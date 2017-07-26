First Nations People Mourn The Loss Of Three Powerful Warriors

Share On more Share On more

First Nations people all across Australia are mourning the loss of internationally renowned Yolngu musician Dr G Yunupingu, who died on Tuesday . It comes within the same week as the loss of two other strong voices, Yankunytjatjara elder Yami Lester and Kaurna elder Stephen Gadlabarti Goldsmith.

Rip Brother Dr G Yunupingu, you were a light among us love to his Family & the Galiwin’ku community NT

I'm really going to miss my friend, Dr. G Yunupingu. I'll find the right words soon. Love to his family n Mark & Mi… https://t.co/TyKzXAJHyh

Dr Yunupingu was a member of two iconic Top End bands, Yothu Yindi and Saltwater Band, before he became an world sensation with the release of his self-titled album in 2008. The album went triple platinum and he was later dubbed "Australia's Most Important Voice" by Rolling Stone magazine.



He was the highest-selling Indigenous artist in history.

His music label Skinnyfish Music said in an emailed statement on Tuesday: "Today we mourn the loss of a great Australian, Dr G. Yunupingu who sadly passed away yesterday in Royal Darwin Hospital at age 46 after a long battle with illness."

The ABC has reported there had been people concerned he had not been accessing renal treatment for liver and kidney disease.

Skinnyfish Music went on to pay tribute to the Dr Yunupingu, describing him as "one of the most important figures in Australian music history".

"Blind from birth and emerging from the remote Galiwin’ku community on Elcho Island off the coast of Arnhem Land to sell over half a million copies of his albums across the world, singing in his native Yolngu language,” the statement said.



“Dr G Yunupingu also gave back to his community as the driving force behind the G Yunupingu Foundation, creating opportunities for young people across the Northern Territory.

“His legacy as a musician and community leader will continue as his life’s work continues its positive impact on Elcho Island, the Northern Territory, Australia and the world."