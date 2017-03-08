17. Fillon was due to attend the Salon de l’agriculture – another noble French tradition. Basically, it’s a big room full of animals and farmers, where politicians by tradition must dutifully trudge for the sake of photo opportunities.

Thomas Samson / AFP / Getty Images

His team were already in place, surrounded by cows. But at the last minute — coup de théâtre! Fillon canceled his appearance, announcing he would hold a press conference later that day. But no one knew why.

*Actually the politician in this photo is Fillon’s rival Emmanuel Macron, but that’s another story. This is just to show you what goes down at the Salon de l’agriculture.