BuzzFeed Logo
News Quizzes Trending
Person Person Log In To BuzzFeed

Sections

Animals Audio Books Business Buzz Celebrity Community Entertainment Food Geeky Health Investigations LGBT Life Music Nifty Parents Podcasts Politics Puzzles Reader Rewind Science Shopping Sports Style Tasty Tech Travel Videos Weddings World
About Advertise Jobs Mobile Newsletters Shop
Press RSS Privacy User Terms Ad Choices Help Contact Sitemap
Style

These Vintage Halloween Photos Are Gonna Scare The Bejeezus Outta You, Promise

*STARES INTO THE GAPING CLOWN MAW AND DIES A LITTLE INSIDE*

Julie Gerstein
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Oh hey, THIS ISN'T SCARY AT ALL.

Sean Sexton / Getty Images

2. I'm sure you didn't jump out of your skin at this dunce/clown/maniac figure.

Imagno / Getty Images

3. No, you're totally calm looking at this old timey child wearing an old timey witch costume.

Constance Bannister Corp / Getty Images

4. YOU LOVE THIS.

Alinari Archives / Getty Images

5. Yeah, everything's fine.

Pymca / Getty Images

6. This is...AUSHHDHdl;jfa;sldfj WHAT IS THIS?

Sem / Getty Images

7. Hello darkness, my old friend.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

8. Isn't this how The Strangers begins?

Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

9. I'm not screaming, you are.

Adoc-photos / Getty Images

10. Oh, nothing but a terrifying AF pig mask.

Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

11. HOLY OMG. SHE IS ON ROLLER SKATES.

Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

12. What in tarnation.

Adoc-photos / Getty Images

13. Hmm. SURE.

Adoc-photos / Getty Images

14. This photo caption says "man dressed as cat" but I think we really know this is an Ancient Cat God doing his bidding for his cat people.

Adoc-photos / Getty Images

15. Is there anything as terrifying as a grown ass woman dressed as Little Bo Peep? No.

Kirn Vintage Stock / Getty Images

16. Well, OK, whatever this is comes a close second.

Transcendental Graphics / Getty Images

17. A tiny child with a mustache? Sure.

Fototeca Storica Nazionale. / Getty Images

18. Look, it's your boyfriend Clowny McClownface.

Transcendental Graphics / Getty Images

19. What's worse than one clown? A BEVY OF CLOWNS.

Keystone-france / Getty Images

20. *STARES INTO THE GAPING CLOWN MAW AND DIES A LITTLE INSIDE*

Keystone-france / Getty Images
Close this modal Close this modal

Share This Article