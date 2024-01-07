These 31 TikTok Products That Actually Live Up To The Hype And I Have Review Photos To Prove It

1. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover because life happens, and this water-based cleaning spray can get out just about any mess. Think: ink, grease, dirt, pet stains, food, coffee, blood, or even *old* stains you've been pushing off for weeks (or years) now.
Check out this TikTok of the Folex carpet spot remover to see it in action!
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
2. The cult-favorite Cosrx snail mucin essence, which is formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that's perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This essence leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses. No wonder it has over 47,000 5-star ratings!
3. A set of fast-acting cleaning K-Cups because you probably didn't even think your machine needed cleaning until now. Just pop the pod in and brew like you're making your normal cup of coffee and watch all the gunk come out that you didn't know was in there.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available as a 12-pack).
4. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel with results so good, the pictures speak for themselves. It's like a spa pedicure in a bottle! Just apply the gel and let it sit for 5–10 minutes, then follow up with a foot scrubber.
Just presoak feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I saw this product on Tiktok. My feet were sort of rough and I used it as directed — after four applications my feet are baby smooth. Now I didn’t soak my feet properly the first three times, but the fourth time i did and it made a big difference. Some did get on my skin but it didn’t burn." —Coresa
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. A tub of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home, making it look newer and fresher.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. LilyAna Naturals eye cream so you'll look more like you got a full eight hours of sleep when you really only got three. This cream also helps tackle dark circles, fine lines, and puffy under-eye bags — a little goes a long way, so you won't need to break the bank to see results.
Promising reviews: "I love my skin after using this cream, it feels so soft and well-groomed. First time I ordered because I was sold by viral video on TikTok, but second time because I liked the way this cream works." —Anastasia Smith
"The product is a game changer for me. I would have dry creases under my eyes no matter how much primer or expensive foundation I used. I use this in the a.m. and p.m. and it has made a 100% difference. I was at the doctor’s waiting room and was chatting with a woman and I mentioned I was going to be 53 in two weeks. She was shocked and said she thought I was 35, saying I had barely had any wrinkles. It made my day!" —Angela Kilburn
Get it from Amazon for $16.70+ (available in three sizes).
7. A Kiss falscara lash kit to add a little spice to your makeup routine without breaking the bank. This kit comes with 10 little lash pieces, an applicator, and a mascara-like bond and glue to give you that fluttery professional look from the comfort of your home.
Watch TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira review and apply these lashes here.
Promising review: "I am 25-years-old and I don’t use false lashes mostly because I can’t figure out how to wear them without making them look awful. My hands shake a lot and my eyes water a lot so it’s difficult for me to wear lashes. I saw a TikTok video about these and decided to give it a shot. Although the smaller pieces were slightly difficult to manage, they stuck to the bond on my lashes with EASE! I love the way these look and now I’m going to test how long they can really last. The box states if you apply double the product, they could last about 10 days. We will see about that!
"Edit: I’ve tried a few times now and these last me two to three days. (I also have watery eyes)." —Desi
Get it from Amazon for $17.52.
8. A tube of Essence Lash Princess mascara that gives instant volume and length while also being smudge-proof, so you don't have to worry about looking like a hot mess by the end of the day. And the best part? Reviewers say this $5 mascara delivers the same (if not better) results as options from high-end brands like Too Faced and Benefit.
2024: The year we stop spending over $10 on mascara.
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner capable of handling all the messes life throws at you, from the spilled coffee stain on your car seat to the mark your potty-training pup left on your new rug. It's portable and has a large tank, which = more cleans in between refills.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "I love this thing. I bought it on a whim after seeing so many TikToks about it and can now say I am obsessed with it. As soon as it arrived I wanted to try it out, so I started on an old, old stain on my rug, and imagine my surprise when it instantly came out. (I had tried every cleaning product prior to this) Then I thought I would try my couch, and it now looks brand new. Next was my car. I've owned my car for 10 years and it has fabric seats. Honestly I grossed out by how much brown liquid and dirt came out of those seats but my car looks and smells amazing now. I would highly recommend this, easy to move around and clean rugs, couches, cars, chairs, and more." —Zoey
Get it from Amazon for $115.99.
10. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner for when you've had enough of your instant noodles having a faint tang from the burnt-on spaghetti sauce. All you have to do is fill her up with water and vinegar, pop her in the microwave, and within minutes, the steam will soften up all the stuck-on food so you can wipe it away with ease.
Check out a Tiktok of the "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner in action.
Promising review: "This product is so amazing, I'm going to get one for all of my children. I am a teacher, and I let my students use my microwave. Usually it takes me half an hour of scrubbing after 31 students have made popcorn, and heated up lunches. This time I used the product, and I literally spent less than one minute just wiping down the microwave!!! I will now keep one in my classroom, and one at my home. A miracle product that actually does what it says, remarkable!!!" —Desiree Barlow
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
11. A cuticle oil if you've ever wanted that salon finish without having to go to the salon. It'll help keep your delicate nails and cuticles moisturized, AND you can apply it while relaxing and watching TV — that's how simple it is. It's like having a personal manicurist in the comfort of your home.
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
12. A ChomChom hair roller that works so well to remove pet hair, it'll make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom does not contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it and I LOVE IT. OMG I LOVE THIS! We have two cats — one long hair and one short hair. I also shed so needless to say, we have a lot of fur and hair around the house. This pet hair roller is AMAZING. Worth every cent! I've tried other countless products and nothing and I mean NOTHING has worked as well as this. I don't know about longevity as I've only had it for 1–2 months, but for now, I love it. It's a MUST-BUY if you have pets!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
13. A bottle of Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant useful for clearing out pores and evening your skin's texture and tone. It's gentle enough to use daily, unlike those other gritty face scrubs that feel like you're sandblasting your skin.
Promising review: "I had seen several reviews on TikTok about this product and I decided to try it for myself and see how good it was as they said. I had pores and pimples around my cheeks (I have ever since I was a teenager), I've tried different products but none worked as well as this one. Every night before going to bed, I apply it to my face along with a moisturizer (I prefer during the night so it can stay the longest). And wow, I am not kidding, the next day you can already see how the redness is fading away and any recent pimples start to get smaller, as well as my pores on my cheek area! I had not seen a difference that fast with other popular products, but this one did. I highly recommend, the price is worth it. It really does improves your skin and it looks more healthy and glowing. In my opinion 10/10 :)." —Mariel Garza
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
14. An AirPod cleaning pen, because all that earwax and sweat is what's making Beyonce sound like she's singing underwater. Just gently dig into the crevices of your earbuds and bask in the glory (or horror) of all the gunk and grime that's being peeled away.
Promising review: "Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods. There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" —JMilwaukee
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two colors).
15. First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub — with the combined power of glycolic and lactic acids, your skin will be left feeling fresh and rejuvenated with a radiant glow. This product is typically used to help with keratosis pilaris (or "chicken skin"), but reviewers say it was also able to help with their body acne.
It's both cruelty-free and vegan.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa
Get it from Amazon for $12.
16. Plus, a Korean microdermabrasion mitt to experience the full-body exfoliating treatment of your *life* without a trip to a pricey spa. It'll buff away dry, dead skin to reveal the smooth skin underneath, and it'll help your moisturizers sink in better for long-lasting softness.
Note: It shouldn't be used on your face, but your arms, legs, and the rest of your body are fair game!
Promising review: "I've seen gloves like these on TikTok and I was skeptical to say the least. I have strawberry skin on my legs, so I've tried a lot of 'miracle' exfoliators and figured these were another one. I grabbed them thinking it was worth a shot, but prepared to be disappointed. Boy was I wrong. The second your skin is soft enough (15–20 minutes soaking in water) these gloves will peel you like a fruit. So much dead skin will come off you will question if you've been washing yourself wrong your whole life. My legs look and feel like I've never had strawberry skin in my life and that alone continues to blow my mind. Worth the hype." —Farrell
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available as a pair).
17. A 42-pack of foam curling rods if you're ready to switch up your hair game without frying your lovely locks. All you have to do is wrap a section of your hair around the rod, leave it in overnight, and 💥 BAM 💥 wake up with beautiful bouncy curls.
Reviewers with everything from stick-straight to type 4c curls swear by these!
Promising review: "I haven’t put curlers in my hair in YEARS. Saw this on TikTok. Thought it would be great, especially because I’m so lazy when it comes to styling my hair. Dried my hair about 60%–70%, put curlers in, slept on them (not uncomfortable to sleep in), and voilà — hair is curled and ready to go in the a.m." —lapiper21
Get a 42-pack from Amazon for $13.99.
18. A fabric defuzzer to get your clothes, blankets, and even furniture looking its best by removing all those annoying lint balls and fuzzies. The result: A clean, polished look that'll impress even the most discerning guest.
Promising review: "TikTok made me get it. I have a few favorite sweaters and was super upset when these little lint balls started popping up. I was looking for ways to remove them and stumbled upon this fabric shaver and my life has been changed! I absolutely LOVE it. 100/10." —Ruth
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).