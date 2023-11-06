If You're Leaving For A Trip In Two Days, These 28 Travel Products Are On Prime

1. A travel drink caddy if wheeling across terminals with your carry-on and (as the airlines dub it) your personal item aka your purse has lead to several an airport Starbucks drink being spilled. This props iced coffee and water bottles upright so you can pull out your boarding pass with ease.
2. A memory foam seat cushion with an ergonomic design and gel layer that prevents bad posture and provides ultimate support. If your tush tends to hurt after a mere three seconds of sitting, this will take your train ride from "this is taking forever" to "wow, these last five hours breezed by."
3. A portable stand that transforms your train tray table into a personal movie theatre. Download some movies onto your phone or tablet, prop 'em on this thing, and BAM! Just break out some snacks and the discomfort of traveling will be completely forgotten.
4. A mini cushioned Ostrich Pillow you can slip on over your hand for deep sleep that feels genuinely restful (no small feat on a bumpy train ride). Prop open your tray table, rest your hand, then rest your head. *falls asleep immediately*
5. Cable ties because tangled charging cords and headphones are the second most frustrating thing on the planet. (Forgetting said charging cords and headphones at home is #1.)
6. A wallet-sized organizer ideal for storing beauty products *or* other essentials, cc: folded socks and underwear. It's also magnifique for jewelry storage and ensures your necklaces don't become a tangled mess by the time you get to baggage claim.
7. Anti-nausea ginger gum perfect for pregnancy morning sickness *or* long road trips and train rides. Avoiding having to pull over will become as easy as one, two, chew.
8. A tiny laundry bag to keep your dirty socks and wine-stained tops away from all your clean, fresh clothes. And when not in use, this folds up into a tiny compact bag you can attach onto your carry-on!
9. An anti-theft belt currently moonlighting as a fashion accessory to help hold up your mid-rise jeans when, in fact, it functions as a secret purse. This is actually equipped with a "secret" wallet for storing valuables whilst walking through a new city.
10. A super compact jewelry organizer with enough slots to keep your baubles readily accessible and easy-to-find. PLUS! This will help you NOT lose all your jewelry while on vacation. Because traveling = poor organization = forgetting your favorite earrings in an Airbnb and never seeing them again.
11. Storage bags for your shoes, ones that keep smelly odors away from your fancy clothes *but* have clear windows — that way you can pull the pair you're looking for without having to play the guessing game of "which pair of heels did I shove into this nondescript plastic bag?"
12. A contoured sleep mask because — and gird your loins here — afternoon naps CAN be better. This helps alleviate pressure and prevents daylight from ruining your snooze, plus the seamless elastic means it won't snag your hair in the process.
13. A travel tray perfect for any accompanying kiddos. This collapsible accessory is equipped with a detachable cup holder, iPad viewing stand for Cocomelon marathons, side storage pockets for toys and other knickknacks, plus a dry erase drawing surface base.
14. A digital luggage scale — all I can say is that it's worth the $10 if you're prone to overpacking and have, on more than occasion, been forced to pay an additional $100 luggage fee.
15. Luggage tags available in a bunch of vibrant, distinguishable colors that make spotting your suitcase at baggage claim into a no-fuss breeze.
16. A large travel wallet because there is NOTHING WORSE than losing a connecting boarding pass while on a plane. Is it underneath your seat? In the carry-on you stored in the overhead compartment? DID YOU DROP IT EN ROUTE TO THE PLANE? I don't know, I'm tired — just get this and save yourself the potential headache.
17. Silicone travel bottles because — regardless if you're staying in a 10-person hostel or five-star resort — complimentary shampoo is almost always trash. These bottles come with pre-printed labels that allow you to bring your favorite hair and body products along for the trip.
18. A copy of Mad Libs on the Road reviewers swear is an affordable and super entertaining way to curb all "are we there yet?" whining. It functions the way any Mad Lib activity does: Choose random verbs and nouns to fill in the blanks — a hilarious story and keepsake in one.
19. Compression socks to keep your adorable little piggies (AKA your feet) from swelling up. TL: DR; These help prevent leg soreness, cramping, *and* use a moisture-wicking fabric.
20. Neoprene handle wraps available fluorescent colors you can hypothetically spot from space. Or at the very least, you can spot them from baggage claim.
21. BPA-free covers if you've gotten into the habit of flinging your toothbrush into your foundation-covered makeup bag and calling it a day. When you think about it: ew. This tiny gadget keeps grime off the bristles that are intended to disinfect your mouth.
22. Packing cubes capable of helping you fit your entire 👏 friggin' 👏 wardrobe 👏 inside your carry-on. Plus, this keeps everything lookin' niiiiice and neat.
23. A TSA-approved transparent organizer so that you don't have to fish around your suitcase for liquids (and then stuff them in a clear baggy) while going through airport security. Flying is nerve-wracking enough. Let's not be panicking about whether or not our favorite moisturizer will be unjustly confiscated.
24. A compact contact lens case equipped with a mirror, contact lens case, a mini solution bottle, a tweezer tool for pulling out your contacts from the case, and a contact remover tool — all in a chic little package.
25. An Energizer clip-on light that can be easily slipped on over that engrossing thriller paperback you're reading. Rather than turning on the overhead light (which will make your seatmates want to murder you), this allows you to continue reading without disturbing anyone's beauty sleep.
26. A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite with a built-in adjustable light that makes reading easy wherever you go, whether it's sunlit beaches or an overnight train ride in which you can't turn on the overhead light for fear of being hated by your aisle mates. Plus, a single battery charge lasts for weeks.
27. Disposable silicone earplugs because ear pain during air travel is REAL, and babies have every reason to cry because of it. Just saying.
28. A mini Gillette Venus razor so you can shave whilst traveling without having to bring bulky tools. Just stow this palm-sized bb into whichever corner of your messy carryon; rest assured that the blades won't snag on any of your beloved clothes (all thanks to the case it comes with).
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.