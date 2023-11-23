Skip To Content
    If You Have A D Cup+, Here Are 19 Products You'll Want To Take A Look At

    Wave goodbye to boob sweat.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A Goddess full coverage bra that is so comfortable, about 3,000 felt compelled to write a 🌟 glowing 🌟 review. This perfect basic's got stretchy straps, paneled sides for ultimate support, *and* is available in a ton of vibrant colors.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Been wearing this bra pretty much daily for the past nine months. Still looks brand new, provides support, and does not hurt me to wear. Will not buy from anyone else but goddess, plus they are decently priced for me wearing a size 38I." —Reanna

    Get it from Amazon for $34.32+ (available in band sizes 34-46, cup sizes DDD-K, and 27 colors).

    To learn more, check out "Hundreds Of Big-Breasted People Swear This DD+ Bra Is The Only One That Fits Comfortably."

    2. A Bali seamless bralette for support that feels like a second skin. Reviewers swear by the delightful stretchy fabric and wide, supportive straps that this affordable lovely undergarment offers.

    reviewer wearing black bralette
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm more on the busty plus side and bras are so hard to find in my size that are comfortable (42DD). This fit so well, no hard underwire but still holds as well as the ones that do...I definitely buying all the colors available, these are the most comfortable bras I've ever owned...I'm not in a rush to take them off at the end of the day." —Esthefany

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 19 colors).

    3. A seamless tank adored by reviewers who wear D+ cup sizes — the material is compressive, providing lift and support. TL;DR: going braless will have never felt so secure.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I love these and have ordered five of them since the first one I got. They are so comfortable and fit so nice. Soft soft soft. I like the adjustable straps. I have 32DDD and breastfeed and I rarely can get away without a bra. I never wear one with these tanks, they don't have built in support but they hold the girls in so nice I don’t feel like I need a bra. Your nips show if it’s cold but these are NOT see through at all even the white one. They’re thick and soft and not too cropped and I hope they never discontinue cuz I will always want these in my summer wardrobe." —TG

    "I loved this top! Has a lot of stretch so do not size up. You could even size down depending on how fitted you want it. But I was able to wear this without a bra and feel supported and I’m a 38DD." —Yasmin

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors).

    4. A Fresh Body lotion that kicks boob sweat to the curb! This fragrance-free formula goes on like a cream but transforms into silk-like powder, plus it dries quickly and won't strain your clothes.

    the lotion
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This works so good for underboob sweat and the rashes that come with that! It literally cleared up a rash and irritation in a couple of days of applying once a day after my shower! It keeps you fresh and dry all day!! I wish I would’ve known about this stuff years ago!!" —Stephanie H.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in three pack sizes).

    5. A seamless bra you can throw on under a blazer, because this magical fabric reaps the versatility of a tank but *all* the support of underwire, thanks to removable cups, adjustable straps, and enough support to lift up to an inch.

    model wearing the brown scoopneck bralette
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great bra. I usually wear a 30GG and the medium full cup fits well, but a little loose on the band. Light support but enough for everyday and it feels like I'm wearing nothing." —Erin Suhajda

    Get it from Amazon for $15.65+ (available in sizes XS–3X, "fits A–D cups" and a "fits DD–DDD cups", and 32 colors).

    6. A reusable sticky adhesive bra perfect for deep V-neck tops, backless dresses, and strappy shirts in which a bra band would look like garbage. This silicone bra provides the perfect amount of support while staying in place all night (HOORAY) and isn't painful to take off.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Psst, this bra also comes with nipple covers.

    Promising review: "Seriously, having large (DDD) boobs can really put a damper on trying to wear cute shirts in the summer. Some shirts you can’t wear a bra with and going braless is 100% not an option, so I heavily rely on sticky bras. I definitely prefer the silicone ones over the cloth ones and this bra just reinforces that opinion. It sticks so well and is completely invisible, even under the clingiest shirts I own. Another huge bonus is the nipple covers! I have used many different types over the years and have found that the silicone ones can sometimes look puffy under certain shirts, but these covers are thin and (again) cannot be seen under clingy clothes at all. They really come in handy if you know you will be outside and run the risk of sweating off your bra since the nipple covers do not have that issue." —Sarah F.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes A–G cup and 13 colors).

    7. A swim top available in lovely hues, three silhouettes (plunge, scoop, and balconette) and, most importantly of all, personalized cup sizes. No more guesswork required for finding a bra that fits.

    model wearing the bra
    Cuup

    Get them from Cuup for $24+ (available in band sizes 30–44, cup sizes A–H, and seven colors).

    8. A longline padded tank that reaps the versatility of a tank with the sweet, sweet support of underwire thanks to a body-hugging fit. TL;DR: going braless will have never felt so secure.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "All the positive reviews are true, this is a really great top! I will only buy premium workout leggings, but have been looking into more affordable tops and stumbled across this one. I really didn't expect to love it as much as I do. The fabric is soft and very thick, the cut is great, and it offers enough support for DD/DDD for casual wear and stretching/mobility sessions." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 20 colors).

    9. A full coverage bra cleverly built with a cushioned ~comfort band~ to prevent poking underwire. Plus, say hello to a front clasp — light yoga will no longer be necessary to put it on, thanks to your bidding back hook-and-eye closures adieu.

    model wearing black lace bra
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I cannot tell you how happy I was after the first day of wearing this bra. I'm a 42G and this bra has cushioned straps that stay in place, I have great support, it is super comfortable, but the best part is that it looks good! Please never stop making this bra!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.00+ (available in band sizes 34–48, cup sizes B–H, and 11 colors).

    10. A camisole strap bralette that is — hello, lace — the epitome of love at first sight. Throw in the fact that the below is super comfy *and* can be layered underneath V-neck tops? I mean, someone pinch me. I had no idea this level of perfection could exist.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am typically 34-36 DD, and have always worn expensive underwire bras. I was dying to try a wire-free bralette, but super skeptical about the amount of support and lift I would find. These bras are so super comfortable, give amazing support and are beautiful. I've been wearing them for about four months now (size L), and they haven't stretched out. I even bought some for my friends because I want everyone to feel this comfortable in a bra." —lmh

    Get it from Amazon for $11.76+ (available in standard and plus sizes S-XXL and 18 colors).

    11. Mesh bags for anyone who knows (I know! You know!) that they should be hand-washing their delicates, but has zero time to do so. This structured mesh will save you the heartache of ruined underwire and frayed lace, plus think of all that $$ you'll save in the long run.

    amazon.com

    One set comes with one extra large bag, two large bags, and two medium bags.

    Promising review: "I love these laundry bags!! The best thing for me is, when I put my lace bras in them, zip them shut and throw them in the washer, THERE ARE NO LINT PILLS STUCK TO THE LACE! The mesh is fine enough that the lint does not get through and your bras come out looking like they did when you bought 'em, so go ahead and throw them in the washer with other clothes. Not once has the underwire poked through, either. Worth every dime." —Montana Momma

    Get a set of five from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in various bag sizes).

    12. A chic V-neck romper that'll have you thinking hark, the herald because angels do sing — the front is self tying and adjustable, ergo you can tailor this for a customized fit.

    reviewer wearing the black cutout romper
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Probably my favorite romper ever! It's comfortable with the right amount of coverage and the material is light and airy without being see- through." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 22 colors).

    13. A midi dress if you've shopped for similar styles in the past but have been consistently disappointed by a shoddy fit. This garden party-inspired number comes with two sizing categories (A–C and D–E) to ensure there's the right amount of material for your cup size.

    House of CB

    Get it from House of CB for $225 (available in sizes XS–L+ and cup sizes A–C and D–E).

    14. An actually good strapless bra, because life's too short to avoid wearing halter tops and strapless dresses. Hidden underwire, silicone grippers, and a hint of padding mean your bra won't have fallen to the bottom of your ribcage by the end of the night.

    model wearing the lace strapless bra in nude
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Seriously best strapless bra I've ever worn! I was very skeptical about buying a bra without trying it on first, but all the good reviews convinced me and they were right! It did not slide down at all, even when I jumped up and down. And it is very good quality! Super happy I bought this!" —Carolina

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in band sizes 32–42, cup sizes A–F, and 14 colors).

    15. An underwire swimsuit top available in 24 colors, which means matching the below with swimsuit bottoms you already own? Foolproof.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I LOVE this bikini top! I wear a full 34D; I ordered a DD and it fits perfectly. With most bikini tops, the halter tie really digs into the back of my neck but this tie keeps all the pressure off my neck. I’ve already ordered a second!" —ljeans

    Get it from Amazon for $29.30+ (available in cup sizes D-F and 11 colors).

    16. Adjustable clip holders to turn your favorite bra into no-show racerback. Long gone will be the days of —> put on shirt —> bra shows —> take off shirt to change bra —> put shirt back on again.

    on top, a model wearing a racerback tank with bra straps showing and on bottom, the same model with no bra straps showing
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My bra straps spend more time off my shoulders than on — but NOT ANYMORE. I was hoping something like this existed and when I found it, I was so happy. They're as glorious as I expected them to be. These are life-changing." —Amanda

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $7.97+ (available in nine colors/combinations).

    17. A plunge bikini halter bound to become the ~little black top~ of your swimsuit drawer. This timeless basic is definitely worth the splurge — not only does this match with any bottom, but padded foam cups guarantee comfort and support.

    model wearing black halter bikini top with black bikini bottoms
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have been scouring my local stores and the internet in search of a bikini top that fits me. I'm a size 38G and was ready to give up hope before I found this bikini. It was a bit pricey but I figured it's worth it if it is a good product and decided to bite the bullet. I couldn't be more grateful that I did! This bikini is awesome. It's comfortable, holds my girls in place including when in water (some bikinis stretch and become loose), true to size. It doesn't ride up under my boobs which is awesome. And the adjustable straps helps with the fit. Would highly recommend!" —Charlee

    Get it from Amazon for $25.95+ (available in band sizes 30-38, cup sizes C-FF, and three colors).

    18. Bra extenders that add two inches of length to any band, making this the perfect accessory for anyone who's looking for a little extra breathing room *or* found a great bra in the clearance bin that's just a bit too tight.

    black bra with three hook closures using the bra extender
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought these for my pregnancy based on a tip from a recently pregnant friend. Total game-changer. Only had to buy a new sized bra once, and then used these for the rest of my pregnancy, as my cup size didn't change any more but omg my ribcage just kept on expanding and expanding to accommodate baby. IMO, these make wearing a regular bra possible during those body-changing portions of pregnancy, saving me money in the long run. Additionally, they work as expected...they clip onto the original spacers easily, they match up with the original hooks really well, and they are very comfortable and easy to use. Best $6 I've ever spent on Amazon. Buy them, you won't regret it." —Kiki

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three colors/combinations).

    19. A Cuisinart salad spinner you can use to "hand wash" your delicates, extend the life of your underwire, and prevent your most expensive undergarments from getting straight ruined when you try to launder it. Repeat after me: Kale yeah.

    green salad spinner with white cover
    Amazon

    Reviewers love to use a salad spinner for their bras because it drains out excess water, meaning it cuts ~air dry~ time down to a third.

    Promising review: "I actually bought this salad spinner to wash my bras. It sounds kinda weird, I know, but it works really well. It gets them nice and clean and also really cuts down on the drying time, which is fantastic — my bras will take eight hours to dry as opposed to 24. I set it in the tub when I use it, and the hole at the top makes it easy to drain the dirty water when you are done." —Serenity

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes).

    The reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.