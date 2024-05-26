32 Things People Who Live In Hot Climates Swear By

1. A tube of Burt's Bees After Sun soother formulated with aloe and coconut oil in case you don't want to be twins with Larry the Lobster. This post-beach pick-me-up is packed with natural antioxidants to help the skin after being sunburned — like a refreshing mojito🍹 for your skin.
This product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, or SLS.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product for years now. My first trip to Costa Rica I had it and trust me when I tell you it’s saved my life. I live in Florida now and I never go anywhere without it. After any time in the sun you can use this and you can believe that your skin will be nourished and moisturized it will not hurt and your skin will not peel if used properly. I said your skin will not peel. I love this product for it." —Kenneth
2. A hands-free bladeless personal fan that you can wear around your neck, with not one, but two fans pointing directly at your face. Picture yourself strolling through sun-soaked streets, hiking trails, or lounging at an outdoor event with a gentle, refreshing breeze keeping you cool and comfortable. No more overheating or desperate searches for shade.
The rechargeable fan lasts for up to 16 hours, and it has six different speed settings. Reviewers say it's especially great for people who work outside all day and still need their hands free to do tasks.
Promising review: "Best thing I’ve bought in a very long time!! Living in Texas means HOT summers and I hate always being so sweaty! This fan is a lifesaver and everyone who has seen me with it has asked to try it and loved it. Buying a second one today 👌🏼" —Laura W.
3. An inflatable pool if you’re anything like me and ready to bust out the swimsuit as soon as the temperature hits 65 degrees. Now you can kick back and sip on a glass of lemonade while cooling off, even if you've only got a tiny backyard.
Promising review: "This pool has been a great summertime addition to beat the Texas heat! My daughter, husband, and I are enjoying it so much! It’s a pretty good size, easy to set up, and, so far, is holding up pretty well! I did purchase a couple of additional items to keep the water/ pool clean and covered. I was quite skeptical at first as we had already purchased another pool this summer that didn’t last, but this pool was it! If you’re looking for something to relax in and cool off, go for it!" —Pineapple_Beauty94
4. A high ponytail running cap to help you crush your fitness goals and look stylish while doing it. The back of this cap opens up thanks to the magnetic clasp, letting you rock a high- or mid-pony (no matter the thickness) to keep hair off your neck during workouts! It's giving sweaty, but make it ✨ fashion ✨.
Vimhue is an Arizona-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in uniquely engineered running hats.
Ciera: I just bought this for my half-marathon training and I really like using it! I have to wear a hat while running because I sweat *a lot* and absolutely hate the sting of sweat dripping into my eyes. But whenever I would wear traditional caps, I didn't like that my ponytail had to sit pretty low on my head, which meant it would stick to my sweaty neck and make me feel even *more* hot. This solves all my problems!! I love being able to sport my high pony and feel a nice breeze on my neck. Plus: the material is super breathable, and I just throw it into the washing machine in a delicates bag whenever I need to wash it. (Make sure you hang dry!)
Promising reviews: "Amazing hat. Super comfortable, even in the high heat of Arizona. I will definitely be getting more!" —Melodie Dies
"Love this hat so much! I already ordered another one in a different color for myself and one for a friend! I live in Texas near the Gulf and it’s summer — really humid and really hot. I walk 3–4 miles outside most days and I’d been wishing for a hat that allowed for a high ponytail so I could keep my hair off my neck to not get as hot/sweaty. Decided to Google it and found this and was thrilled! The X straps are easy to adjust and it fits great and is breathable. And it’s super cute!" —mlp06h
5. A personal umbrella designed to clip right onto the back of your beach chair, ensuring you have your own shady oasis (even if the sun worshippers in your group are baking away). You can attach it to almost anything, be it a camping chair, a patio lounger, or even a railing at a soccer game.
Promising review: "I live in Florida and have two children in sports that I spend countless hours going to practice and games in the hot summer sun... I quickly learned to get a clip-on fan and umbrella to help stay cool, but the small sporting goods store umbrellas only ever seem to work if the sun is directly over your head, not coming from the side, or roasting your back or neck. Finding this Sport-Brella was like a gift from above. It is bigger, blocks more sun, and most importantly, can be adjusted into all kinds of angles to block the sun from whatever direction it comes from. It is also more durable than previous sport umbrellas I've used in the past. I'm sold on this... it costs a little more, but well worth the investment if you need to spend a lot of time at games and practice." —Wolfshanze
6. A pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts that are perfect for keeping you cool when the sun's out in full force during your workouts. They're light, fluttery, and just what you need to stay comfortable and chill while you're pounding the pavement or hitting the trails.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these: "I recently bought these shorts because I needed some more breathable summer options, and they're phenom! I love the huge array of colors you can buy these in. (At other places they often sell out too quickly to get to pick!) I love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends so I don't have to get bonkers with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or face mask. I only have them in purple so far, but I'm excited to try other colors!"
Promising review: "LOVE these shorts. 🥰 I live in Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 and the humidity was getting uncomfortable in regular cotton shorts. These are so light and breezy. The little zip pocket is handy and discreet. I loved the beautiful packaging too. I will order more colors because they are so great!" —Abnnassif
7. A HyperChiller capable of chilling your coffee in under 60 seconds. The *last* thing you want on those scorchingly hot summer days is a piping hot beverage, and this can transform it into a refreshing iced treat in no time.
It also works great for other beverages like tea, juice, or wine that you want to chill at a moment's notice.
Promising review: "I’m absolutely in love with the HyperChiller!!!! I live in South Texas. It’s HOT and that makes it hard to enjoy my coffee in the morning. This little thing gives you iced coffee without watering it down!! There are three compartments: the outermost compartment is where you put in water to freeze, middle is where the coffee is poured, and then innermost compartment is more ice. When you’re ready for your coffee you pour it directly into the lid, which goes into the center compartment. You can let it sit or swirl it around. And voila! It’s honestly the coolest thing!!" —Staci Leitko
8. Or this airtight cold-brew maker — you can prep your favorite coffee blend the night before and store it in the fridge for a perfectly chilled cup come morning! (No Starbucks run needed.) Plus, it's dishwasher safe so you can spend less time washing dishes and more time enjoying your delicious brew.
Promising review: "I wish I had found this iced coffee maker years ago. I live in Florida and the summers are extremely hot, so I like to drink iced coffee in the morning during the summer. I grind up coffee beans and fill the infuser with them, then just fill up the pitcher with filtered water and let it infuse over night. When I wake up in the morning I have excellent-tasting iced coffee and it makes my mornings quick, because all I have to do is pour it into a to go cup. I can usually get about five fills out of one pitcher. I absolutely love this device and will always have one now that I have found it. You do not need anything more expensive or complicated than this." —Ashley Bouchard
9. A set of three lightweight racerback tanks perfect for those hot, sticky days when you’re running out errands or just enjoying the sunshine thanks to their large arm cut-outs and super breathable fabric.
Psst to anyone breastfeeding — many reviewers mentioned that the deep sleeves in this also made it easier to breastfeed at home!
Promising review: "I LOVE these shirts. I live in Arizona, where it is hot 50% of the year, and these are so nice and breezy! Great for working out and great for breastfeeding! I love that they’re dual-purpose for me. I went hiking with one on, and my friend liked it so much on me that she purchased some herself!" —Elizabeth
10. A pack of SPF-sensing stickers acting as a friendly little reminder right on your skin that it's time to reapply sunscreen. These nifty stickers change color and darken as your sunscreen wears off, giving you a clear signal that your skin is being exposed to higher UV levels. No more guesswork or worrying about whether you're still protected!
Promising review: "I'm multiracial with tan skin. I burn when it's intense, but I get a great tan otherwise. My 9-month-old is fair, fair, fair. Blue eyes and porcelain skin fair. I reapply my own SPF 50 after a few hours, but I'm not consistent. I've never been great about sunscreen, but I was not going to let my daughter get burned. We live in South Florida and just a walk or park time is a potential burning hazard. This is a great visual for me to reapply her sunscreen or make sure she gets in the shade. They're an absolute essential for parents, especially the 'sun goddess' type." —FlightLife
11. A set of stackable stick-shaped ice molds that fit perfectly inside those reusable water bottles with a *tiny* opening at the top so you can finally enjoy refreshing, ice-cold water on even the hottest of days.
Promising review: "I got these to make ice cubes that I could fit into hot water bottles to make 'cold water bottles.' I'm in the big heat wave and it's been over 100 every day for the last week, with no sign of it letting up any time soon. These are quick and easy and the cold water bottles have been the only thing helping me sleep in a room anywhere between 80–90 degrees at night. I love the lids! It makes my ice trays easy to stack and more secure. I wish all ice trays came with lids like this!" —AJ Stark
