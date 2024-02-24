Just 31 Travel Products To Buy *Now* So You’re Prepared For All Your Trips *Later*

1. A pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers that'll have you strolling through the city streets for a whopping six hours without even realizing it. Say goodbye to sore feet and hello to enjoyable sightseeing.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I purchased these for a vacation and am so glad I did. I walked 12 miles in them on day one of our trip and my feet were tired but also comfortable! I did get a tiny blister on the top of my ankle where the tongue rubbed above my sock, but considering the amount of walking we did this is pretty darn good! They are stylish and cute and not too bubbly (I hate the new style where the sole of the shoe bubbles out around your foot). They are classic and so comfortable, easy to slip on and off at the airport, and super stylish!" —Alicia
Get them from Amazon for $28.97+ (available in women's sizes 5–9 and in 10 colors).
2. A set of packing cubes so you can separate your pieces, creating more space in your suitcase for all your stylish must-haves. No more guessing games or cramming — you'll have everything organized and easy to find.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I’ve actually purchased a few different sets in various colors. They help organize the suitcase better and save a ton of space. It was so much easier to pack and combine outfits into separate bags. I had a bag set up for each day of my vacation and everything I needed was in there. I was all set. No searching or digging around my suitcases. Just a little planning before we left and everything went smoothly using these bags." —Owl Lady
Get a set of six from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 20 styles, including a set with a laundry bag).
3. An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that's comfy enough to wear on the plane but still chic enough for any event you might have to attend as soon as you land. No wonder it has over 35,000 5-star ratings.
Promising reviews: "This is perfect for travel. I've worn it as PJs, on a plane with a blazer, and for a nine-hour car trip. Super comfortable and goes anywhere. I'll definitely be getting more!" —My Cat Steve Judges My Purchases.
"I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." —AKSunshine
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in women's sizes S–3X and 32 colors/patterns).
4. A wedge doorstop alarm solo travelers or really anyone who wants some extra peace of mind would appreciate. This bad boy packs a punch with an ear-splitting 120-decibel siren that'll scare off any would-be intruders trying to force open your door.
No wiring is required, either — just pick up a 9V battery.
Promising review: "Travel must-have. I use this traveling, and it provides extra peace of mind in motel rooms considering I'm a cheapskate and stay in dives and my dog is getting so old he is likely to refer any criminal who breaks and enters to me for further processing. Works well, as a startled maid in a West Virginia motel can attest when she thought I had checked out and unlocked the door to clean. I gave the second one to my sister, who uses it at home." —QuintessentiallyYours
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A set of Sea Bands if you're someone who suffers from motion sickness and knows how much it can ruin your travel experience. These little bands apply acupressure to a specific point on your wrist, helping to relieve nausea without needing to carry around bottles of medication.
Promising review: "I’ve always been kind of sick. I throw up on long car rides, I can’t read in the car, I get horrible migraines 24/7, etc. Recently I changed medications and because of that, my migraines came back with a vengeance. Thinking there was nothing I could do I kind of gave up, until, I was looking at BuzzFeed and saw this in their recommended. I thought it could help with any car sickness that I would get but man I was not giving these enough credit! Since I have bought them I wear them ALL. THE. TIME. I wear them in and out of the car, to bed, and just around the house. I no longer feel nauseous and my migraines are almost nonexistent. Whoever invented these are a freaking god! I don’t know think I could ever live without these! BUY THESE!! They're so worth it." —JohnDz
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.51.
6. A Trtl neck pillow because even though you're packed on a plane like a can of sardines, that doesn't mean you should have to compromise your sleep. This neck pillow helps keep your head upright so you don't arrive at your destination exhausted and with an achy neck. This will also prevent you from nodding off on your neighbor, ensuring everyone can enjoy their flight in peace!
Unlike the regular U-shaped pillows, Trtl Pillows are machine-washable and fast-drying.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Used it for a 14-hour flight to Japan last week, and it helped tremendously. This was the first time I was able to sleep on the plane so this helped tremendously. Definitely a must-have for travel. It is very light so I was able to easily pack it in my under-the-seat wheeled trolley. I want to emphasize how much the light warmth of the fleece (and I don't like being hot) was just right to help me nod off to sleep. Since this is primarily for sitting upright in the seat or someone in the middle or the aisle seat, this was ideal for me. I just got back yesterday. Again I used it — this time for a 12-hour flight." —Ambience
Get it from Amazon for $61.99 (available in four colors and another style).
7. Or an adjustable infinity pillow designed to cradle your noggin from every angle so you can finally say goodbye to those mid-sleep head flops. And with its cushiony texture, you'll feel like you're snoozing on a cloud.
The pillow is made with a breathable, super soft bamboo fabric, and fully machine washable.
Promising review: "We got a few different types of travel pillows for a red-eye to Europe and this was overall our favorite due to its versatility. The loop actually allows you to have various self supporting positions, and this will contort all sorts of ways to be a pillow, neck rest, arm rest… anything. It’s actually just good for any type of travel in general and got a lot of use on the whole trip. The material is soft and comfortable." —Tom Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in 10 colors).
8. A mini belt bag made to keep your phone, wallet, passport, and other essentials close by whenever you travel (and for day-to-day use). Reviewers love that the versatile strap can be worn crossbody or around the waist, keeping their hands free while on the go.
Plus, reviewers say this is a great swap for the trendy, pricier Lululemon belt bag!
Promising reviews: "I bought this as a purse for traveling to populated European cities as there are heaps of pickpockets. It worked perfectly! It is the perfect size to fit everything I need and was super comfortable. Highly recommend." —Jessie Anela
"I bought this fanny pack to take on our trip to San Francisco and it worked out better than I thought it would! We hiked through Muir Woods and I loved that my hands were free from holding a purse! Then we walked across the Golden Gate Bridge, went to Chinatown, the wharf, etc. and again it was great not having to hold anything. This is by far the best bag I've ever traveled with. It is almost the same exact size a (name brand) bag but a lot less. Best purchase for the vacation :)" —Pat
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in 43 colors).
9. An Apple AirTag for keeping a keen eye on your luggage because you've heard too many horror stories of airlines losing bags. This little device can attach to your belongings and help you keep track of them using the "Find My" app on your phone so you don't become the next victim.
Promising review: "I bought a pair of these AirTags for a trip to France, and I’m so glad I did! First of all, the setup is super easy; I had zero problems and both were done in like five minutes. I put one in my purse and one in my suitcase. On the way back home, the airline lost my luggage. Checked the Find My app where the AirTag is tracked, and I could see that it never left the Charles de Gaulle airport. I felt more assurance being able to track my bag through the app as it made its way across the world back to me. 10/10 would recommend!" —Lindsay Kirby
Get it from Amazon for $24.
10. A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds over 235,000 reviewers gave 5 stars. These earbuds offer over 10 hours of playtime to block out all the unwanted noise around you — including loud, chatty people on the plane and the adorable but screaming baby in 23A.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.
Promising review: "I love these SO much. I'm a budget traveler so I usually have long days of driving, layovers and plane rides. My previous headphones would ALWAYS die and usually during the first hour of my flight. These ALWAYS last me through a day of traveling. I hardly ever hear the low battery warning because they just go back into the charging case. The case keeps battery pretty well too and I usually charge it about once a month (I typically use them about 4 hours a week when I'm not traveling). I really like that these have a red light that shows when the earbuds are actually charging. I've had some in the past that I thought were charging and weren't." —Eden
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
11. A very thorough travel checklist so you can triple-check that you packed enough emergency underwear and a bottle of sunscreen. From extra pairs of socks to prescription meds, this list makes sure all your bases (and then some) are covered. You can never be too prepared!
The pad has 60 sheets, so it'll last a long time — even for frequent fliers.
Promising review: "We travel frequently and have two children. As any parent knows, packing for yourself and your children can be overwhelming — especially for trip longer than a few days. I have found this list to be a lifesaver and I also give it as a gift for other traveling families. It is easy to plan, organize, and list out items that are easily forgotten. You can also list the quantity of each item needed. Variety of clothing options and space to add more. As my children reached their pre-teen years I have been able to make them their list on these sheets and then they can use it to do their packing. I just show them how to highlight each item after it has been packed so it is easy to see you took that one off the list. Overall, wonderful purchase and has likely saved me many forgotten items!" —I-really-bought-this
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in three styles).
12. A travel jewelry case that'll prevent all your dainty little necklaces from turning into a giant knot. Honestly, you could solve a Rubik's Cube faster than the time it takes to untangle your jewelry.
Promising review: "I purchased this box for a weekend getaway. In the past I have just thrown all of my jewelry into little makeup bags, but then everything gets tangled and disorganized. I love that this box keeps everything organized and leaves all my necklaces tangle free!" —Dogmom206
Get it from Amazon for $18.74+ (available in 11 colors).
13. A digital luggage scale to avoid that awful stomach drop feeling when you're hit with an oversized suitcase fee at check-in. This trusty scale can help you gauge how overboard you can go with the souvenirs you plan on bringing back without the risk of your luggage being 20 pounds overweight.
Just hook the scale to your luggage handle, lift up, and the LCD display will show the weight! You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. BTW, BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly recently put this scale to the test while packing for a trip to Iceland — check out her demo of how it works on TikTok!
Promising reviews: "Took this on several overseas trips in the first two months. I can't believe I used to hold my bags and weigh myself and the bag on scales — and then subtract my weight. It was so time consuming, especially when we were either close to the limit or over. This small device literally saved us hours of frustration and possible unpacking at the airport check-in line. We couldn't live without this item now. We bought another one as a backup. Wouldn't hesitate to buy this exact item again." —AB
"Took this for a 10-day trip overseas with lots of flights. Weighed the luggage as things were added to it/purchased, and when we weighed in at the airport it was perfectly accurate. Very important when the airline will charge $70 more for a suitcase that is too heavy or make you open the whole thing up and take stuff out in order to fly with it. Saved so much hassle." —B. M. O'Connor
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in five colors).