2 Recipes That’ll Make Holiday Hosting A Delicious Breeze

Eggs: a must-have for holiday hosting. But they are more than just a go-to recipe ingredient!
Eggs are your MVP for any party or gathering with loved ones.
Eggs add fun to holiday baking by bringing their invaluable functional properties to the table.
A fun(ctional) fact: Eggs have countless functional benefits that make holiday baking a breeze.
For example, the protein in eggs assists in adhesion and ingredient binding, while the properties of egg yolks are key for achieving the perfect golden-yellow color of baked goods.
You can count on eggs to be your ace to success in the kitchen, indispensable to whipping up a simple, crowd-pleasing brunch or baking a batch of holiday cookies on a snow day. And the best part is the key to holiday entertaining and priceless memories is already in your fridge!
With this eggcellent intel in mind, let's get to those recipes!
Green Gougères
Rife with flavor, these herby cheese puffs make for an easy holiday season appetizer. Make a batch in advance and freeze them to get ahead on holiday prep.
Eggs are an essential component to helping these pastries rise — so they keep both baked goods and spirits lifted for friends and family gatherings this fall.
INGREDIENTS
Makes 24 gougères
3 eggs
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup spinach
¼ cup fresh parsley leaves
¼ cup fresh basil leaves
½ cup milk
½ cup water
4 tablespoons butter
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup grated cheddar
PREPARATION
1. Add eggs, salt, spinach, parsley, and basil to a food processor. Blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into a large bowl and set aside.
2. Add milk, water, and butter to a small pot or saucepan. Place over medium heat and cook until butter is melted, then reduce to a low simmer.
3. Add the flour all at once and stir with a wooden spoon for 1–2 minutes, until the mixture forms into a ball. Empty into the food processor bowl and pulse for 30 seconds.
4. Pour in the egg mixture and process until combined and smooth. Add the grated cheddar and pulse a few times.
5. Use a spoon to scoop the batter into 24 mounds onto a lined baking sheet, leaving an inch of space between each. Bake at 400ºF for 28–30 minutes, until puffed and golden brown on top. Serve warm.
Notes: Batter can be placed in a piping bag and portioned instead of spooning onto the pan. Baked gougères can be frozen in a plastic bag and reheated at 400ºF for 5 minutes before serving. Blender can be used in place of a food processor.
Caramel Cream Puffs
Friends and family will appreciate the wow factor of these easy and delicious cream puffs, which are as adorable as they are positively crowd-pleasing — thanks to eggs!
INGREDIENTS
Servings: 12 large cream puffs
For cream puffs:
⅓ cup milk
⅓ cup water
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¾ cup all-purpose flour, sifted
2 eggs
For filling:
2 apples, diced small
½ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups whipped cream
PREPARATION
1. Add milk, water, butter, sugar, and salt to a small pot or saucepan. Place over medium heat until butter is melted, then reduce to a low simmer. Add the flour to the pot and whisk in immediately.
2. Switch to a wooden spoon and stir for 1–2 minutes, until the dough forms into a ball. Empty the dough into a mixing bowl and cool for 5 minutes.
3. Add one of the eggs and mix until combined. Add the second egg and mix until smooth and shiny, 1–2 minutes. (Note: if the mixture is still very dry, mix up another egg and add a tablespoon at a time until it becomes smooth.)
4. Add the batter to a large zip-top bag and snip off a small corner. Squeeze the bag to pipe 12 2-inch circles on a lined baking sheet. Bake at 375ºF for 40–45 minutes, until puffed and golden brown. Cool 10 minutes after baking.
5. While the puffs bake, add the apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt to a small pot. Cook 12–15 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Cool completely before using.
6. Cut the baked puffs in half horizontally with a serrated knife. Add a scoop of whipped cream to the bottom of each puff, then add a smaller spoonful of the cooked apples. Place the tops on the cream puffs and serve immediately, or chill for up to 4 hours.
Eggs help you savor the season with deliciously simple recipes to make every celebration with loved ones extra special.
Recipes By: Alexander Roberts