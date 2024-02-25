27 Useful Home Items For Anyone With A Landlord Who Doesn’t Fix Anything

1. An all-in-one spackle kit here to fix that big ole chip in the wall you made when you decided to rearrange your whole bedroom at 3 a.m. This kit comes with everything you need to fill, smooth, and repair those pesky dents. Gone are the days of needing to be a DIY expert like Bob the Builder to tackle home repairs!
This kit contains repair paste, patches, scraper, nozzle extenders, and sandpaper! Reviewers mention that if you add a quick layer of paint after using this, your walls will look as good as new.
Promising review: "I recently tried out the drywall repair kit and it was absolutely fantastic! The wall mending agent did an amazing job filling in cracks, and the scraper and sandpaper made the surface incredibly smooth. The disposable gloves were a nice touch for cleanliness. The nozzle extenders were a lifesaver in reaching those hard-to-get-to spots. Overall, I highly recommend this kit for anyone looking for quick and professional repairs!" —Sean Lehman
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.98.
2. Or an Erase-A-Hole putty ready to fill in all those tiny not-so-cute holes in the wall from the previous tenant the landlord conveniently ‘missed’ during the showing.
Promising review: "Recommended off TikTok and I love. I didn’t realize how many holes were in the walls until I got this product! Easy to use and good filling. Much better than a tub of spackle for small fixes." —Leigh Helsel
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
3. A set of Snug Plugs if you're tired of your hair dryer plug constantly slipping out of the bathroom outlet. These nifty little contraptions are designed to create a secure and snug fit between outlets and plugs, ensuring they stay exactly where you want them.
Snug Plugs is a small business that specializes in home improvement products.
Promising review: "These are SUCH a game-changer. We rent, so I can't do much about the loose outlets around the house. These have made several outlets usable again!" —Minerva G.
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $10.99.
4. A marble lookalike of self-adhesive film to cover up the years of wear and tear on the bathroom counter. This is also perfect for the folks whose building hasn't been updated since 1988.
Promising review: "I used this adhesive film to turn two cheap Ikea tables into less cheap looking Ikea tables because I'm not made of money, but I would like others to believe I am. Super simple to use and you get a ton of it for the price. I was really pleased overall. The pattern actually looks like marble, not a weird pixel-y repetitive pattern so that's great as well. Also it was delivered same day which was miraculous as my DIY initiative tends to fade approximately 48 hours after I discover a project I want to do." —Spencer House
Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
5. A multipurpose moldable glue that dries into a flexible, durable rubber that can be used to mend just about anything. Need to mend the prongs in your dishwasher? Check. Fix the bracket inside your washer and dryer? Check and check.
Once you remove it from the packet, you can mold it into whatever shape you need, after which it will set to be a flexible (but super strong!) rubber consistency.
Promising review: "My 5-year-old dishwasher racks were significantly rusted. I looked into buying new ones but they were unavailable everywhere and that would have been costly. Other products that you painted on would not have helped me as we had let the rust go too far and the areas were far too damaged. I found this product on one of my online searches and decided to try it. It worked perfectly. I did put it on thick and went through several packages to cover all our damage. I let it cure for two full days since I put it on so thick. I have run the dishwasher every day for over a month, and the repairs have held up beautifully. I am thrilled!! I highly recommend this product. I used black. The pictures are after over a month of use in an active dishwasher. This stuff is amazing!!" —Mom in Massachusetts
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in six color combos).
6. Some peel-and-stick faux-gel tile backsplash if you're tired of staring at that massive crack behind your kitchen sink. The "faux-gel" material gives the tiles a realistic look and texture, while also being resistant to moisture and heat.
Plus, if you're ever in the mood to switch up the kitchen vibe, they can be easily removed without damaging the wall.
Promising review: "We did a kitchen facelift this summer, repainting and making everything look fresh. We were looking at The Home Depot version of these, which are more than double the price. We decided to go for these instead and they are amazing!! I put them up myself in about two hours. I did buy the adhesive spray just in case but it wasn’t needed, even for the few I had to peel off and re-stick to center correctly. These aren’t too difficult to apply but definitely require patience. It is 100% worth the buy for a DIY affordable update!" —Hope Poirot
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $34.99.
7. A bottle of touch-up paint to help disguise those pesky scratches and chips that have been haunting your apartment walls since the early 2000s.
Promising review: "Rather than ditching furniture into a landfill, which is bad for the environment and one's pocketbook, this product allows you to give new life to existing furniture. Between the Soto touchup and new handles, my entertainment center looks like new....for less than $35. If you can use liquid paper, you can use this. I just ordered another bottle for porcelain. This is a fantastic product. You will love it!" —LexiNYC
Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in 23 colors and four sizes).
8. A fresh new set of switch plates designed to effortlessly replace those tired or damaged ones. These switch plates are generously sized to neatly conceal any imperfections left behind by overzealous drywall cutting. According to thrilled reviewers, installation is a breeze – just a few screws and you're all set!
And if you're especially petty, you can copy my move of saving said switch plates with a piece of marked duct tape so you know where you put 'em when you leave. This was one of the first things I did in my current apartment, thus rendering the switch plates barely noticeable — which is how I like them!
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors and three sizes).
9. A long-lasting caulk sealant to reseal around the base of your toilet and sink as well as fill in those cracks in your tub and tile. No need to worry about not being a DIY person, the hardest part is just smoothing it out, which is really just as easy as it sounds.
Promising review: "Okay so I just moved into a new apartment and the bath looked a bit rough… I had never caulked a shower or bath or even used a similar type of product so I wasn’t sure how it would go. I literally bought this product blind, I didn’t realize there were different types of caulk and I didn’t know each type dries differently…LUCKY ME I PICKED THE BEST KIND THERE IS!!! My bath looks amazing and it dried so fast. It says 30 min dry time but I didn’t want to use it right after so I waited overnight and wow, it’s beautiful. I didn’t do a perfect job but I have never been prouder of myself for accomplishing a cool task. Get this stuff, it is amazing." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
10. A beeswax wood polisher because I'm sure you're tired of looking at those eyesores of chipped kitchen cabinets. Not only does this magical elixir make your wooden surfaces look shiny and new, but it also acts as a protective coating. That means you won't have to worry about pesky scratches or water stains running your interior.
Promising review: "Works as incredibly as the reviews said! Super fast, no strong smelly chemicals, amazing results!" —Michelle B
Get it from Amazon for $8.36.
11. Or, a furniture repair kit, or in other words, a set of six markers and wax sticks that color matches a variety of wood shades. This is probably the only time it's acceptable to color on your doors, cabinets, and even the floor.
The markers come in colors maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black, and there is also a wax stick sharpener included.
Promising review: "It worked exactly as intended. I only needed one of the several color markers, but the one I used exactly matched in to several scratches I had on my wood cabinets. I was also able to use it on my wood floors. It covered all the markings perfectly, was easy to use, and was affordable." —Justin S
Get the set from Amazon for $7.99.
12. Some waterproof screen repair tape here to fix any hole, big or small. Even if it starts raining cats and dogs outside, your screen will stay intact.
Promising review: "This tape works wonders. I am trying to get a recent move paid off, so I really couldn't afford to replace screens at this point, even if I did them myself. This tape made all the difference in my house. I no longer had to leave the windows closed worrying about sitting on the couch with fly swatter in hand, or watching my cats zoom around the house trying to catch them, and knocking everything over in the process." —MsRich2U
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).
13. A hardwood floor cleaning spray that'll have your floors shining like new, giving your home that was built in the '80s a total facelift.
Promising review: "This is the best product I have found for my laminate floors. I have tried so many brands, including my own vinegar solution as well as the one made by the manufacturer of my laminate flooring, and none of them compare to Rejuvenate. Everything I've tried has done an OK job but I'm still left with occasional streaks and dullness. This stuff is wonderful. It just takes a few spritzes in an area and then I go over it with a microfiber mop and I have a beautiful streak-free floor with a nice luster to it. Finally the laminate floors I wanted!" —ChattyPatty
Get it from Amazon for $6.47.