade to the black leggings you've been wearing for the past decade. Plus, you can put the fanny pack down — these have five pockets for storage.
Promising review: "Perfect hiking and climbing pants. These are my favorite pair of pants. They are moisture-wicking and hold their shape after a long day of use. Super comfortable and practical." —Sabine
"These joggers fit the bill for me. I needed lightweight pants to wear while working in the yard. We live in the heavily wooded boondocks of Florida, and working in the yard without getting eaten up by mosquitoes and other insects is a challenge. These pants are lightweight and breathable enough to wear when it's warm, and at the same time, help to ward off the bug bites." —Hello
18. A tennis dress that is appropriate for all manner of sports (I'm talkin' golf, pickleball, hiking, etc.) but equally fantastic for hours-long strolls through new cities. It's athleisure and vacation attire in one.
19. A two-pack of crewneck tees because it's about time you bid adieu to the ratty old gym shirt you've been wearing for the past, oh, decade. These are simple, sleek, and are the subject of over 25,000 rave reviews.
20. A polo tank to channel Zendaya in Challengers without having to ever pick up a racket or lessons or hand-eye coordination. (There's a matching skirt, too.)
21. A twist-front crop top that's about to become your permanent plus one to cycling classes going forward. And while those classes are pricy, you'll be glad to know this top is budget-friendly at $18. Plus, reviewers swear that its fabric lasts through a bunch of washes.
Promising review: "I used this as a gym top, and it fits great! I will def buy the other colors! Soft fabric and moisture-wicking! Also perfect for summer paired with denim shorts or jeans. Highly recommended!" —Azel Johnson
"I love this workout tank! The material is very breathable. I do wear a sports bra under it because it doesn’t have any padding in the tank, but it’s the perfect cropped tank for pairing with leggings, tennis skirts, bike shorts, etc." —CC
