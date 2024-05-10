These 32 Things Are Less Than 10 Bucks *And* You'll Actually Use Them

1. A miraculous enzyme-based laundry stain remover that banishes those pesky dried sweat, oil stains, and deodorant marks in just one wash, saving your beloved clothes from looking like they've seen better days.
Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray in action.
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A variety pack of light-dimming stickers made to cover those overly bright LED lights on your appliances and power strips. No more squinting or shielding your eyes when you're trying to relax in a dimly lit room — or trying to sleep in blissful darkness!
3. A dual-layered fine-bristled flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I normally don't feel compelled to write reviews for products. With that said, this is the best toothbrush I have ever used in my entire life. Using this toothbrush feels like I am rubbing velvet on my teeth. This toothbrush literally improved my quality of life." —Travis Haddock
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
4. And a stainless-steel tongue scraper capable of getting all the gunk off your tongue, freshening your breath in the process. Now you'll be able to taste all the flavors of the rainbow in their true glory.
Dr. Tung's is a US-based small biz that specializes in oral care products.
Promising review: "I had a tool similar to this years ago but it was plastic and shaped a little differently and I just didn’t see much results so I didn’t stick with using it. But this tongue scraper is by far above and beyond anything I have used in the past. The immediate results were disgusting, which in this case is a good thing ;-). I’m very happy with the quality of product and the way in which this handy little tool performs. An added plus is the cute travel bag which comes with your purchase. Solid purchase!" —Lyra18
Get it from Amazon for $7.27 (also available in multipacks).
5. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for a quick and easy way to shape your brows and get rid of pesky peach fuzz. Not only will they leave your skin feeling silky smooth, but they're also perfect for prepping your face for flawless makeup application.
Promising review: "Wonderful and has literally changed my life for the better!! I have some darker hair in the mustache area, and have been plucking and waxing those things for years!! Saw these on the Momfessionals blog and decided to go against everything that I had ever been told for 30-plus years. ... I decided to shave that mustache!!! It has made my life so much better! Have been doing this for about a month and only have to about once a week. If you’re on the fence, go for this. Don’t waste another second waxing or plucking. I do clean the blade after each use with a little rubbing alcohol!! Get this to make your life easier. Also, my hair is no thicker than it was before (when I waxed and plucked)...so go for it!!" —Jonathan
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.94.
6. A pack of teeth-friendly silicone pouch lids, your sidekick in the battle against messy mealtimes. This little gizmo is equipped with a genius flow-control valve that ensures your eager little self-feeder can dive into their food without turning it into a playful yet messy art project on you, the table, the chair, and themselves.
ChooMee is a small biz based in Northern California that specializes in innovative products to solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising review: "It's made my life better. I can hand over a pouch to my screaming 1.5-year-old in the carseat while driving and not worry about puree getting everywhere!" —Puking Kitty Gravy Boat
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five color combos).
7. A scalp massager you can use while washing your hair to deep clean more efficiently *and* help increase blood flow to your scalp, which can promote hair growth. Plus, it just feels so darn good.
Promising review: "I have never reviewed an Amazon product before, but this product has made my life so much better. I had tried vitamins, different shampoos, increased water intake, and nothing gave me results for a healthier, less itchy scalp like this product has. I'm thankful to have it!" —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
8. A waterproof pouch that'll protect your phone while you swim with dolphins, high-five a sea turtle, or when you fall off a Jet Ski in Miami. (Or was that just me?)
It fits any phone up to 7 inches diagonally, and you can also use it to keep your ID and money from getting wet!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options)."
Promising review: "I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so it, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone! He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" —Julie McDonald
Get it from Amazon for $5.59+ (available in 14 colors).
9. The Saem hydrating eye stick, aka the perfect remedy for dehydrated skin. This eye treatment is made with Icelandic glacier water, giving your skin the fresh hydration boost it needs on days when you've hit the snooze button one too many times.
It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable. And here's a tip! It reduces puffiness faster if used after refrigeration.
Promising review: "Say goodbye to puffiness in seconds. I saw this on a BuzzFeed article and thought it was so cute. I've used Clinique and It Cosmetics eye creams and they are great but this is different. I like this more for morning/pre-makeup. It absorbs in literal seconds! And it gets rid of puffiness super quickly. This is perfect for mornings. This is my new holy grail eye cream. A few swipes on the eye lip and under the eye and I'm good to go. No tapping in." —ChrisTb
Get it from Amazon for $6.83 (available in two versions and packs).
10. A beloved tub of TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home, making it look newer and fresher.
Promising review: "Where has this stuff been in all of my 46 years! Cleaned my stove like is wasn't even dirty! I simply put a small amount on my sponge and attacked the baked-on crud! It came off easily with just a small amount of elbow grease. 💪🏼 Nothing like I normally have to do with spraying stinky, fuming oven cleaner and letting it sit, scrub, and then repeating over and over until it's clean! This has made my life so much better! Now off to tackle the hard water spots and soap scum in the shower!!" —Jenny
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
11. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover because life happens, and this water-based cleaning spray can get out just about any mess. Think: ink, grease, dirt, pet stains, food, coffee, blood, or even *old* stains you've been pushing off for weeks (or years) now.
Check out this TikTok of the Folex carpet spot remover to see it in action!
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —