32 Things People Who Live In Hot Climates Swear By

Vimhue is an Arizona-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in uniquely engineered running hats.

Ciera: I just bought this for my half-marathon training and I really like using it! I have to wear a hat while running because I sweat *a lot* and absolutely hate the sting of sweat dripping into my eyes. But whenever I would wear traditional caps, I didn't like that my ponytail had to sit pretty low on my head, which meant it would stick to my sweaty neck and make me feel even *more* hot. This solves all my problems!! I love being able to sport my high pony and feel a nice breeze on my neck. Plus: the material is super breathable, and I just throw it into the washing machine in a delicates bag whenever I need to wash it. (Make sure you hang dry!)

Promising reviews: "Amazing hat. Super comfortable, even in the high heat of Arizona. I will definitely be getting more!" —Melodie Dies

"Love this hat so much! I already ordered another one in a different color for myself and one for a friend! I live in Texas near the Gulf and it’s summer — really humid and really hot. I walk 3–4 miles outside most days and I’d been wishing for a hat that allowed for a high ponytail so I could keep my hair off my neck to not get as hot/sweaty. Decided to Google it and found this and was thrilled! The X straps are easy to adjust and it fits great and is breathable. And it’s super cute!" —mlp06h

Get it from Vimhue on Etsy for $29 (available in 21 colors).