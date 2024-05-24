BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    29 Moisture-Wicking Athleisure Pieces That Are Both Comfortable And Cute

    *Sweats at the thought of sweat stains.*

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A tennis dress described by one reviewer as being "perfect for a hot day" which is music to the ears of anyone who is perpetually sweaty the minute the parkas are packed away.

    Promising review: "It’s been feeling like 100 degrees this summer, and when I have to run errands, I don’t want to be dripping sweat in a bra, shirt, AND shorts. I love this because everything is built in — the bra, shorts, and the dress are so cute! Keeps me cool, and I feel confident in it! Perfect for a hot day." —Jess

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in seven colors).

    2. A high-impact sports bra available in cup sizes C–DD and band sizes 32–40 for targeted support that stops. the. jiggle. Cardio workouts, here I come!

    Get it from Athleta for $69 (available in band sizes 32–40 and cup sizes C–DD).

    3. A short unitard that is a tank top, sports bra, and biker shorts rolled into one pull-on piece of clothing. Plus, adjustable straps mean customized support perfect for low-intensity workouts. 

    Person in a green bodysuit with a black jacket taking a selfie in a mirror
    reviewer in pink jumpsuit with pink mickey mouse headband and high tops
    Promising review: "I love this bodysuit. I feel so free to run around and get things done. It’s super cute and not see-through at all. Not tight on my thighs and has adjustable straps with removable pads. Everything a bodysuit should be, it’s this one!" —Jaedyn

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in sizes S–L and 12 colors). 

    4. A high-neck top and flared skirt set about to make those early morning ballet barre sessions feel so much less painful. Consider this a worthy investment that prevents you from canceling last-minute workout sessions (and having to pay a fine).

    Promising review: "Super cute for a gym run! The scalloped edges are super cute. The material is soft and sweat-wicking." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors).

    5. A sleeveless bodysuit if you've experienced the pure aggravation that comes from a loose tank top bunching up around your face for the first downward dog of class. This sleek one-piece stays put for the entirety of your practice.

    Promising review: "I really love the fit!! Really good moisture-wicking fabric for hot yoga." —sierria coleman

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 27 colors).

    6. A longline racerback bra that's crafted from a premium ~float~ fabric ideal for hotter temps. This medium-support bb is buttery soft, offers UPF 50+ protection, plus is sweat-wicking and dries in a pinch.

    Get it from Girlfriend Collective for $46 (available in sizes XXS–6XL and in seven colors). 

    7. A seamless set for hot girl walks (because that's a trend I will never stop thanking TikTok for). Pair with an oversized button-down when it's a bit chilly, and by god, I swear you will feel like you can take over the world. 

    reviewer wearing the black set
    reviewer wearing the purple set
    Promising review: "The material is a good balance of thick and stretchy which allows for great compression without limiting mobility. I wore it while doing cardio and strength training, and the waist doesn’t slide, and the legs don’t roll up. Definitely getting more colors." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes S–L and in 32 colors).

    8. A pair of crossover shorts with a flared hem for optimal airflow and a wedgie-free fit. And don't worry about flashing, either — there are built-in microshorts that prevent exposing the color of your underwear.

    Get them from Aerie for $41.21 (originally $54.95, available in sizes XXS–XXL and in eight colors). 

    9. A long-line padded tank that reaps the versatility of a tank with the sweet, sweet support of a bra thanks to a body-hugging fit. TL;DR: going braless will have never felt so secure.

    Promising review: "I have done a ton of research and comparison to Lulu products, and this top is the best bang for your buck — especially for yoga workouts. Its light wick design soaks up all the sweat, and it’s easy and comfortable to move and twist in." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 25 colors).

    10. A pair of high-rise leggings that are not only perfectly opaque but also don't cost a small fortune. A price tag of $28 for your new go-to pants? Not too shabby.

    Get it from Target for $28 (available in sizes XS–4X and in three colors). 

    11. A high-compression onesie that's perfect for morning runs — whether that run is around a track or to your local Trader Joe's for a cheap bouquet of tulips.

    Get it from Free People for $108 (available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors).

    12. A lightweight long-sleeved UPF 50+ T-shirt that provides sun protection and prevents any smelly odors from forming (because all deodorant effectiveness goes right out the window the moment you start to sweat, and that's not up for debate).

    Woman in sun hat and sunglasses leaning on a railing outdoors with a lanyard around her neck
    Promising reviews: "Withstood the Arizona heat test. I wore this on a bicycle ride under my jersey. It was 104 degrees. It was cool! I even tried one sleeve up to compare arms and the covered one was cooler because the radiant heat of the sun was hot! I sprinkled my sleeves with water, and it was really cool for a while. I got it because my skin is starting to get age spots even with daily sunscreen so I have to cover up." —Saltwater girl

    "Purchased this shirt for my daughter who suffers from solar urticaria. This shirt has been wonderful for her and has made it possible for her to enjoy being outside a bit without slathering sunscreen on everywhere. She lives in the South where it's hot and humid, and the shirt is lightweight and wicks sweat away and dries quickly after washing." —B Falkner

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 11 colors).

    13. A padded tank that's garnered over 55,000 reviews for a versatile design that looks elevated enough to wear with jeans but offers enough support for yoga and long walks.  

    a reviewer wearing the brick red top while posing on a rock by a stream in a forest setting
    a reviewer wearing the pink top
    Check out this activewear essential on TikTok here.

    Promising reviews: "I love this top. It is super comfortable, the fabric is high quality and so soft. It is supportive of my DDD chest. I wore it on an incredibly hot day touring the city of San Juan and found the top to do great for moisture-wicking. I want to get it in all the colors now!" —krystalnicole

    "Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s extremely comfortable. The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" —Kristyn Long

    Get it from Amazon for $17.24+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors).

    14. A cropped tank and leggings set meant for hopping from the coffee shop to the vintage store to the farmers market on a Saturday morning. I guess it's great for workouts, too.

    Get the top from Beyond Yoga for $72 and the leggings for $110 (both available in sizes XS–XXL and in three colors).

    15. A buttery soft jacket about to become the little black dress of your casual everyday outerwear. Drape this over any old high school gym tee and voilà — not only do you look sleek, but this also absorbs sweat right up.

    Get it from Athleta for $129 (available in sizes XXS–3X and in 18 colors). 

    16. A high-rise exercise skort (a product name that may or may not transport you back to middle school) with built-in shorts and mesh pockets, the latter of which mean you can carry cards or cash — without having to lug around a crossbody.

    Promising review: "What can I say? Perfection. Light, super soft, moisture-wicking, quick-drying fabric, perfect length, shorts don't ride up, waistband stays put. This little skort can go almost anywhere — gym, errands, lunch, walking. Essential clothing item everyone should own. Great zip plastic packaging as well that can be reused for many things." —Blondeonboard

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors).

    17. A pair of cargo joggers for a breezier, less constricting upgrade to the black leggings you've been wearing for the past decade. Plus, you can put the fanny pack down — these have five pockets for storage. 

    reviewer wearing the gray joggers with a white hoodie
    Promising review: "Perfect hiking and climbing pants. These are my favorite pair of pants. They are moisture-wicking and hold their shape after a long day of use. Super comfortable and practical." —Sabine

    "These joggers fit the bill for me. I needed lightweight pants to wear while working in the yard. We live in the heavily wooded boondocks of Florida, and working in the yard without getting eaten up by mosquitoes and other insects is a challenge. These pants are lightweight and breathable enough to wear when it's warm, and at the same time, help to ward off the bug bites." —Hello

    Get them from Amazon for $34.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and 16 colors).

    18. A tennis dress that is appropriate for all manner of sports (I'm talkin' golf, pickleball, hiking, etc.) but equally fantastic for hours-long strolls through new cities. It's athleisure and vacation attire in one.

    Promising review: "So much to love about this dress! First, the shorts are separate. Second, it has a built-in bra. Third, the material is a good weight and moisture-wicking. Fourth, the styling is really cute. I only wish they had more white ones with different color piping!" —C. Zani

    Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 14 colors).

    19. A two-pack of crewneck tees because it's about time you bid adieu to the ratty old gym shirt you've been wearing for the past, oh, decade. These are simple, sleek, and are the subject of over 25,000 rave reviews.

    Promising review: "I recently began taking yoga and my old standby cotton T-shirts were surprisingly hot and just not as comfortable as I wanted, so I turned to Amazon for an alternative. These fit the bill. So far, they are comfortable, wash up well, and don’t end up over my head while I’m attempting a downward dog. They also do a good job in wicking away perspiration." —B. Crane

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.90+ (available in sizes XS–XXL).

    20. A polo tank to channel Zendaya in Challengers without having to ever pick up a racket or lessons or hand-eye coordination. (There's a matching skirt, too.)

    Get the tank from Abercrombie & Fitch for $45 (available in three colors/patterns).

    21. twist-front crop top that's about to become your permanent plus one to cycling classes going forward. And while those classes are pricy, you'll be glad to know this top is budget-friendly at $18. Plus, reviewers swear that its fabric lasts through a bunch of washes. 

    reviewer wears crop top in white with shorts
    a reviewer wearing the white top at a zoo
    Promising review: "I used this as a gym top, and it fits great! I will def buy the other colors! Soft fabric and moisture-wicking! Also perfect for summer paired with denim shorts or jeans. Highly recommended!" —Azel Johnson

    "I love this workout tank! The material is very breathable. I do wear a sports bra under it because it doesn’t have any padding in the tank, but it’s the perfect cropped tank for pairing with leggings, tennis skirts, bike shorts, etc." —CC

    Get it from Amazon for $18.98+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors).

    22. A pair of compression socks to improve your outdoor running game by promoting circulation and increasing blood flow. These help prevent leg soreness, cramping, *and* use a moisture-wicking fabric that your sweaty feet will love.

    reviewer wearing knee-high white compression socks
    Not a runner? Not a problem. Reviewers also swear that these socks are amazing for anyone who works on their feet all day.

    Promising reviews: "I bought these and several other brands of compression socks for my boyfriend, who works in construction. He kept coming back to these. After washing all of them several times, there was no comparison; these continued to be the most comfortable, staying in place and wicking away the moisture (he wears steel-toed boots all day). According to him, these also took care of all his issues regarding his ankles and feet swelling as well. So, when I asked him what he wanted for his birthday, all he requested was this brand of compression socks." —AMB

    "I’ve been wearing compression socks to work for years and loved them, but these are the first pairs of compression socks I’ve tried for running. I had been having some leg cramping on my long runs so I decided to try them and will never go back to short athletic socks again. I love the lack of fatigue I get from the pressure from these socks and the decrease in post-run pain. I will be wearing these when I cross the finish line at my first marathon this October!" —jamerz82

    Get them from Amazon for $12.95 (available in sizes S-XXL and in 13 colors).

    23. A high-waisted legging that has become the crown jewel of Alo's workout collection. Reviewers swear these are totally worth the splurge thanks to a slightly compressive fabric that stays dry through sweaty cardio classes.

    Get it from Alo for $128 (available in sizes XXS–XL and 18 colors).

    24. A high-neck bra if your M.O. is doubling up on sports bras for that extra feeling of security. This top does that for you.

    Woman in olive green athletic wear with hands on hips
    Promising review: "I bought this in two colors. I’m a 36DD and went with an XL. Comfortable and soft. Great under a tank top or flowy shirt, as well as at the gym. I absolutely LOVE the bright colors! Yay for neon!!" —LEG

    Get it from Target for $24 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in four colors). 

    25. A pair of drawstring shorts if you love the *look* of biker shorts but hate the feeling of tight fabric on your upper thighs as temps soar. These are the perfect blend of airy and cute.

    Promising reviews: "Breathable material and very comfortable for this hot Texas weather." —Jessica

    "I LOVE these shorts. They are so comfortable, and they fit perfectly. I want them in every color." —AM.

    Get them from Amazon for $25.57 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 26 colors).

