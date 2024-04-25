27 Spring Beauty Essentials To Help You Survive Sweat, Rain, And Humidity

1. A bottle of Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen that protects your skin from harmful UV rays with SPF 50+ and resists sweat and water so it won't run down your face throughout your busy day. It also creates a silky smooth base for makeup. (Woo! No more cakey foundation. 🙌🏽)
In the photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after application, and how the product looks under makeup.
Promising review: "I am on my 10th bottle of this sunscreen by now and it is perfect for the hot, humid summer months of Texas. This sunscreen is indeed like a liquid milk instead of the usual sunscreen cream I am used too. The smell is very light and did not bother me. I apply it liberally all over my face, neck, and chest area as sun protection a minute after applying my eye cream and serum every morning. I am not breaking out with acne and do not feel the burn when exposed to the sun while driving and walking outside. My BB cream or foundation goes smooth over this sunscreen. Great one from Missha!" —J Cummings
Get it from Amazon for $19.
2. A long-lasting makeup setting spray ready to make sure your makeup stays put all day long. Seriously, you could take a dip in the pool and it’s not going anyyywhere.
Promising review: "I never thought this would actually work. I was wrong... I bought the sample size after a Sephora makeover and my entire look was still intact the next morning. This is great for powder-wearing girls — facial and eye powders. It really seems to set them in so that there is no color fading. Normally I carry powder to touch up, but not on nights out when I spritz this!" —bethied21
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $17+ (available in two sizes).
3. A 100% waterproof, satin-lined Hairbrella capable of sparing your freshly done hairstyle from spring showers. The adjustable strap allows you to snugly tighten the cap around your head, making sure every strand stays completely dry. This also keeps your hands free so you don't have to juggle an umbrella and try to open the car door at the same time.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats that both look cool and protect hair from the elements.
Promising reviews: "Awesome hat, a must-have for hairdos. I get my hair done often and don’t want to destroy a great hairdo. I have been out in a rainstorm and taken it on the log ride into the splash down, hair stayed nice and dry. Love it so much I fold it up and keep it in my purse! It even has a ponytail pouch hidden in it." —applekoolaid
"This hat arrived just in time for my trip to Niagara Falls. I have braids and this hat protected my hair completely. The visor provided excellent protection on The Maid Of The Mist as well as the walk behind the falls. This is a must-have." —sandra l darrett
Get it from Amazon for $39+ (available in six colors).
4. Some fragrance-free Avène thermal spring water whenever you feel like your skin needs a quick pick-me-up. Not only can it help reduce irritation and protect the skin with the help of antioxidants, but it's also gentle enough to use on sensitive skin, psoriasis, and eczema.
Promising reviews: "This is a summer must-have. At the lake, at home in front of fan or if you are a woman of a certain age with night sweats -- this is a can of instant refreshing relief from heat, sweating, and sunburns." —Jennifer
"I have dry, sensitive skin and I saw this product recommended by a reputable influencer. I didn't really expect that it would be anything special but was willing to give it a try. I LOVE it! The spray pattern is perfect (light and well distributed), the size of the product is substantial, the variety of uses makes it more than a single-purpose product. I spray it on immediately before I moisturize. My skin looks much calmer. I have rosacea and this has helped. And it's from France so of course it feels like a very elegant addition to my skincare routine." —PepeLaPue
Get it from Amazon for $9.09+ (available in two sizes and a two-pack).
5. A nonaerosol I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo if every time you run your hands through your hair it looks like you dipped your fingers in a jar of Crisco. Just sprinkle a bit onto your roots, massage it in, and voilà! Your hair will look *and* smell fresh, and the added volume will give you a confidence boost to tackle the day ahead.
Promising reviews: "I have dark brown hair and have struggled to find a dry shampoo that actually worked. This not only helps my hair appear clean, but it feels less greasy and dirty. I can even work out/sweat and the product continues to work its magic." —Joellen Wilson
"I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $18.
6. A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer that'll help enhance the pigment of your eyeshadow, giving it that ✨ pop ✨ you crave. It also helps control oil on your lids to make your makeup last all day.
7. The One Size blurring setting powder here to make your skin feel like silk, minimize the appearance of pores, and keep you looking matte for a whopping 14 hours!
One/Size is a queer, Filipino-owned business founded by makeup guru Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be.
Promising review: "This will definitely hold up on extremely oily skin like mine. This surprisingly lasted a good eight hours straight through humidity and sweat in Hawaii. Other setting powders I usually use (like the Givenchy Prisme) would only last four hours at the most. I highly recommend One/Size for any oily person and for anyone who needs a setting powder that will stay on through tough climate conditions." —shiroie53
Get it from Sephora for $30 (available in two finishes and three shades).
8. A brillant anti-humidity spray that Chris Appleton (a celebrity stylist who works with Kim K and J.Lo) keeps in his own arsenal. If you've ever had a keratin treatment, this gives similar results by essentially waterproofing your hair to resist humidity, which in turn prevents frizz and boosts shine. Sleek, glass-like hair, here we come.
This is the OG formula recommended for straight, wavy, or curly hair that gets frizzy. There's also the Extra Strength Dream Coat recommended for extremely dry, dehydrated, or extremely curly/coily hair; and the Dream Coat for Curly Hair recommended for wavy or curly hair as it'll leave you with bouncy, crunch-free curls.
To use, apply it on damp (not wet) hair, then blow dry with tension to activate the product. For best results, Color Wow recommends using this after every 3–4 shampoos!
Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this product. My hair gets so frizzy when it's humid, and living in South Florida, it's a constant problem. I bought so many products over the years and nothing worked until WOW Dream Coat. Trust me, buy this and you will not be disappointed." —Caitlin
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
9. A pack of 100 blotting papers you can whip out whenever you need to keep that oily shine at bay. These will keep you matte all day and *won't* disturb your makeup, according to reviewers.
Promising review: "This is a must-have for those who use makeup. No matter how expensive the makeup is, we all will sweat it out. We will all get that greasy skin that looks icky. Just take one of these, dab it on your face and the grease is gone. You can see the grease on the paper. Way worth the cost." —Honest Reviewer
Get a 100-count pack from Amazon for $6.95 (available in three styles, plus packs with a mirror).
10. A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment that not only helps tame frizz and flyaways but will also make dry, damaged hair feel like it’s on cloud nine. This hair mask drenches your locks in the goodness of collagen and protein extracts, transforming it in as little as five minutes. No more worrying about your 'do poofing up like a poodle the second you step outside!
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair!
Check out our Elizavecca CER-100 hair protein treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Promising review: "Best conditioning treatment that protects hair against hot and humid conditions! Fights frizz and tames flyaways, under the most humid weather! Have bought this over and over again!" —M.
Get it from Amazon for $8.43.
11. Liquid matte lipstick from The Lip Bar ready to hold up against sweat, unexpected downpours, and that sticky humidity spring likes to surprise us with. This lipstick delivers a punch of bold color that stays put all day long, minus any of that dreaded lip-drying drama. The gorgeous red shade "Bawse Lady" is turning heads and even making loyal fans of Mac's "Ruby Woo" reconsider their life choices.
The Lip Bar is a Detroit-based cosmetics company making the makeup industry more inclusive one stellar, eye-catching, long-wearing lippie at a time. Every product from The Lip Bar is vegan and cruelty-free.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd says, "I use The Lip Bar's matte liquid lipsticks often and the formula is truly incredible. It hardly budges at all throughout the day, the pigment is bomb, AND it doesn't dry out my lips at all — which is really difficult to find in a matte lipstick."
Promising review: "This is the stay-put red lip that you are looking for. That red so red that your teeth look like copy paper. That red that pulls every outfit together. It is the best compliment to your little black dress. It really is all day wear, even in this wild heat and humidity where I live." —Vocal Valerie
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 19 shades and in two- and three-packs).
12. A Naturium cooling gel body wash infused with mandelic acid, a gentle AHA that helps neutralize body odor, keeping you fresher for way longer than you'd ever expect. As you lather up, you're enveloped in the zesty embrace of citrus essential oils and a refreshing cooling effect.
Naturium is a staple in my body care regimen, so when I found out about this version, I knew I needed it immediately. Ever since I started using it, I've noticed a significant reduction in body odor, even through long, active days spent outdoors gardening or doing my daily Hot Girl Walk. The scent is so light and fresh, and the cooling sensation is especially appreciated after a long day, making me feel instantly recharged.
Promising review: "I’ve tried most of this brand’s body washes, and they’re all decent but this is the best! It cleanses really well, but it doesn’t leave me dry at all. I have eczema so that’s pretty rare for me. It has a smell, kinda minty/citrus/fresh but it’s super subtle and doesn’t irritate me at all. The cooling sensation isn’t intense at all, it just makes the body wash feel sort of cold. It’s very nice, especially going into spring/summer. Would definitely rebuy" —Harry
Get it from Target for $17.99.