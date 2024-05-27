BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    24 Pieces Of Clothing That Guarantee A Minimum Of 1,000 Compliments

    Everyone will be asking where you bought these stylish pieces.

    AnaMaria Glavan
    by AnaMaria Glavan

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A sleeved bodycon featuring drawstring ruching on each side, meaning that the length of this dress is — gird your loins — completely adjustable. Attempt to contain your excitement until you reach the end of this post, please.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is Amazon gold. I own this in several different colors and it’s a must-have. The best fabric...it’s a stretchy material that is just amazing." —Aya Dunklin

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 23 colors).

    2. A two-piece set you'll dub "vacation brunch attire," aka an outfit you'll want to wear for vacation mimosas. Slipping on this cropped top and flowy skirt has a 100% effectiveness rate at getting you no less than one million compliments.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This outfit is perfect for weekend plans; you can dress up and down. Super classy and comfortable! I get so many compliments on it and it's a great vacation outfit." —Marisa Silva

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 12 colors).

    3. A sleeveless wrap jumpsuit that doesn't have a favorite season. In fact, it loves to be worn throughout all of 'em: whilst stepping on crunchy fall leaves, to holiday parties paired with slingback heels, during romantic spring picnics in the park, and to summer weddings when the weather is best described as "hotter than Hades."

    model wearing olive green jumpsuit
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this jumpsuit! Great quality and so soft/comfy but not too thin. It's easy to get on and off which is a thing in jumpsuits LOL. Love the optional cleavage snap for daytime and there's plenty of bra strap coverage. Planning date night now!" —Marcia 

    Get it from Amazon for $25.37+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and in six colors). 

    4. A pair of high-waisted, ripped boyfriend jeans if you're looking to break up with the skinny denim silhouette that has monopolized fashion since — *checks Tumblr page for clarity* — the premiere of Twilight.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE these jeans. I get complimented on them whenever I’m out. I was skeptical buying clothes on Amazon, especially because of the price. But they’re great quality and very pretty. They fit perfectly." —Danielle

    Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 15 colors).

    5. A button-up shirtdress best described as swanky. I loathe the term "boss babe" but scientific research shows that wearing the below increases your chances of becoming CEO of a major Fortune 500 company by *counts on fingers* 1 million percent.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The color is beautiful and not too sheer. The fit is amazing. I'll be getting another color, too." —Melodie Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $48.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 23 colors).

    6. A square-neck maxi if your TikTok algorithm is of the cottagecore variety. Do I live in an overcrowded, polluted city? Yes. But when wearing this? Mentally, I'll be baking fresh bread and playing with goats, pigs, chickens, etcetera.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am honestly shocked by this dress, I absolutely love it! The amount of compliments I got on this at the event I wore it to was insane! Super cute, comfortable, and not sheer." —vbh

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 11 colors).

    7. A bikini set you may want to purchase for the ruffled V-neck top alone, because all the maxi skirts you bought on clearance last November? Yeah. Consider this their perfect matching top — one that also happens to be water-friendly.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this suit and absolutely love it! The top is so cute that I've worn it by itself and received tons of compliments. It fits great and provides a lot of support, which is nice. The material is thick as well and I felt very comfortable in it. The bottoms are adorable, and high-waisted, and fit great. It runs true-to-size, and the colors are vibrant. Overall, love this suit!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 34 colors).

    8. A vintage-inspired dress I recommend buying as a birthday gift from yourself, to yourself — even if your birthday isn't for another nine months, there is no time like the ~present~.

    Woman in floral dress sitting by a window, cityscape in background. She has a tattoo on her arm
    Rumored

    Get it from Rumored for $138 (available in sizes XS–L and in four colors). 

    9. A silky satin midi skirt with so many styling possibilities — have a blazer and bodysuit? Done. A cropped cardigan? Done. A semi-sheer blouse? Done. You'll never run out of cute outfits!

    Five outfits featuring a black skirt with various tops and shoes, suitable for different occasions
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This skirt is absolutely stunning! The quality is amazing for the price. I’ve bought similar skirts at other stores that are $60+ but this one is the best I’ve owned. You won’t regret it!" —Abby

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors). 

    10. A pair of mid-rise patchwork pants to convince you that time travel is real — because these have clearly walked off the set of a '90s music video and straight into your Amazon shopping cart.

    reviewer wearing the jeans
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love how stretchy, comfortable, and bold these are! They make my booty look nice! They can be dressed up or down. Also, the pockets are a good size!" —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes 0–16 and in eight colors). 

    11. A supportive underwire bodysuit capable of making the word ~delectable~ come immediately to mind. Essentially, an addition like this to your wardrobe has the same energy as popping champagne or munching on caviar.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this bodysuit to wear to a concert and didn’t think I would ever wear it again, but I was PLEASANTLY shocked with how amazing it turned out. I have a larger bust but a smaller waist so I ordered a small, the fit was perfect. The straps adjust really well and everyone LOVED my outfit." —Hope Perkins

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 18 colors).

    12. High-waisted leggings guaranteed to make you feel ~trendier than thou~ strutting to your usual dinner spot. Pair these with any simple top to make it look as if you didn't snooze through your alarm this morning.

    Reviewer wearing faux leather leggings
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fits like a dang glove. Ordered these along with a more expensive pair from Nordstrom for New Year's Eve and ended up keeping these. These were the far superior product for more than half of the price." —Linda K

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and in three colors).

    13. A bodycon mini with a strappy back and two massive perks: not only does it look like a guaranteed 400,000 followers on Instagram (you blogger you), but the adjustable ties allow you to customize your perfect fit. No trip to the seamstress required.

    reviewer wearing open back dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this dress for a bachelorette party and absolutely love it! The quality is amazing for the price. It’s lined so you don’t have to worry about seeing through it." —LeAnn Foral

    Get it from Amazon for $31.90+ (available in sizes 00–16 and in 21 colors and styles).

    14. A textured compression dress for a humidity-approved upgrade to your favorite leggings. This athleisure LBD is comfy and stylish thanks to snazzy cutouts and a flared hem.

    Outdoor Voices

    Get it from Outdoor Voices for $79.95 (originally $108; available in sizes XS–XL and in two colors).

    15. A seamless set featuring a ribbed material best described as divine. Reviewers swear that the compressive fabric feels durable and supportive, making it the perfect ensemble for hikes and gym sessions alike.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material is a good balance of thick and stretchy which allows for great compression without limiting mobility. I wore it while doing cardio and strength training and the waist doesn’t slide and the legs don’t roll up. Definitely getting more colors." –Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 24 colors).

    16. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans reviewers swear by because they're comfy, stylish, and very versatile. You'll want to stock up on several pairs for your wardrobe.

    reviewer wearing the jeans in medium blue wash
    reviewer wearing the jeans in distressed black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors."Lulu Herrera

    Get them from Amazon for $59.09+ (available in sizes 24–32 Standard and 16–24 Plus and in 13 washes).

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can give these a spin before you buy them!

    17. A one-shoulder cutout top and high-rise bottom guaranteed to have you feeling trendier than thou whilst strutting from your towel to the water. Prepare to make some ~waves~ in the #ootd Instagram department.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE, LOVE, LOVE. The material is very thick and high quality and honestly feels better than some bikinis I have paid over $50 for." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 29 colors).

    18. An off-the-shoulder midi with puffed sleeves and a smocked bust for frolicking through vineyards in an ethereal "I was a fairy in a past life" kind of way. This is an easy one-and-done outfit that requires less effort than matching a top to your favorite leggings. Plus, the breezy material will feel lovely against your skin.

    reviewer wearing orange dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore the orange one to my cousin's fall wedding and I didn't want to take it off. It is SO COMFORTABLE! The material is nice and I am considering buying another color. It can get a bit wrinkly, but I just threw it in the dryer for a bit and shook it out and it touched up nicely. Buy it! You'll feel like a character from a Jane Austen novel." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 30 colors).

    19. A cropped corduroy jacket that's a great layering piece for spring, summer, fall, and even winter if you live in a warmer area.

    A model wearing a apricot cropped corduroy jacket
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I wear this jacket all the time. I love the fact that it's not too heavy or too light of a jacket. I can throw it on and go on a hot day or a cool day and still feel comfortable and stylish." —Jené Garrett

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 16 colors).

    20. A spaghetti-strap midi I encourage you to purchase *now* because raise your hand if you've had a wedding for which you've spent a Saturday morning desperately searching every mall store for something to wear. Save yourself the headache and heartache and get this in advance.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress. I bought it thinking I may not like the way it fits after a long search for a fashionable black dress; but as soon as I tried it on decided this was the dress and stopped looking! Glad I bought it in two colors. The material is thick so it helps with holding you together." —Ana M. Anderson

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 12 colors).

    21. A corset top if you've shopped for similar styles in the past but have been consistently disappointed by a shoddy fit. This garden party-inspired tank comes with two sizing categories (A–C and D–E) to ensure there's the right amount of material for your cup size.

    model wearing the top
    House of CB

    You can grab a matching skirt, to boot. 

    Get it from House of CB for $119 (available in sizes XS–L+ and cup sizes A–C and D–E). 

    22. A bustier crop top designed with boning for support (*cough* no bra required here), adjustable straps, and a whisper of stretch, so that the below feels as if it were tailored to your exact measurements.

    reviewer wearing the corset
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Looks expensive! Absolutely love this top. It has boning, but the material has a little stretch to it. The straps are adjustable which is great, too. Very happy with this and already ordered more colors!" —Natalie M.

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 0–14 and in 14 colors).

    23. An embroidered tulle dress to wear the minute the weather is warm enough again — give your go-to LBD a break and try a new piece for wedding season.

    reviewer in embroidered dress standing in water with mountains in the background, holding a paper plane
    reviewer in evening dress with floral appliqué standing in front of a flower-adorned entrance
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t ever write reviews, but had to because this dress is literally EVERYTHING!! It’s so pretty and the fabric is high quality. I just wish for more occasions to wear it!!" —Norah Barnes

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 0–28 Plus and in 13 colors).

    24. And a ruched top and pants set because you only have five minutes to get dressed and no time to think, "what am I going to wear today?" Slip into this duo for your next outing — even if it's just to go to your favorite coffee shop.

    Woman in casual light outfit posing in front of Santorini's iconic white buildings with blue domes
    reviewer in a stylish orange jumpsuit with a shoulder bag, posing confidently in an urban setting
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    P.S. The seller doesn't recommend sizing up for an oversized look because of the loose and stretchy material. 

    Promising review: "This set fits so well! The material is nice and light, so good for any season. The pants are long, you could do heels or flats, and they wouldn’t look like high waters. I could have done a large, but got it in an XL to be safe. I do recommend." —Sharonda Shaw

    Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 32 colors). 

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.