27 TikTok Home Products To Give Your Space A Makeover This Spring

The battery-operated model does need two AA batteries to work!

Promising reviews: "This is a great TikTok buy! It's a really fun and easy way to clean the lint off of anything. The cleaning is also very simple. It might slow down sometimes when I do a big piece of cloth, which mean that the spinning blade has lint tangled around it. You can remove that with tweezers. It’s really easy and satisfying. All in all, it's a great buy." —Edita

"This is amazing!!! I have a chair that when my cats were kittens, they shredded. It was brand-new, and they destroyed it within 6 months. A few days ago I saw someone's review for this defuzzer, used on loose threads, so I immediately bought it. It arrived today, and I used scissors to trim the threads. It was so easy to use and did an amazing job! I spent probably 90 minutes total doing my entire oversized chair and then spot cleaned it. It looks brand new! I have my awesome chair back! $12 and less than two hours of my time, and my favorite chair is restored. I'm so happy!!" —StormyMorning

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).

And check out one BuzzFeed writer's full Conair fabric defuzzer review here!