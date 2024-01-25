20 Little Things To Delight Your Child’s Classmates This Valentine’s Day

1. A value pack of favor bags, a low-effort way to become the talk of the playground. The set comes fully pre-assembled with two pencils, two heart-shaped erasers, a pre-inked stamper, a pencil sharpener, a sheet of stickers, and a sweet note.
Promising reviews: "Valentine's Day done in one order! I am so excited about this purchase. This just made my job easy because these valentines are adorable, and they are completely finished. I'm surprised by all the goodies we get for this great price. And I also appreciate the variety (four options)." —Lynne Kappler
"Cute set! Stampers actually stamped good. My kids liked the pencils, and I was pretty surprised that the stickers were quality puffy stickers. Usually, kids' kits come with kind of low grade everything, especially stickers/markers, etc., but not these. I'm happy with them and so were the kids." —RopeS
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $19.99.
2. A pack of scratch-off Valentine's Day cards to make the day extra special and a little more interactive for your child and their classmates. You can write custom messages and cover it with the scratch-off sticker provided to reveal the hidden note. Your little one and all of their friends will have a blast uncovering the hidden message.
Inklings Paperie is a Michigan-based small biz specializing in scratch off cards and adorable paper party favors.
Promising review: "Got these for my students for Valentine’s Day. They loved them! So easy to put together and worked great!" —Jennifer Gaines
Get a pack of six from Inklings Paperie on Etsy for $9+ (available with or without envelopes and in larger quantities).
3. A set of Globbles they can squeeze, pull, or even throw against the wall during recess — don't worry, there's no sticky residue! These fidget toys are perfect for keeping their hands busy during stressful moments or just for some mindless entertainment.
Check them out on TikTok!
Promising review: "My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES, they do attract dirt and hair; HOWEVER, they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped, and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Heather Hambrick
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69 (also available in a pack of 16).
4. A value pack of temporary V-Day tattoos featuring adorable unicorns, cats, and monsters that'll please kids of all ages. One reviewer even said that their eighth-grade students enjoyed them.
Promising review: "Students loved them, and there were PLENTY to go around. We used them for 45 kids and will have plenty left over for next year's Valentine's Day party!" —Jerrie Lowe
Get a pack of 160 from Amazon for $4.99.
5. A 30-pack of slime, because what kid doesn't like slime? They come packaged in adorable heart-shaped containers that are just too cute to resist, with a variety of vibrant colors and little sprinkles of stars and hearts.
Promising review: "So impressed with these cute little slime hearts. I haven’t opened them yet, so I don’t know the quality of the slime, but these are gifts so I won’t know until my students open them up. The packaging came absolutely perfect, and the slime looks so pretty. My elementary students are going to LOVE these on Valentine’s Day! Thank you for the fast shipping, too!" —Alex Andrade
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two styles).
6. A pack of Smencils, aka pencils made to smell like sweet treats. Imagine the look on their little faces when they're writing and get a whiff of cookies and cream, bubblegum, and blue raspberry slushie (just to name a few). This pencil might actually make classwork, dare I say, fun!
PS: These are HB No. 2 graphite pencils made from 100% recycled newspapers.
Promising review: "Cute! We used these to make candy-free valentines [pic on the right above]. My daughter and her friends LOVED them." —SAP
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $15.99 and get a pack of pencil topper cards (to create your own valentines) from Amazon for $8.99.
7. A pack of light-up spinning bracelets if you're looking for a gift to truly light up their day. Not only are they super fun, but they're also the perfect way to let out all that jittery energy as they watch the bracelets spin and twirl around their wrist in a mesmerizing display of light and color.
Promising review: "These are perfect for a party favor! They fit a variety of ages, I used them on kids ages 5–11, and they all loved them! They light up and are fun to spin!" —Rachel R.
Get a pack of 24 from Amazon for $18.99 (also available in a pack of 14 and 36).
8. A pack of foam airplanes sure to make their little hearts soar with joy. Unlike other favors that may disappoint, reviewers rave that these airplanes can actually catch air and fly!
The value pack includes 28 foam airplanes, greeting cards, and envelopes.
Promising review: "My son is in kindergarten and is celebrating Valentine's Day tomorrow. They all dress up and pass out valentines to their classmates. Every year I try to find something unique that gives the kids a toy or surprise that is fun, and my son really like these. They each come with a little box (to write to and from on the outside). Inside are all the pieces to make a mini airplane, and there are a few different colors and plane patterns the box comes with. They wont stay intact forever, but they are such a fun little surprise, and I know his classmates will get a kick out of them." —Jason & Stefanie
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $26.49.
9. A pack of mini Tic-Tac-Toe foam games, which conveniently come individually wrapped so all the kids can play against each other.
Promising review: "Bought these as a Valentine's party favor for my daughter’s class. I’m very pleased — they are really cute and individually packaged." —EEM
Get a pack of 24 from Amazon for $13.89.
10. Some Lucky Fortune collectible bracelets, aka the coolest gift for your kiddos and their friends. With each pack, they'll get a fortune cookie to crack open — inside, they'll find a super cool adjustable bracelet with a charm and a paper fortune!
Each package contains a fortune cookie-shaped bracelet holder with a surprise Lucky Fortune charm bracelet and matching paper fortune.
Promising reviews: "Daughter loved the bracelets, and I personally think they’re one of the best blind box items I’ve ever seen. So much is just plastic junk, but this is well-designed and may actually be worn and used for a long time!" —Andrew L.
"100% worth the buy! My daughter loved these! The presentation from the beginning to end makes the perfect gift! My daughter got the Ultra Rare on opening her first one! She was so excited she couldn’t even take it! The price is right, the cookie part you can close back up and reuse. I thought you had to throw that part away, and I’m happy I was wrong about that. If you're not sure on buying these, just do it! My daughter was SO happy and thanked me all day long! Thank you!" —Kindle Customer
Get a two-pack of fortune cookies with BFF bracelets from Amazon for $4.99, or a six-pack for $19.99.
11. A personalized dinosaur valentine to give the class something to really roar about this V-Day. This adorable card features a cute little dinosaur that they can play with; plus, with the option to personalize each card with the recipient's name, your child can show their friends just how much they care in a fun and playful way.
Inky Rose Design is a small biz based in Chicago that specializes in invitations, chalkboard signs, party supplies, and T-shirts.
To personalize, please enter the child's name in the box.
Promising reviews: "Rose did a great job on these; they are perfect for my son’s Valentine’s Day little party at school. They are beautifully packaged, and she makes good on the rush shipping option. Love them!!! Worth every cent!!" —karalm4
"These are precious and perfect. Literally flawless. I love that all the dinosaurs are different colors and different types. The seller is so kind and lovely I would absolutely recommend and shop again. Also, the packaging was thoughtful and a nice bright spot in an otherwise bleak day. So happy with this purchase!" —W L
Shipping Info: Processing time is 4–16 days, and orders ship from Illinois, so delivery time varies by your location.
Get it from Inky Rose Design on Etsy for $1+ (available either fully assembled or DIY, with cards only, no toys, and in larger quantities).
12. A pack of mini pop bubble creatures with cards guaranteed to make your kid the most pop-ular student in the class. Each card has an adorably punny message like "you make my heart pop" and "so glad you popped into my life."
The value pack includes 24 cards (4.7" x 3.9") with blank spaces to write special messages and 24 mini push pop bubbles.
Promising review: "My daughter is SO excited to hand these out next month. As soon as we got them, she wanted to get them all ready for her friends. Cute designs, easy to put together. Great value for the price. Popits are all the fad right now, much better than handing out candy in my opinion!!" —Allen & Ashly Allman
Get a pack of 24 from Amazon for $13.99.