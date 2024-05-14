BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    17 Dresses If You're Lazy But Still Want To Look Put-Together

    Without a modicum of effort.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A V-neck embroidered maxi I'd like to wear on a bike ride through the Italian countryside. That probably won't be happening anytime soon but I'm going to add this to my shopping cart in the name of hope.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress FAR exceeded expectations. It fit absolutely perfectly and the material is substantial. I think it's about the same quality you would find in many Anthro dresses. I got the gorgeous yellow color and it's the perfect transition from summer to fall with a little chambray shirt or sweater." —Rebecca Stubbs

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes 0–14 and 36 colors).

    2. An off-shoulder maxi dress designed with the phrase wardrobe staple, the kind of number you can wear to weddings and birthday dinners *or* for a stroll along a beach boardwalk.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this dress with the intent of wearing it once to a rehearsal dinner. Little did I know I would end up wearing it ALL summer long! It is opaque, breezy, comfortable, and fit like a glove with some movement. I got endless compliments and no one could believe I found it on Amazon! I would recommend this to anyone looking for a classy, simple, long term closet sample." —SCram

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 26 colors).

    3. A square-neck maxi available in a variety of hues, meaning, unfortunately, you won't be able to choose just one. The choice between lime green and red will feel all but agonizing, so take my advice: simply buy 'em all.

    reviewer wearing the pink dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this dress for my trip this past winter and absolutely loved it. I’ve ordered two more colors and they ship so fast!! Love these and will end up with every color!" —Lori Sloan

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 24 colors). 

    4. A striped cap sleeve midi meant for frolicking in gardens ripe with tomatoes, tulips, lots of citrus, and potentially forest animals. I highly recommend wearing this in your studio apartment to trick yourself into the idea that your life is "cottagecore." It hurts.

    reviewer wearing striped midi dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This summer dress is a must have! I must have worn it at least once a week all summer long. It’s so comfortable and the material is breathable.. even on humid days. The pockets are ideal and the flutter cap sleeves couldn’t be cuter. I wore it with white sneakers, sandals and espadrilles so it’s very versatile. Looking forward to pulling it out of the closet next summer." —Nikki Scott

    Get it from Amazon for $30.58+ (available in sizes 0–12 and in three colors).

    5. An off-the-shoulder midi with puffed sleeves and a smocked bust for frolicking through vineyards in an ethereal "I was a fairy in a past life" kind of way. This is an easy one-and-done outfit that requires less effort than matching a top to your favorite leggings. Plus, the breezy material will feel lovely against your skin.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore the orange one to my cousin's fall wedding and I didn't want to take it off. It is SO COMFORTABLE! The material is nice and I am considering buying another color. It can get a bit wrinkly, but I just threw it in the dryer for a bit and shook it out and it touched up nicely. Buy it! You'll feel like a character from a Jane Austen novel." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 30 colors).

    6. A tiered maxi that has the word "layering" down to a science. Leather motos, denim jackets, plaid button-downs — the outerwear world is your oyster when combined with the neutral dress below.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this dress. It fits perfectly and the fabric is soft and comfortable. Love that it has pockets! It’s the perfect summer dress but also great for fall with a jacket." —KB

    Get it from Amazon for $59.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in 20 colors).

    7. A maxi dress featuring the crème de la crème of fashion designs: pockets. Throw in super soft fabric and you've got yourself a recipe for perfection.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Buy this dress!!! This is perfect !! It is casual yet can be dressed up. The dress hit the floor when I had on 2-inch wedges. It doesn’t cling but it does drape nicely over your curves. My husband loved it so much that I ordered four different colors in a size down so that I can wear them with flats." —Tia Blackwell

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes 14–26 and 27 colors).

    8. A puff sleeve baby doll dress meant to be worn to the most glamorous event of your week, aka drinking pre-made mimosas from pitchers and eating fried chicken and waffles with your pals.

    reviewer wearing the dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color because I liked it so much." —Amber Nelson

    Get it from Amazon for $37.34+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors).

    9. A V-neck maxi dress for an easy, breezy, ~doesn't require pants~ outfit you'll want to slip on for every occasion. This is comfy enough to lounge in, stylish enough to picnic in. Cue Hannah Montana because 'tis the best of both worlds.

    reviewer wearing maxi dress in black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a good quality material, super soft and not too thin or sheer. I ordered up one size since I wanted a looser fit. Also love the pockets, they are properly placed and don't add any bulk. This will be great for spring and summer." —alv

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS-XXL and in 43 colors).

    10. A skintight maxi reviewers swear is an affordable alternative to *that* celeb-owned brand with *that* particular floor-length dress that is consistently out of stock.

    reviewer wearing the dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought a size small, I’d def go down. I WAS OBSESSED over all tho. It fit great, it’s quality you pay for but not sheer at all and soft stretchy material. I received soooo many compliments and felt best dressed. I’ll buy this product 100 times."Kelsey Manzano 

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 34 colors). 

    11. An off-shoulder maxi that had me humming the intro of The Lovin' Spoonful's "Do You Believe In Magic?" as soon as I laid my peepers on it. That smocking! The mid-thigh slit! I officially believe in the existence of sorcery.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My daughter picked this dress for a summer wedding! Fit her beautifully and the size was spot on! Pairs great with a cute denim jacket and sandals." —Kristen

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in 36 colors).

    12. A maxi shirtdress crafted from a blissfully lightweight material for those days in which the thermometer reads at Sweating-Profusely degrees Fahrenheit. This allows you to look cute as heck without having to suffocate your sweat glands.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lovely! It was a bit big in the midsection, but I bought it oversized on purpose. It looks great with my chunky and thin belts! It's perfect for all seasons. I intend on wearing it this summer and then adding leggings for fall." —AMA

    Get it from Amazon for $29.88 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors).

    13. A pleated midi dress that can truly fall anywhere in the fancy-to-casual spectrum depending on the accessories you decide to fish out of your closet. Pair it with sneaks for date night, heels for that small wedding ceremony, tomayto, tomahto, you'll look fabulous.

    reviewer wearing the green belted dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is a winner for me as it fits just right. It is simple yet beautiful and can be dressed up or down. The color I picked is a true wine/burgundy and flows just the way I want it to." —Ola

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in seven colors).

    14. A puff sleeve midi reviewers describe as a total compliment magnet. The best part? It's perfect for any shoe, from sneakers to stilettos.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Never have I gotten so many compliments in one day from so many people, from my colleagues to my high school students to strangers in Costco as I shopped. I have placed an order for a second dress in a different print." —SH Wildman

    Get it from Amazon for $36.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors).

    15. A maxi dress that you'll wear with alarming frequency (think: every. single. day.) due to its lightweight material, versatile design, *and* the fact that it has pockets.

    reviewer wearing the dress in black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is very comfortable and flowy. Wore it all day and didn’t want to take it off because of how comfy it was. I got lots of compliments on it at my baby shower — I’m eight months pregnant in Texas and it’s HOT here." —Lorin Rae

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and in 44 colors).

    16. A high-neck bodycon dress available in neutral colors that are perfect for daily wear, plus you can choose between three sleeve options: long, cap, or sleeveless. The latter is wonderful if you're feeling ready to let it all ~air out.~

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely gorgeous. True to color, relatively thick/durable fabric, and a great fit. Not sheer at all. Very comfortable and it has some stretch." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 20 colors).

    17. A bodycon pencil dress that looks so. damn. chic. And while the importance of owning the perfect LBD is no secret, it's likely you've had the same one for...decades (#guilty). I believe it's time we both level up.

    reviewer wearing the black midi dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress. Simple, classy, and professional. It molds to my body in all the right ways, and it wasn't too long. It can be worn with a nice necklace to spruce it up, and flats and/or pumps. The material is also versatile enough so that it can be worn year-round; all you need is a pair of stockings or tights, but the dress will work either way. I plan to order more colors." —LadyLestat

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes L–5X and in seven colors).

