31 "Treat Yourself" Products From TikTok That Are Actually Super Handy

1. An unbelievably fast and easy-to-use Yonanas soft-serve maker with the power to transform frozen fruit into a heavenly sorbet-like treat in just minutes. This nifty gadget is great if you have any specific dietary needs or preferences (like avoiding dairy or nuts), live with a picky eater, or just want a healthier alternative to ice cream that still satisfies your sweet tooth.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
2. A fanny pack to keep your phone, wallet, keys, and other essentials close by, perfect for travel or everyday use! Reviewers love that the versatile strap can be worn crossbody or around the waist, keeping their hands free. Also, many agree that it's veryyy similar to Lulu's belt bag.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly says, "I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors."
Promising review: "TikTok told me this was comparable to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
3. A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet featuring one side with a smiling, clean-cut Michael, letting you know the dishes are sparkling clean and ready to be tucked away. Flip it over, and bam! You're faced with Prison Mike's stern glare, warning you to fire up that dishwasher...or else.
Promising review: "My whole family is a fan of The Office, so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys. Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit-and-tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" —R. Funk
4. A practical Stojo collapsible travel cup, aka your new BFF for staying light and breezy while commuting or traveling. This nifty cup is all about saving space in your bag, collapsing down to a tiny 2-inch disk when not in use. Complete with a handy straw and microwave-friendly design, it's the perfect sidekick for your on-the-go adventures.
Stojo is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics.
Promising review: "I take my lunch to work, and midday I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup. It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus, you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup. Washes easily too. If you want a 12-ounce cup that keeps your drink hot or cold for a long time, this isn't the cup for you. But if you need something practical that will keep your coffee warm for 30–45 minutes, can be reheated in a microwave, and collapses to the dimensions of a tall hockey puck, this is a good purchase. You'll have it for years." —ViciousCycle
5. A set of Globbles that'll bring a smile to both kids *and* adults. You can squeeze them, pull them, or even throw them against the wall — don't worry, there's no sticky residue! These fidget toys are perfect for keeping your hands busy during stressful moments or just for some mindless entertainment.
Promising review: "Bought a six pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
6. A super cute and comfortable full-coverage sports bra just begging to be added to your closet. It's long enough to pass as a cropped tank and perf for everyday wear thanks to its breathable and stretchy fabric. It also offers enough support to wear it while working out. And might I add, it looks UH-MAZING on.
Promising review: "I never, never, never leave reviews on products, but with this one, it's well well worth it and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD (I ordered a large for reference), so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult to find. I found this one the way a Gen Z'er does: TikTok. It is absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee or to home, so it's absolutely perfect! It's such a cute top and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue and I'll be back for more of the colors!" —Robert
7. A pair of fluttery running shorts that'll keep you cool when the sun's out in full force. They're light, fluttery, and just what you need to stay comfortable while pounding the pavement or hitting the trails.
Promising review: "I ordered these because I saw them on TikTok. I ordered an extra large and they are perfect! They cover everything and are not too short. I highly recommend them, especially for the price!" —MagnoliaBliss
8. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds (with a whopping 240,000+ 5-star ratings!) so you can listen to your favorite tunes without the hassle of tangled wires. Not only do these offer an impressive 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, but they also help block out surrounding noise. One reviewer even said they get a clearer sound from these than their Bose headphones.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go. The case itself can be fully charged in under two hours!
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port, so I decided it was time to buy them finally. They are amazing, and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
9. Plus, a pair of wireless sleep headphones made to stay on your head all night as you drift off to dreamland listening to white noise or music. This headband can also be pulled down to double as a sleep mask, and some reviewers even wear it while running outdoors.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
10. A copy of Burn After Writing, the ultimate guide to getting those thoughts and feelings out of your head and onto paper. It's got all sorts of questions and thought experiments designed to drive your self reflection. And the best part? You get to burn it all when you're done! (OK, maybe don't actually burn it if you're inside. Safety first, people!)
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
