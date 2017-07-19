Aboriginal Communities Continue Treaty Calls Following Referendum Council Report



The 14-member Referendum Council, made up of both black and white members, handed its recommendations to the Turnbull government on Monday.



It is the culmination of months of consultations with more than 1,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people around the country, and is the latest development in the seven-year road to determine what form of recognition should be put to the Australian public at referendum.



Australia remains the only Commonwealth nation with a sizable Indigenous population to have not signed a treaty with its first peoples. It also contains racist provisions in the constitution, which allows government to make laws both for and against Aboriginal people, a situation that lead to discriminatory laws like the NT intervention in 2007.



While a treaty process and constitutional reform have been seen as binary issues, separated from each other, the Referendum Council has suggested that they could both be achievable, with the proposed "voice" helping facilitate treaty discussions.



Referendum Council member and constitutional law expert Professor Megan Davis told the ABC this was the most comprehensive process yet to determine what Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people would support.



"One of the things that distinguishes the work of the Referendum Council from the previous bodies... is that until now we haven't had a very clear indication of what it might be that Aboriginal people themselves want, so this is the first process that really engaged community on the reform options that were on the table," Professor Davis said.



Maritime Union of Australia's Thomas Mayor, a co-chair of the Uluru Statement Work Group, told BuzzFeed News the "voice to parliament" would lead to a real difference in the lives of First Nations people and allow true representation.

"When you think about our leadership as people now, we are fairly disjointed. There should be democratic processes where you know who the people are who are genuinely authorised to speak on your behalf," Mayor said.



"In my view, the council recommendation and what the Uluru statement calls for is a very positive and substantive thing that can make a difference in the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people."



The Uluru Statement From the Heart was released in May following extensive community consultations on what constitutional model Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people would support being put to a referendum. The consultations were held in communities all across the country, and ended with a delegation of 250 Indigenous community members across the country.



The Referendum Council's report largely reflects the aspirations put forth in that statement.



But the previous seven years of the recognition debate, which has been heavily focused on inserting a form of acknowledgement of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the preamble of the constitution, has led to a feeling of disempowerment within Aboriginal communities.

It has been compounded by the fact there has been no robust nationally representative body since the demise of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC) under the Howard government, leading to a sense of powerlessness across Aboriginal Australia.

Carpentaria Land Council's Murrandoo Yanner told BuzzFeed News he was concerned that no one from his homelands in the Gulf of Carpentaria, northern Queensland, had been consulted on the issue.



Yanner said he was supportive of a treaty process first above a referendum, and said there had to be a focus on how consultation would be driven among individual Aboriginal nations.



"I think we need to get realistic that Aboriginal people want treaties," Yanner told BuzzFeed News.



He believes the proposed body and a potential referendum would need several years to educate the Australian public, and that a proposed body would not go far enough.



"It's worse than ATSIC. We were able to evolve ATSIC away from handpicked commissioners and chairs to a body elected by our people. By the sounds of this proposal, it would be another backward step," he said.



The Referendum Council's report could not recommend a Makarrata Commission to oversee an agreement-making and a treaty process, as it was outside its terms of reference, but BuzzFeed News understands this is still still a key focus.



Aboriginal lawyer Michael Mansell, who attended the Uluru delegation in May, told BuzzFeed News that the focus should be on a treaty first.



He said while a national body is sorely needed, the "voice" would be an advisory body with no power to stop discriminatory laws being passed.



"An advisory body can do nothing except give advice. That advice can be accepted, ignored or rejected. It's a nothing body, it never could do anything," he said.