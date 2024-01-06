33 Useful Products That'll Help You Get Through Minor Travel Annoyances

1. An Apple AirTag for keeping a keen eye on your luggage because you've heard too many horror stories of airlines losing bags. This little device can attach to your belongings and help you keep track of them using the "Find My" app on your phone so you don't become the next victim.
Promising review: "I bought a pair of these AirTags for a trip to France, and I’m so glad I did! First of all, the setup is super easy; I had zero problems and both were done in like five minutes. I put one in my purse and one in my suitcase. On the way back home, the airline lost my luggage. Checked the Find My app where the AirTag is tracked, and I could see that it never left the Charles de Gaulle airport. I felt more assurance being able to track my bag through the app as it made its way across the world back to me. 10/10 would recommend!" —Lindsay Kirby
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
2. A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds over 235,000 reviewers gave 5 stars. These earbuds offer over 10 hours of playtime to block out all the unwanted noise around you — including loud, chatty people on the plane and the adorable but screaming baby in 23A.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "I love these SO much. I'm a budget traveler so I usually have long days of driving, layovers and plane rides. My previous headphones would ALWAYS die and usually during the first hour of my flight. These ALWAYS last me through a day of traveling. I hardly ever hear the low battery warning because they just go back into the charging case. The case keeps battery pretty well too and I usually charge it about once a month (I typically use them about 4 hours a week when I'm not traveling). I really like that these have a red light that shows when the earbuds are actually charging. I've had some in the past that I thought were charging and weren't." —Eden
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A very thorough travel checklist so you can triple-check that you packed enough emergency underwear and a bottle of sunscreen. From extra pairs of socks to prescription meds, this list makes sure all your bases (and then some) are covered. You can never be too prepared!
The pad has 60 sheets, so it'll last a long time — even for frequent fliers.
Promising review: "We travel frequently and have two children. As any parent knows, packing for yourself and your children can be overwhelming — especially for trip longer than a few days. I have found this list to be a lifesaver and I also give it as a gift for other traveling families. It is easy to plan, organize, and list out items that are easily forgotten. You can also list the quantity of each item needed. Variety of clothing options and space to add more. As my children reached their pre-teen years I have been able to make them their list on these sheets and then they can use it to do their packing. I just show them how to highlight each item after it has been packed so it is easy to see you took that one off the list. Overall, wonderful purchase and has likely saved me many forgotten items!" —I-really-bought-this
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in three styles).
4. A digital luggage scale to avoid that awful stomach drop feeling when you're hit with an oversized suitcase fee at check-in. This trusty scale can help you gauge how overboard you can go with the souvenirs you plan on bringing back without the risk of your luggage being 20 pounds overweight.
Just hook the scale to your luggage handle, lift up, and the LCD display will show the weight! You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. BTW, BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly recently put this scale to the test while packing for a trip to Iceland — check out her demo of how it works on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "Took this on several overseas trips in the first two months. I can't believe I used to hold my bags and weigh myself and the bag on scales — and then subtract my weight. It was so time consuming, especially when we were either close to the limit or over. This small device literally saved us hours of frustration and possible unpacking at the airport check-in line. We couldn't live without this item now. We bought another one as a backup. Wouldn't hesitate to buy this exact item again." —AB
"Took this for a 10-day trip overseas with lots of flights. Weighed the luggage as things were added to it/purchased, and when we weighed in at the airport it was perfectly accurate. Very important when the airline will charge $70 more for a suitcase that is too heavy or make you open the whole thing up and take stuff out in order to fly with it. Saved so much hassle." —B. M. O'Connor
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in five colors).
5. A lipstick-size cordless portable charger that'll be a lifesaver when you're waiting for your Uber to arrive, but you've just spent an hour trying to get the perfect shot of the Sydney Opera House and now your phone battery is at a mere 10%. This small but mighty charger is capable of charging smartphones lightning fast when in a pinch.
My former colleague Britt Ross says, "I'd had my eye on this bad boy for a while, and finally ordered it to take on a two-week trip to Europe. Let me tell you: LIFESAVER. I'm the type of person who loves to spend hours and hours exploring new cities, but with the amount of photos and videos I take, my phone's battery tends to drain really quickly (relying on Google Maps to get literally everywhere doesn't help, either). With this, I knew I'd have some backup when there weren't any outlets nearby, and it was *so* nice not having to connect my phone to a clunky charging bank via cord. 100% recommend!"
Promising review: "This is the perfect charger to take with you everywhere! I’ve taken it to football games, Disneyland and even used it in the hospital for two days. I can usually get two charges out of it." —Janeo
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
6. Plus, an ingenious 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger you can use to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time in case your beautifully renovated historical hotel room only has one *working* outlet. It folds up compact so it's not taking up too much room in your luggage.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —Sbreddy
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in nine colors).
7. Tide sink packets for when you've landed in London but your checked bags just arrived in Egypt. These little packs allow you to hand-wash your clothes in the hotel sink, giving you the chance to re-wear outfits if needed. And don’t worry, these are well sealed to limit the chance of leaks in your carry-on bag!
Promising reviews: "Great product. Used it to wash some clothes while traveling for a week and half. Did a great job and allowed me to pack less. Will be purchasing again for a two-week trip coming up." —April M.
"Some in our party were forced to check their carry-on bags due to lack of space on the plane. Our connecting flight then got canceled and we ended up on a different plane…some of the bags didn’t make it and these Tide sink packs SAVED US! We were able to keep a rotation of things clean while we waited for our bags. I was ASTONISHED at how much sweat and grime came out of my clothes after a long, hot day of travel! Won’t travel without them ever again." —Kristin St. Martin
Get nine packs from Amazon for $7.08.
8. A 100% waterproof, satin-lined Hairbrella that'll spare your freshly done hairstyle from the elements on your travels. The adjustable strap allows you to snugly tighten the cap around your head, making sure every strand stays completely dry. This also keeps your hands free so you don't have to juggle an umbrella and try to open the car door at the same time.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats that both look cool and protect hair from the elements.
Promising reviews: "Awesome hat, a must-have for hairdos. I get my hair done often and don’t want to destroy a great hairdo. I have been out in a rainstorm and taken it on the log ride into the splash down, hair stayed nice and dry. Love it so much I fold it up and keep it in my purse! It even has a ponytail pouch hidden in it." —applekoolaid
"This hat arrived just in time for my trip to Niagara Falls. I have braids and this hat protected my hair completely. The visor provided excellent protection on The Maid Of The Mist as well as the walk behind the falls. This is a must-have." —sandra l darrett
Get it from Amazon for $44 (available in six colors).
9. A compact portable safe to keep your valuables secured while catching some waves. This little safe is the perfect companion for all your beach adventures. Attach it to your beach chair and throw a towel over it, and your belongings will be safe and sound while you soak up the sun.
Elizabeth recommends it: "After putting this in MANY travel stories, I bought one for myself for a summer European vacation where I found myself at several beach clubs. It was perfect for keeping mine and my friend's belongings safe while we dozed in our beach chairs or swam in the sea. Plus, it's the perfect size to hold phones or wallets, and easily carry in your beach or tote bag.
Promising review: "This safe has become a MUST-HAVE on all our vacations. We no longer travel without it. We put two iPhones, cash, and car keys in this little safe, locked it to a beach cabana, threw a towel over it and took off for a hour of snorkeling. Never once worried about our belongings. We now use several of these as room safes AND as 'hide a key' lockboxes outside our vacation condo for teens who come and go throughout the day. They are invaluable!" —KeepIT Reel
10. A set of packing cubes that allow you to separate your pieces, creating more space in your suitcase for all your stylish must-haves. No more guessing games or cramming — you'll have everything organized and easy to find.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I’ve actually purchased a few different sets in various colors. They help organize the suitcase better and save a ton of space. It was so much easier to pack and combine outfits into separate bags. I had a bag set up for each day of my vacation and everything I needed was in there. I was all set. No searching or digging around my suitcases. Just a little planning before we left and everything went smoothly using these bags." —Owl Lady
Get a set of six from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 29 styles, including a set with a laundry bag).
11. A GORGEOUS set of Cadence containers to hold a variety of items such as medications, small jewelry, and skincare without taking up much space. These magnetic containers connect together so no need to worry about them getting lost, and they come with labeled tiles so you know what's inside each jar.
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon with the goal of eliminating single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass is a fan: "I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them. These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
Get a set of six from Cadence for $76 (available in many customizable labels and eight colors).
12. Plus, a pocket-size, refillable travel perfume atomizer designed to pump perfume directly from your full-sized bottle. Now you won't have to risk TSA telling you to toss your brand-new (and expensive) Kayali fragrance.
Elizabeth loves this thing: "^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Promising review: "I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
13. A cooling, memory foam contoured sleep mask that doesn't apply pressure to your eyelids (unlike flat eye masks), helping you drift off into dreamland faster than you can say, "Jet lag who?" This light-blocking mask will give you much-needed sleep so that by the time you land at your destination, you won't be a puffy-eyed zombie.
Promising review: "I'm a flight attendant. I've been in need of proper eye shades because I often find myself trying to sleep at a layover hotel in the middle of the day. Some hotel rooms have blackout shades but sunlight always seems to leak in. The 3D Contoured Cup Sleeping Mask makes me feel like I'm sleeping in the darkest of dark caves. No light leaks in at all. And the memory foam makes it feel like I'm wearing nothing on my face. Also, the mask's twin contour cups allow my eyes to blink. This product has made my life sooooo much more comfortable. Seriously. I love this mask!" —Elliott
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).
14. A portable white noise machine to cancel out sleep-disrupting background noise. It produces a consistent, soothing sound that can lull you into a peaceful slumber, no matter if your hotel room is right next to the elevator or your balcony is just above the street level.
It features 11 sleep sounds, and can also be paired with your phone and used as a Bluetooth speaker!
Promising review: "I’m a flight attendant so I spend half my life in hotel rooms, which can be extremely noisy between people running through the hall, the elevator dinging, or loud trucks and cars outside. This lil thing has some major power to it! It really doesn’t have a loop, thank goodness, the volume control is great, and it has so many different sounds to choose from. I am quite impressed with it! It weighs practically nothing, which I’m grateful for because my bags are heavy enough as it is. I wake up and swap it to the speaker mode to play music while I get ready for work. I have honestly never written such a long review before, so take that as a sign if you’re on the fence about buying! If this thing holds up for at least a year I will be happy to repurchase every year because of all the positive things about it!" —Kinsey Alexandra
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in black or white).
15. A travel adapter and voltage converter with different plugs built into a single unit that's compatible in over 150 countries, because nothing is worse than starting your vacay and realizing you can't charge your devices.
There are also four USB ports, and it converts 220/240 V to 110/120 V. Plus, it comes with a handy travel pouch!
Promising review: "Worked perfectly on a recent trip to England and France. I used it to power a MacBook Air, a Windows laptop, two iPhones, and two portable chargers. I like the design of the case. The form factor is so much sleeker than most of the other travel transformers available. One thing I didn't realize when I ordered it (because I was in a hurry and didn't read the specs thoroughly) is that this device has a fan to dissipate heat from stepping down the voltage. While the fan is not extremely loud, neither is it silent. I found it a pleasant source of white noise that actually helped me sleep at night, but you might not." —Lake Mist
Get it from Amazon for $33.98.
16. A portable door lock for instant added security when traveling alone, or just to limit the number of "what if" scenarios in your mind. This easy-to-install lock simply slips onto the door latch for peace of mind.
Just note that if you're flying with it, you'll want to keep it in an easy-to-reach spot in your bag, as one of our BuzzFeed Shopping editors said TSA flagged hers at two separate airports.
Promising review: "I took my first solo trip and ordered this for extra security. It was super easy to install and didn't require me to leave my hotel door ajar for an extended amount of time for installation. My hotel door didn't even move when I tested out the lock. 10/10 recommend for a peace of mind." —Haley Gribble
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in multipacks).
17. A chic anti-theft backpack if you hate the idea that while you're on the crowded airport shuttle, you would never know if someone unzipped your bag and took something out. With this bag, the only way to open it is from underneath (thanks to the zipper being flush against your back), making it as practical as it is stylish.
Britt says, "I went to Italy last summer, and as someone who prefers a small backpack over a purse most of the time, I thought this would be a great purchase, as it would give me some peace of mind as I spent hours wandering around different cities. I'm happy to report that after two weeks of daily use, I'm convinced I'll be bringing it on every trip I take from now on. It's small enough so that it doesn't feel bulky or uncomfortable throughout the day, but has plenty of space for everything you'd need on the go — I fit my wallet, sunscreen, glasses case, hand sanitizer, water bottle, snacks, and even a small umbrella, with room to spare! And the fact that it opens from the back means someone would literally have to pry it off of you to get to your valuables. I bought the medium size in black pebbled faux leather, and it's actually quite cute for the price!"
Promising review: "I bought this backpack to use as a purse while on vacation, and it worked perfectly. The main pouch is protected when you’re walking around because the zipper is protected by your back. There are also two side zippered pockets, one of which kept my phone and the other perfect for sunglasses and a few other items that I wanted to access more easily. I loved that I could wear it as a purse to dinner but use it as a backpack during the day so that my shoulder didn’t get tired. I highly recommend this item!" —Allison
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and 14 styles).