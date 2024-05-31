31 "Treat Yourself" Products From TikTok That Are Actually Super Handy

Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup in action.

Stojo is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics.

Promising review: "I take my lunch to work, and midday I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup. It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus, you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup. Washes easily too. If you want a 12-ounce cup that keeps your drink hot or cold for a long time, this isn't the cup for you. But if you need something practical that will keep your coffee warm for 30–45 minutes, can be reheated in a microwave, and collapses to the dimensions of a tall hockey puck, this is a good purchase. You'll have it for years." —ViciousCycle

Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in four sizes and 24 colors).