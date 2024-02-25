27 Useful Home Items For Anyone With A Landlord Who Doesn’t Fix Anything

Once you remove it from the packet, you can mold it into whatever shape you need, after which it will set to be a flexible (but super strong!) rubber consistency.

Promising review: "My 5-year-old dishwasher racks were significantly rusted. I looked into buying new ones but they were unavailable everywhere and that would have been costly. Other products that you painted on would not have helped me as we had let the rust go too far and the areas were far too damaged. I found this product on one of my online searches and decided to try it. It worked perfectly. I did put it on thick and went through several packages to cover all our damage. I let it cure for two full days since I put it on so thick. I have run the dishwasher every day for over a month, and the repairs have held up beautifully. I am thrilled!! I highly recommend this product. I used black. The pictures are after over a month of use in an active dishwasher. This stuff is amazing!!" —Mom in Massachusetts

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in six color combos).