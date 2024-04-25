27 Spring Beauty Essentials To Help You Survive Sweat, Rain, And Humidity

In the photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after application, and how the product looks under makeup.

Promising review: "I am on my 10th bottle of this sunscreen by now and it is perfect for the hot, humid summer months of Texas. This sunscreen is indeed like a liquid milk instead of the usual sunscreen cream I am used too. The smell is very light and did not bother me. I apply it liberally all over my face, neck, and chest area as sun protection a minute after applying my eye cream and serum every morning. I am not breaking out with acne and do not feel the burn when exposed to the sun while driving and walking outside. My BB cream or foundation goes smooth over this sunscreen. Great one from Missha!" —J Cummings

