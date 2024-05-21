If You're Drowning In Grown-Up Duties, These 28 Useful Products Will Help You Stay Afloat

1. A fragrance-free CeraVe under-eye cream developed with dermatologists to help banish those dark circles and puffiness that come with endless meetings, late nights, and early mornings. It’s packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, a dream team that deeply nourishes and revitalizes your under-eye area, keeping you looking as fresh as a daisy.
Promising review: "This has truly been a savior for my under-eye concerns. It works wonders on dark circles and puffiness, leaving my delicate eye area feeling nourished and rejuvenated. The gentle formula doesn't irritate, and I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall texture and appearance of my skin. A must-have in my skincare routine!" —Veronica Smith
Get it from Amazon for $13.62.
2. A zero-effort, no-scrub, once-a-week Wet & Forget shower cleaner that does all the hard work for you while you work on other tasks that have been piling up. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached, trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, I don't remember which one) and thought, 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.'
"Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. On day two, I sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. On day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.64+ (available in two scents, two sizes, and a pack of two).
3. An adorable pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls to keep all your clothes and bedsheets drying evenly every time. Not only do they tackle those annoying laundry clumps by separating layers as they roll around, but they also cut down on drying time so you can fly through your to-do list a little faster.
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. They cut down on static, and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
Get them from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four styles, including four- and six-packs).
4. A pair of reusable Nippies silicone pasties because the last thing we want is you in the chilly conference room recreating Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction during that big presentation. These little lifesavers last up to 12 hours (perfect for bra-free days), offer ultra-discreet coverage, and are totally waterproof.
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many nipple covers over the years, and these are just in a league of their own! They stick and don’t move (sweat, clothes, moisturizer, etc. — nothing budges them), but then they peel off so easily. It’s magic. They are completely seamless, and my husband (without prompting) said they looked like a second skin. I’ve got quite 'triangular' boobs, and they completely mold to the shape and look like I just have no nipples lol. Only when I’m suuuuuper cold does any level of nipple start to show through, and even then, it’s minimal. They’re more pricey than others I’ve bought before but so worth it. The others were one and done — these have held up through several wears and are still in perfect condition. Will repurchase them as soon as they wear out, without a doubt! No more bras!" —Alison
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown swears by these pasties too! Check out her Nippies review to learn more.
Get a set from Amazon for $17.59+ (available in five shades and two sizes: one that fits cups A–C and one that fits cups D+).
5. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper I’m sure anyone who's juggling work, chores, and everything in between would appreciate. This gadget perfectly dices all your favorite vegetables in a matter of seconds, perfect for when you want to whip up a tasty meal without spending ages in the kitchen (or $$$ on Uber Eats for the umpteenth time).
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three colors and four sizes).
6. A tub of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home making it look newer and fresher.
Promising reviews: "I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top, and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
7. A set of ingenious double shower curtain hooks so you never have to struggle with those old-school "pop off" ones ever again. These hook rings are an absolute game changer, allowing you to take your shower curtain and liner on and off with ease. These'll help smooth out at least one wrinkle in the fabric of adult responsibilities! (Like seriously, where were these when I was in college?)
Promising review: "This is one of those items you didn’t know you needed, and once you get it, you can’t help but wonder how you ever managed before. I absolutely hate taking the shower curtains off because of the whole open and close for several shower curtains. I know you’re like, ‘It’s just shower curtain hooks.’ And it is. But when you have to change out the creepy shower liner that likes to attack you, and you dread doing so, this just adds seconds to your life. No more unsnapping. Simply take out the liner, place the liner on the appropriate hook, and presto." —Nardsbaby
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 13 colors).
8. A long-reaching lotion applicator if you've ever tried reaching that one spot on your back while applying lotion, sunscreen, or self-tanner but just ended up feeling like a pretzel. This gizmo is like having an extra arm specially designed to pamper those hard-to-reach spots on your back without any gymnastics involved.
9. A soothing nasal gel, aka your seasonal sidekick that'll moisturize your dry, irritated nose while out and about running errands. As the flowers bloom and pollen fills the air, this little gem will be your go-to defense against those pesky allergies (and even nosebleeds). It’s super gentle and crafted with care to pamper even the most delicate nasal tissues — yes, it's baby friendly too!
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62 (also available in a two-pack).
10. A pack of fast-acting K-Cup cleaners diving deep into the nooks and crannies of your machine to flush out all the gunk you didn't even know was hiding in there. As a result, your coffee will taste bolder and fresher, giving you that little extra boost to tackle the day ahead.
Promising review: “I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old, and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend. Keeps everything running correctly and clean.” —Lauren
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
11. An eight-second L'Oréal lamellar rinse-out treatment because less time spent on your hair = more time to focus on other stuff, like job responsibilities and staying on top of your social calendar. It instantly smoothes and detangles, and you’ll notice way less frizz, giving you that sleek, polished look with minimal effort.
Use this 2–3 times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.
Promising reviews: "I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
""I'm a professional hairstylist and Matrix, Redken, and L’Oreal are all owned by L’Oreal, and each line has a lamellar water in it at different prices. I am here to tell you that they are all the exact same ingredients in different bottles. So buy the cheapest and save yourself some cash. Your hair will love you for it. I love this stuff." —Wenderella
Get it from Amazon for $10.97.
12. A toilet tank cleaner powered by citric acid to wipe out hard water buildup and stains inside your tank without you having to scrub furiously. It'll help kick unpleasant odors to the curb, ensuring your bathroom stays fresh and welcoming, *plus* it’s super gentle on your plumbing so you can use it worry free.
Promising review: "Wow! First of all, I was shocked when I noticed that my toilet tank was so filthy. I never looked in there, but there was a reason that my toilet bowl needed to be scrubbed every day. The tank was so nasty I couldn't even see the bottom. I really didn't want to drain the water and scrub the tank, then I saw this. I honestly didn't expect that it would actually work since my tank was so nasty. I dumped this little miracle product in the tank and left it overnight, and the next morning, I saw a much cleaner tank. I can actually see in there now. No draining or scrubbing. Amazing stuff!" —Linda Baker
Get it from Amazon for $7.31.