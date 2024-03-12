27 TikTok Home Products To Give Your Space A Makeover This Spring

1. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff cleaning paste, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Using The Pink Stuff can restore the shine and cleanliness of your home, making it look newer and fresher.
Promising review: "My 3-year-old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker! With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes. There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint! One thing to note – it seems to work better on certain colors than others. I recently used it to try and remove blue crayon from our white art table, and while it got most of the blue off, there’s definitely still a faint stain where the crayon used to be. But hey, it’s worlds better than before!" —Casey Blaine
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in two sizes).
2. A create-your-own countertop kit if you've fantasized about sprucing up your kitchen with luxurious granite countertops, only to have your excitement dampened by the sight of the contractor fee. This kit is your ticket to transforming your kitchen (or even your bathroom) without breaking the bank.
Promising review: "I hated my stock builder counters, a horrible washed out mustard color. Unfortunately, I didn’t have enough money to get the real marble counters that I covet. I found this product on TikTok and was immediately intrigued! Of course, I had to purchase it. I bought the two-pack because the per the instructions, I wouldn’t have enough to cover all of my counters. The process took two days with the waiting between application, but it was extremely easy to use. I’m giving it 5 stars because of ease of applying, appearance, and the fact that it changes the whole look of my kitchen!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $99.95 (available in two colors).
3. A fabric defuzzer perfect for anyone who's had their fair share of furniture mishaps (*side-eyes my orange cat*). This tool helps to remove fuzzies and stray strings on couches, armchairs, and even clothes. It works so well that it's saved countless reviewers from having to completely replace their beloved pieces.
The battery-operated model does need two AA batteries to work!
Promising reviews: "This is a great TikTok buy! It's a really fun and easy way to clean the lint off of anything. The cleaning is also very simple. It might slow down sometimes when I do a big piece of cloth, which mean that the spinning blade has lint tangled around it. You can remove that with tweezers. It’s really easy and satisfying. All in all, it's a great buy." —Edita
"This is amazing!!! I have a chair that when my cats were kittens, they shredded. It was brand-new, and they destroyed it within 6 months. A few days ago I saw someone's review for this defuzzer, used on loose threads, so I immediately bought it. It arrived today, and I used scissors to trim the threads. It was so easy to use and did an amazing job! I spent probably 90 minutes total doing my entire oversized chair and then spot cleaned it. It looks brand new! I have my awesome chair back! $12 and less than two hours of my time, and my favorite chair is restored. I'm so happy!!" —StormyMorning
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).
4. Some decorative prismatic window film allowing you to bask in all the colors of the rainbow and enjoy natural light in your home while still maintaining the utmost privacy. Now you can walk around in your underwear, a face mask, and a messy bun without a care in the world.
Promising review: "I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. And the bed. And the cat." —J. B.
Get it form Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
5. A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner capable of handling all the messes life throws at you, from the spilled coffee stain on your car seat to the mark your potty-training pup left on your new rug. It's portable and has a large tank, which = more cleans in between refills.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and our toddler has turned our apartment in such a dirty place. Stains everywhere! Our sofa was in such bad condition (which we only got it two years ago) that we were thinking of getting a new one. We decided to try this, and it is a miracle worker. I’m so glad we bought this. It’s worth every penny!" —shahzad mahmood
Get it from Amazon for $98.
6. Some under-cabinet lights to illuminate your space while also giving it a sleek and modern look. These LEDs are easy to install, with no wiring needed: Just peel off the backing and stick on.
Promising review: "I've been complaining for two years about the crappy lighting we have in the kitchen. I saw these on TikTok and knew I had to have them. They're SUPER bright, which is exactly what I wanted. So easy to install. Just cleaned under the cabinets really quick, peel, and stick!" —Tehryn & Alex VanSickle
Get a 10' strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $19.80.
7. Or a battery-operated motion sensor light you can stick *literally* anywhere that needs some extra light without being confined to a cord or outlet — simply remove and recharge the battery as needed.
It comes with a rechargeable battery that can last three months in auto mode (or 33 hours of use). It is also detachable, so you can take the light out and recharge easily.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it! (I know, insert eye roll.) I recently bought a '90s home with terrible lighting. I have cherry cabinets and just wasn’t getting enough light when cooking. I purchased one to see what I thought, and I love this thing! I will be ordering three more to get under each section of cabinets. Surprisingly, the charge is holding well. I haven’t had to recharge going on two weeks now, and it’s just as bright as day 1." —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $23.61+ (available in two colors).
8. A bottle of Grandma's Secret you'll want to keep all to yourself once you see the magic that it works. Instead of tossing out your decorative pillows that have dried finger paint on them from your toddler, just apply this to the area, leave it on for about 10 minutes, and throw in the wash. Before you know it, they'll be good as new.
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok video after I just so happened to get grease stains on my brand-new shirt that didn’t come out after washing. I decided to try it, because I’ve never been able to successfully get grease stains out of anything, especially after I had already washed and dried it. I applied a little bit to each stain, and then I used a wet toothbrush to scrub it a little bit. I let it sit for about 10 minutes, washed it, dried it, and the stains had vanished!!! This stuff is amazing and so easy to use. I highly recommend!" —Alyssa
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three sizes and in packs of two and three).
9. A Govee smart floor standing lamp sure to bring some serious ~vibes~ to your home. This lamp boasts 25 vibrant color preset modes that you can conveniently control right from your phone. And wait for it — it even has a music mode! Plus, it's Alexa compatible, so you can truly feel like you're stepping into the future.
Promising review: "Bought this light because I thought it was cool, but it is more than that! I use it every day, and it has many colors and patterns to choose from. The thing I love the most is you can set up times for it to come on and turn off. You can set how bright you want it, so I had it turned on with a dimmed light to help me wake up in early mornings." —Rueben Thao
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in two colors).