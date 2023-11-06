2 Recipes That’ll Make Holiday Hosting A Delicious Breeze

PREPARATION

1. Add eggs, salt, spinach, parsley, and basil to a food processor. Blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into a large bowl and set aside.

2. Add milk, water, and butter to a small pot or saucepan. Place over medium heat and cook until butter is melted, then reduce to a low simmer.

3. Add the flour all at once and stir with a wooden spoon for 1–2 minutes, until the mixture forms into a ball. Empty into the food processor bowl and pulse for 30 seconds.

4. Pour in the egg mixture and process until combined and smooth. Add the grated cheddar and pulse a few times.

5. Use a spoon to scoop the batter into 24 mounds onto a lined baking sheet, leaving an inch of space between each. Bake at 400ºF for 28–30 minutes, until puffed and golden brown on top. Serve warm.