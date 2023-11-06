Skip To Content
    If You're Leaving For A Trip In Two Days, These 28 Travel Products Are On Prime

    Procrastinators can breathe a sigh of relief.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A travel drink caddy if wheeling across terminals with your carry-on and (as the airlines dub it) your personal item aka your purse has lead to several an airport Starbucks drink being spilled. This props iced coffee and water bottles upright so you can pull out your boarding pass with ease.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an amazing travel accessory! When are you trying to juggle your hot beverage with a water bottle, your phone, and a boarding pass, this is a handy, easily stashable uni-tasker to have. Fits perfectly on my carry-on bag and larger rolling bags as well." —Pirate

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 22 colors).

    2. A memory foam seat cushion with an ergonomic design and gel layer that prevents bad posture and provides ultimate support. If your tush tends to hurt after a mere three seconds of sitting, this will take your train ride from "this is taking forever" to "wow, these last five hours breezed by."

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been suffering from sciatica pain for a couple years now. In the last few months it has been so bad I had to stop ever sitting at work and as a computer programmer, that can be hard at times. If I had to go to a day of meetings, I would be miserable for weeks afterward from the pain. Then I found this cushion. I bought it initially for a road trip thinking maybe it would save me from hurting too bad. I was surprised to find I didn’t hurt at all despite being in the car for over six hours. So I tried it at work and guess what? ZERO PAIN. I still really can’t believe just how good it works. Since getting this my sciatic pain is COMPLETELY GONE. That is no lie. Amazing. Recommend a million times over." —Anna Peterson

    Get it from Amazon for $43.95.

    3. A portable stand that transforms your train tray table into a personal movie theatre. Download some movies onto your phone or tablet, prop 'em on this thing, and BAM! Just break out some snacks and the discomfort of traveling will be completely forgotten.

    reviewer using the phone mount
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Okay, after a flight last month, I was convinced I needed a phone mount and ran into this. So I bought it. The wild part was that I haven’t been on another flight yet and yet, I use this gadget every single day. So far, I found this to be durable and can contort to your needs. The different combinations of positions literally allows you to mount and position your device to nearly any position you need it to. I use the iPhone 11 as my device. I mount this on my standup desk at work, at my nightstand to watch movies while in bed, on my treadmill so I could watch something while walking, on a nearby counter as a 'tripod' for my phone and of course, as a standalone stand when I’m sitting at a flat table." —Justine E.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.97

    4. A mini cushioned Ostrich Pillow you can slip on over your hand for deep sleep that feels genuinely restful (no small feat on a bumpy train ride). Prop open your tray table, rest your hand, then rest your head. *falls asleep immediately*

    Amazon

    Promising review: "It is so hard to get comfortable in an airplane, or waiting room chair and this pillow just works for me. There are so many ways to hold it, thanks to the many slots to slide your hand or fingers into it. Try it and you'll be glad you did." —L. Phillips

    Get it from Amazon for $40 (available in two colors).

    5. Cable ties because tangled charging cords and headphones are the second most frustrating thing on the planet. (Forgetting said charging cords and headphones at home is #1.)

    the cable tie
    amazon.com

    These cable ties are also great for when you're NOT traveling! See below.

    Promising review: "I used the different colors to help sort and organize the cords we were bringing on our trip and I love that you can leave them on and just wrap them back up when you are ready!" —Shelby S.

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three color combinations).

    6. A wallet-sized organizer ideal for storing beauty products *or* other essentials, cc: folded socks and underwear. It's also magnifique for jewelry storage and ensures your necklaces don't become a tangled mess by the time you get to baggage claim.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I would give this more stars if I could. It's exactly what I've been looking for forever!!! It has plenty of room for my clunky jewelry, and enough separate pouches that things don't get tangled. I LOVE it." —Carrie Minturn

    Get it from Amazon for $9.09+ (available in two colors).

    7. Anti-nausea ginger gum perfect for pregnancy morning sickness *or* long road trips and train rides. Avoiding having to pull over will become as easy as one, two, chew.

    the gum
    Amazon

    "I originally bought this gum for a getaway that I knew included a road trip because I get carsick on long drives and didn't want to become a miserable little gnat as a result. Let me tell you, this gum saved not only me but also almost everyone on my trip. Whenever someone started feeling nauseated, they just popped a piece of gum in their mouth and felt relief within minutes. The ginger taste is light, but it's still effective. It's actually really yummy! I can't imagine how many times we would've had to pull over so someone could get some fresh air or even throw up during our almost five-hour drive had I not brought this gum along." —Jasmin Suknanan

    Get a pack of 24 from Amazon for $7.99.

    8. A tiny laundry bag to keep your dirty socks and wine-stained tops away from all your clean, fresh clothes. And when not in use, this folds up into a tiny compact bag you can attach onto your carry-on!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this to replace the usually grocery store plastic bags I had been using for laundry — and it serves its purpose quite well! It looks nice, folds easily into a small pouch, the material is lightweight, and I can stuff a ton of clothing inside." —Frank X. Francisco

    Get it from Amazon for $12.16.

    9. An anti-theft belt currently moonlighting as a fashion accessory to help hold up your mid-rise jeans when, in fact, it functions as a secret purse. This is actually equipped with a "secret" wallet for storing valuables whilst walking through a new city.

    the belt
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I purchased this for a trip to Cuba where I needed to carry all of the money I needed for that week in cash. Although I am not typically worried/normally cautious when traveling, the idea of carrying that much cash on me made me nervous. Traditional money belts/fanny packs just didn't seem like a fit for me. I was worried they would become uncomfortable in the hot sun. This security belt was perfect. It allowed us to carry most of they money for the trip hidden within the belt and carry in my purse on the money I needed for that day. It also worked like a breeze with no issues getting through security. I'm not sure how much I'll use this in the future, but it was perfect for our needs for a trip to Cuba." —fendi

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four sizes and seven colors).

    10. A super compact jewelry organizer with enough slots to keep your baubles readily accessible and easy-to-find. PLUS! This will help you NOT lose all your jewelry while on vacation. Because traveling = poor organization = forgetting your favorite earrings in an Airbnb and never seeing them again.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect little jewelry box for traveling. Compartments for rings, earrings, bracelets (flexible) and necklaces. I gave one to my MIL and she said, 'Perfect, my diamonds are now in Ziploc bags for this trip!' BTW, she wasn't kidding. It's a tad bit heavier than expected, just in case you really watch the weight on your bags. But it's super sturdy. I recently kept it on the hotel nightstand with my jewelry and I loved that I could grab it in case of emergency. Looks like like the photos!" —MJVA

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in ten colors).

    11. Storage bags for your shoes, ones that keep smelly odors away from your fancy clothes *but* have clear windows — that way you can pull the pair you're looking for without having to play the guessing game of "which pair of heels did I shove into this nondescript plastic bag?"

    reviewer using the shoe bags
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm mad I didn’t know about these sooner! I hate when my shoes touch anything in my suitcase, so much so that I would put them in trash bags. I am a women’s size 8 and my flip-flops and sneakers fit into the light blue bag, my husband’s sneakers fit into the dark blue bag. (He is a size 11). The material is pretty sturdy. They should last you quite some time." —Cat L. 

    Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors). 

    12. A contoured sleep mask because — and gird your loins here — afternoon naps CAN be better. This helps alleviate pressure and prevents daylight from ruining your snooze, plus the seamless elastic means it won't snag your hair in the process.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've tried many sleep masks but this is the only one I like. The foam around the eye sockets is soft and covered with soft material that forms a seal around my eye sockets. This makes it very comfortable and shields out any light, even if I want to take a nap during the day! I have been able to regulate my sleep better because I put it on when I want to sleep and I am not awakened by light until I want to be. I usually stay up until at least midnight and wake up the minute the sun comes out but I've been able to sleep many hours more that usual. This is THE ONLY mask I give as a gift and the recipients tell me they have gotten the same response — longer sleep in the morning. Excellent buy!" —Fanceyfootwork

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in seven colors).

    13. A travel tray perfect for any accompanying kiddos. This collapsible accessory is equipped with a detachable cup holder, iPad viewing stand for Cocomelon marathons, side storage pockets for toys and other knickknacks, plus a dry erase drawing surface base.

    reviewer using the tray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The perfect addition to our road trip! We were constantly battling with dropped snacks, toys, etc. My kiddo loved the compartments to hold everything and the dry erase board was such a bonus! I love how well the removable pieces cling on, it’s not your typical Velcro, much stronger and doesn’t seem like it will wear down over time." —ARose

    Get it from Amazon for $22.90+ (available in nine colors and as a two-pack).

    14. A digital luggage scale — all I can say is that it's worth the $10 if you're prone to overpacking and have, on more than occasion, been forced to pay an additional $100 luggage fee.

    the luggage scale
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighting your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." —Teresa Daniels

    Get it from Amazon for $11.98.

    15. Luggage tags available in a bunch of vibrant, distinguishable colors that make spotting your suitcase at baggage claim into a no-fuss breeze.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought these for a trip across the country (I went through five airports) and these made it easy to identify my suitcase at baggage claim. Happy with the quality for money spent!" —AnnMarie Johnston

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.95 (available in 30 colors).

    16. A large travel wallet because there is NOTHING WORSE than losing a connecting boarding pass while on a plane. Is it underneath your seat? In the carry-on you stored in the overhead compartment? DID YOU DROP IT EN ROUTE TO THE PLANE? I don't know, I'm tired — just get this and save yourself the potential headache.

    amazon.com

    The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pockets, a ticket slot, a cell phone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 36 colors).

    17. Silicone travel bottles because — regardless if you're staying in a 10-person hostel or five-star resort — complimentary shampoo is almost always trash. These bottles come with pre-printed labels that allow you to bring your favorite hair and body products along for the trip.

    reviewer holding the silicone bottles
    amazon.com

    And it comes with a handy, clear zipper pouch!

    Promising review: "Just took a trip to the Dominican Republic and used carry-on luggage only throughout the entire trip, never once was questioned about the size. The bag they are in seems thin but it worked great to put bottles back in as well as some smaller items fit in the bag too, like lip gloss, mascara, and such. The holes are big enough to get your product in to the bottles without any complications. My fiancé and myself had plenty of shampoo, conditioner, sunblock and lotion for seven days. Highly recommend these bottles, they are perfect for carry-ons!!" —Stephanie Miller

    Get a set of four 3-oz. bottles from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in a variety of sizes).

    18. A copy of Mad Libs on the Road reviewers swear is an affordable and super entertaining way to curb all "are we there yet?" whining. It functions the way any Mad Lib activity does: Choose random verbs and nouns to fill in the blanks — a hilarious story and keepsake in one.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Some of our best laughs on a twenty-one day road trip came from this book. We would fill in a Mad Lib when everyone was getting a bit bored with the day's driving, and it would make everyone laugh — adults and teenagers. Definitely a good choice for your road trip entertainment!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $5.

    19. Compression socks to keep your adorable little piggies (AKA your feet) from swelling up. TL: DR; These help prevent leg soreness, cramping, *and* use a moisture-wicking fabric.

    reviewer wearing knee-high white compression socks
    amazon.com

    Not a runner? Not a problem. Reviewers also swear that these socks are amazing for anyone who works on their feet all day.

    Promising review: "I’ve been wearing compression socks to work for years and loved them, but these are the first pairs of compression socks I’ve tried for running. I had been having some leg cramping on my long runs so I decided to try them and will never go back to short athletic socks again. I love the lack of fatigue I get from the pressure from these socks and the decrease of post-run pain. I will be wearing these when I cross the finish line at my first marathon this October!" —jamerz82

    Get them from Amazon for $13.95 (available in sizes S–XXL and in nine colors).

    20. Neoprene handle wraps available fluorescent colors you can hypothetically spot from space. Or at the very least, you can spot them from baggage claim.

    the handle wrap
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are great! It was very easy to spot my bag at the baggage claim thanks to these handle covers and the coordinating luggage tags. I also appreciated that the comfort handle made it easier to schlep my bag in and out of the car!" —RiverSong

    Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 12 colors). 

    21. BPA-free covers if you've gotten into the habit of flinging your toothbrush into your foundation-covered makeup bag and calling it a day. When you think about it: ew. This tiny gadget keeps grime off the bristles that are intended to disinfect your mouth.

    the toothbrush cover
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Fits my double brush electronic toothbrush perfectly. Cleans easily. A perfect accessory for health and cleanliness of the toothbrush. Great idea; and I like the way they look." —a l brock 

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in two- or six-packs). 

    22. Packing cubes capable of helping you fit your entire 👏 friggin' 👏 wardrobe 👏 inside your carry-on. Plus, this keeps everything lookin' niiiiice and neat.

    reviewer using the packing cubes
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am officially sold on packing cubes!! These things are amazing! I can believe I've been packing without them my whole life. The mesh lining allows you to peek inside, and I was able to pack all my clothes, shoes, and toiletries for a 10-day trip to Europe (full contents listed below). I packed them as I normally would first, and then packed them in the packing cubes. There was SO much more room in my luggage after packing everything in the cubes! Items I fit in the cubes and bag include two jackets, one jean vest, four pants/capris, two pairs of shorts, one romper, four dresses, one maxi skirt, seven tank tops, four shirts, three camisoles, three pajama sets, 15 undies, six pairs of socks, and four pairs of shoes. But why are you still reading?? Go buy these cubes!" —Tiffany

    Get a set from Amazon for $19.99 (available in nine colors). 

    23. A TSA-approved transparent organizer so that you don't have to fish around your suitcase for liquids (and then stuff them in a clear baggy) while going through airport security. Flying is nerve-wracking enough. Let's not be panicking about whether or not our favorite moisturizer will be unjustly confiscated.

    the organizer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am a flight attendant, and this case is perfect for all my international flights that require going through security. Plus, love the handle. It makes it easy to pull out of my suitcase!" —Krissti

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors). 

    24. A compact contact lens case equipped with a mirror, contact lens case, a mini solution bottle, a tweezer tool for pulling out your contacts from the case, and a contact remover tool — all in a chic little package.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great product! Love it. Been using everyday for the past month and it’s worked perfectly. Good quality. It’s beautiful." —Adriana Rodriguez

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors).

    25. An Energizer clip-on light that can be easily slipped on over that engrossing thriller paperback you're reading. Rather than turning on the overhead light (which will make your seatmates want to murder you), this allows you to continue reading without disturbing anyone's beauty sleep.

    the light
    amazon.com

    Psst, two Energizer batteries are included!

    Promising review: "I bought this for travel and dim hotels. Perfect solution! It's not too large, the clip works easily, and I've used it for about 15 hours and the battery is still going strong!" —Patricia

    Get it from Amazon for $6.39+ (available in two charging options).

    26. A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite with a built-in adjustable light that makes reading easy wherever you go, whether it's sunlit beaches or an overnight train ride in which you can't turn on the overhead light for fear of being hated by your aisle mates. Plus, a single battery charge lasts for weeks.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I couldn't imagine ever finding something better than my beloved Kindle PaperWhite but I did... this new version. I only bought an updated version because, after four years of excessive use (at least 20-30 hours per week), a couple of pixels have died out on my original and it's just slowing down. So, Merry Christmas to me, a replacement PaperWhite. This one is slightly slimmer and a bit lighter, and the flush front is well worth the upgrade, All of this just makes for even more comfortable reading. I also enjoy the free cellular connectivity. Overall, an improvement on what was pretty darn perfect to begin with!" —Missouri Shopper

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in four colors).

    27. Disposable silicone earplugs because ear pain during air travel is REAL, and babies have every reason to cry because of it. Just saying.

    the ear plugs
    Amazon

    Promising review: "A friend told me about these when I ruptured my eardrum a few days before I had to fly. I was expecting immense pain from my not-nearly-healed ear during takeoff and landing, but with these, I didn't feel the slightest additional discomfort." —Kathleen M.

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $18.49 (available in various quantities).

    28. A mini Gillette Venus razor so you can shave whilst traveling without having to bring bulky tools. Just stow this palm-sized bb into whichever corner of your messy carryon; rest assured that the blades won't snag on any of your beloved clothes (all thanks to the case it comes with).

    amazon.com

    This razor is designed with five blades, plus the compact storage case is designed with holes at the bottom to prevent water from being trapped inside, therefore avoiding the whole "rusty blades" problem.

    Promising review: "I cannot express how much my daughter and I love these razors! They are perfect for traveling, and the little grip is much easier to hold on to than I expected. Now there is no need to take those awful disposable razors on vacation — we can use the same quality razor that we use at home." —Anitra D. Ware

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.