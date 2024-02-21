28 Of The Best Products Under $30 From TikTok So You Don’t Have To Scroll Through The Depths Yourself

1. A cute little octopus-shaped blackhead remover that rids your nose and chin of all the gunk that's built up throughout the day and exfoliates pores, making your skin look smoother and cleaner.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
2. A pack of teeth-whitening pens because come on, who doesn't want pearly white teeth? These easy-to-use pens brush the whitening gel onto your teeth so you won't have to struggle with any whitening trays. If you use these pens consistently twice a day, you can get a noticeable difference in no time.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
3. The cult favorite Cosrx essence formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that's perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This essence leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses. No wonder it has over 50,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I saw this a couple of times on TikTok and decided, for the price it was definitely worth a try. Oh my gosh, do I wish I tried it sooner! I’m in my late thirties so I have a few lines and some texture. This has helped moisturize and even out my skin so much, and my face feels heavenly! My skin is pretty sensitive and I absolutely cannot stand it when something smells bad, I haven’t had any problems with this product at all. Just a warning to people that are allergic to shellfish, be careful with this product because you could have a reaction." —Mandy Bompiani
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
4. An exfoliating scrub mitt that'll have you thinking you're a snake shedding skin. This mitt is made out of a fiber that's rough enough to visibly lift dead skin away but also buffs and smoothes, leaving your skin velvety soft. Reviewers also use this mitt to remove spray tan.
5. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil if you've ever wanted that salon finish without having to go to the salon. It not only helps keep your delicate nails and cuticles moisturized, but you can also apply it while relaxing and watching TV — that's how simple it is. It's like having a personal manicurist in the comfort of your home.
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
Get it from Amazon for $7.92.
6. A game-changing Wet & Forget shower cleaner that does all the hard work for you while you binge-watch Netflix shows. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and decided to try it out for myself. The name doesn’t lie — spray it on, shut the bathroom door, and in a few hours, the shower is 100x cleaner. Usually, I’ll let it sit overnight, and by morning, the visible grime on the shower is gone, including soap scum. I’ll usually let the shower water rinse the residue out and then will take a bucket just to get everything off the shower walls. It is a bit slick if you try to get in the shower without rinsing the residue, but otherwise, it’s a worthy cleaning staple in my house." —Tara D.
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (available in two scents, a refill size, and a two-pack).
7. A six-outlet wall charger so you can plug in your laptop, iPad, phone, and any other devices or appliances. This plug also has a built-in light for those nights when you don't want to spend 20 seconds fumbling around in the dark to plug stuff in.
8. An electric lighter to avoid burning your fingers or getting wax everywhere when trying to light your jar candle. It's super easy to use — just press the button to light it! No more fumbling with matches or worrying about running out of lighter fluid.
9. A pack of soft and bouncy makeup sponges — people say they're better than the big-name brands at a fraction of the cost. Their soft texture allows for a smooth and even application, whether you're blending out foundation, concealer, or contour. Reviewers also love how durable these little sponges are and that they don't easily rip or tear when you wash them.
Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Techniques sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris
Get a set of five from Amazon for $5.94+ (available in nine color combinations).
10. An elegant set of cylindrical wine glasses for days when you want to feel like a character on Gossip Girl. Lightweight and durable, these crystal glasses bring a level of sophistication to any occasion, whether it's a fancy glass of orange juice for breakfast or sparkling wine for girls night.
11. A Dash Rapid egg cooker because idk about you, but I'm tired of playing the guessing game of whether my yolks are cooked all the way or not. This little gadget can make hard-boiled eggs for a quick snack, soft-boiled eggs for your breakfast toast, or even poached eggs for your fancy brunch.
This cooker can cook up to six eggs at ONCE. That's enough for the whole family.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! Lol." —Gina
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in eight colors).
12. High-waisted leggings that are so comfortable, you'll want to wear them every single day (and with so many colors and patterns to choose from, you totally could). The material is super stretchy so they move WITH you, not against you. Plus, they have this booty-lifting magic that looks like you've been doing squats for the past month.
See them on TikTok here.
Promising review: "Bought as a joke, but had hopes it would do as TikTok said. The material is comfortable and not too sheer. If you wear, like, hot pink undies, you're gonna see them if you're doing a squat, but otherwise, not too sheer. Was very comfortable and holds up after having been washed a few times so far. And finally, does make the booty, like, amazing. Heads up, though, you should wear a thong and pull them up a little higher than usual for the TikTok effect. Otherwise, very happy with my pants. :)" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–4XL and tons of colors and patterns).
13. A six-piece set of high-performance matte lipsticks if you're tired of shelling out big bucks for those high-end matte lipsticks that leave your lips parched and cracked anyway. These lipsticks are vibrant and long-lasting, even after eating and drinking.
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $8.49 (available in three sets).