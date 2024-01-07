These 31 TikTok Products That Actually Live Up To The Hype And I Have Review Photos To Prove It

Check out this TikTok of the Folex carpet spot remover to see it in action!

Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty

Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

