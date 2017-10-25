These Vintage Halloween Photos Are Gonna Scare The Bejeezus Outta You, Promise

1.
Oh hey, THIS ISN'T SCARY AT ALL.
2.
I'm sure you didn't jump out of your skin at this dunce/clown/maniac figure.
3.
No, you're totally calm looking at this old timey child wearing an old timey witch costume.
4.
YOU LOVE THIS.
5.
Yeah, everything's fine.
6.
This is...AUSHHDHdl;jfa;sldfj WHAT IS THIS?
7.
Hello darkness, my old friend.
8.
Isn't this how The Strangers begins?
9.
I'm not screaming, you are.
10.
Oh, nothing but a terrifying AF pig mask.
11.
HOLY OMG. SHE IS ON ROLLER SKATES.
12.
What in tarnation.
13.
Hmm. SURE.
14.
This photo caption says "man dressed as cat" but I think we really know this is an Ancient Cat God doing his bidding for his cat people.
15.
Is there anything as terrifying as a grown ass woman dressed as Little Bo Peep? No.
16.
Well, OK, whatever this is comes a close second.
17.
A tiny child with a mustache? Sure.
18.
Look, it's your boyfriend Clowny McClownface.
19.
What's worse than one clown? A BEVY OF CLOWNS.
20.
*STARES INTO THE GAPING CLOWN MAW AND DIES A LITTLE INSIDE*