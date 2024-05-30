20 Splurge-Worthy Korean Skincare Products To Really Step Up Your Routine

1. Mixsoon Bean Essence that hydrates and exfoliates your skin at the same dang time. 🤯 This thick (but not sticky) essence contains natural ingredients like fermented bean, barley, and pomegranate to remove dead skin cells and revitalize skin tone.
Promising reviews: "I saw this all over TikTok/Instagram and decided to buy it because I have a lot of sebaceous filaments on my chin and nose. It's a little expensive but I took a gamble: it works! You can physically see the sebaceous filaments come out of your pores, it is not the product bunching up. My problem areas were so much smoother after using and are left with a moisturized glow. I then proceeded to have my boyfriend use this product to see of it worked this good on everyone on the first try and it worked on his nose as well. Amazing stuff " —Losa
"I have hyperpigmentation and oily skin. I feel this product regulates my oil production and it helps my makeup look so flawless. 10/10." —MissKayMae
2. A bottle of Ma:nyo cleansing oil ready to practically ~melt~ away impurities on your skin — we're talking makeup, sunscreen, and that stubborn excess sebum that loves to clog pores and create blackheads. It’s created with a blend of vitamin E-rich argan oil and a whopping 14 other plant-derived oils, delivering a deeply nourishing cleanse while maintaining your skin's moisture and pH balance.
BTW, a lot of reviewers say they use this as part of their double cleansing routine. As the name implies, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice: first with an oil-based cleanser, and again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the yucky stuff out of your pores.
Promising review: "The first pic [above] is from before I started using this face wash; the second pic is a month or so after. I used it to wash my face, and then I washed and exfoliated IMMEDIATELY after the oil cleanser with a foaming face cleanser. (Make sure to get all the oil cleanser off.) It smells good, like citrus, and you can use it on more than ur face. I used it on my armpits and it lightened them, so that’s also cool. It made my dark circles lighter as well. My skin got much brighter and now glows. Not greasy, but glowy. A great face wash and very worth the price." —Jessica Hayes
3. Glow Recipe Dew Balm Stick — if you’re already obsessed with their bestselling glow serum, you’re going to love this little beauty. This balm stick is a hydration powerhouse. It glides on smoothly, giving you that coveted dewy glow without any white cast. Over time, it actually helps brighten your complexion, reduce hyperpigmentation, and even out your skin tone. Talk about a multitasker! Oh, and did I mention it has SPF 45??
4. Medicube’s collagen jelly that's basically "glass skin" in a jar. It’s packed with hydrolyzed collagen, which means the collagen is broken down into smaller segments for better skin absorption, keeping your skin firm and elastic. Plus, it’s got niacinamide (vitamin B3), which enhances your skin's barrier function and boosts hydration, giving you that perfect texture and 24-hour glow.
Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this product. I have dry skin, and this helps plump everything. I use it as the last step in my daytime routine, and it feels like it locks all my serums and toners in. At night, I put a thicker moisturizer on top, and it helps hydrate my skin while I sleep. The texture is so unusual and I love using the spatula to frost my face with it. I also love the fragrance, and it doesn't irritate my sensitive skin." —Kindle Customer
5. A TikTok-viral all-in-one beauty balm for those dry areas on your face and body that could use a little extra love. Packed with collagen and a natural fermented oil straight from Jeju Island, this balm is like a loving hug for your skin, giving it a 48-hour moisture boost and lifting effect.
Check out the balm on TikTok.
Promising review: "I recommend this for dry skin rather than oily skin. When I applied it, it felt similar to applying Vaseline. However, it’s not greasy or sticky. I have dry skin and my skin absorbs the multi balm quickly. It spreads well and the area where it was applied became soft. I recommend applying it to the U-zone rather than the T-zone of the face. I mainly apply around the eyes, mouth (nasolabial folds), and neck wrinkles! In particular, immediately upon application, it had the effect of slightly tightening the skin, adding radiance, and reducing wrinkles (especially around the mouth). I think it definitely helps moisturize when I apply it after skincare, before makeup, and before going to bed." —Ah Kim
6. A jar of Anua Heartleaf daily toner pads made with PHA to gently exfoliate and remove dead skin cells while also helping to reduce blackheads, whiteheads, and breakouts. The heartleaf extract helps to soothe and hydrate skin, leaving you with a glowy complexion.
Promising reviews: "This has been THEEE best product for my dry sensitive skin. These pads are brightening and helped my uneven skin texture. I didn’t know these pads would change my skin completely!! I’ll be repurchasing forever, best skincare product I’ve used in a long time, you NEED THIS! You’ll immediately notice a difference." —Kenny Vasquez
"When I tell you my skin hasn’t been this clear in forever. I have PCOS and hirsutism, which causes me to grow hair on my neck and chin. I’m also a skin picker so clearing my skin has been really difficult for me. But this product has saved my skin. I’m still working on my skin picking but when I don’t, these pads help to exfoliate and help with the dark marks. Thank Anua!" —Jessyca Renee
7. A Laneige water sleeping mask so incredibly moisturizing that one reviewer describes it as a "hydration volcano." It’s infused with squalane and a probiotic-derived complex, which is just a fancy way of saying it delivers intense moisture without that greasy, heavy feeling. Plus, it helps to strengthen your skin's moisture barrier, making your complexion look brighter and more radiant.
Promising reviews: "I almost never buy the same beauty product twice, with very few exceptions. Why, when there are so many to try?! This one blew my mind. It feels so rich and luxurious, but still soaks in quickly. It doesn’t feel sticky or oily, and it makes my skin feel incredible. I’m combination, but run dry, and this keeps me evened out even in winter." —fannbea6
"This mask is the best!! Your skin will feel hydrated and soft. It is a great overnight reset moisturizer. Tip: I put it inside my fridge so it can stay cold, and when I put it on, the feeling is fantastic, especially after a long day of work." —Valery Caicedo
8. A rejuvenating Bifida Biome Complex ampoule containing five types of probiotics that work overtime to strengthen your skin barrier, with 10 types of hyaluronic acid for deep hydration. This ampoule is like a super quick-absorbing potion that your skin just drinks up, leaving you feeling refreshed and glowing. One reviewer even compares it to the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum, which costs over $100 for the same amount.
Promising review: "I received a sampler of this product a couple of years ago, and I've been repurchasing it on my own ever since. It's my holy grail — it's hydrating, soothing, and it doesn't irritate my sensitive skin, even when my skin barrier isn't doing well due to tret/sunburn/acne/allergies. The packaging is stunning, and the serum itself has a lovely texture that's just right in my opinion. It's not too thick or thin, it spreads super well, and it dries down in a way that feels heavenly. It just sinks into your skin and leaves it feeling soft, without any residue, and immediately after application my skin feels bouncy and glowing in that chokchok/mochi/glass skin fashion." —Rex
9. A moisturizing TirTir milk toner formulated with soothing chamomile, which works wonders in reducing redness and irritation, and rice bran extracts that promote a more even skin tone and enhance brightness.
Psst…It's also alcohol-free, paraben-free, and fragrance-free, making it perfect for even the most sensitive skin types.
Promising review: "For a toner, this is SO hydrating and just heavenly. It's perfect for makeup prep as it has just a tad of tackiness right after applying. Goes on under my serums and moisturizer perfectly and I've noticed a huge difference in my skin. I saw it recommended by a YouTuber and tried it and it's now a daily use for me, which is rare because I have very sensitive, acne-prone skin and I'm very picky about skincare. I can't recommend this enough, truly." —Amazon customer
10. A Peach & Lily water gel moisturizer ready to transform your skin into pure, dewy perfection — think glazed donut vibes, but in the most fabulous way possible. Filled with hyaluronic acid as well as vegan prebiotics and probiotics, this magical moisturizer dives deep to draw in moisture while balancing and nourishing your skin's microbiome.
Peach & Lily is a woman- and Asian-owned biz specializing in cruelty-free, spa-quality K-beauty skincare.
Promising review: "I have pretty dry skin around my nose and chin area, and I was worried this wouldn't be moisturizing enough, especially as I recently started using tretinoin at night. I have been very pleased with the product! My skin looks amazing, doesn't feel greasy, and is well-hydrated. Also, it's unscented, which is a huge plus for my sensitive skin, and it's vegan! Couldn't recommend more." —Kate A.
11. A SeoulCeuticals toner mist made with 98% naturally derived ingredients like refreshing cucumber, antioxidant-rich green tea, tamarind, soothing aloe, and rejuvenating marine minerals for a perfect dose of dewy radiance. This powerhouse mist not only hydrates and plumps your skin but also works its magic on blemishes, helping keep those pesky breakouts at bay.
SeoulCeuticals is a small skincare business that was founded in 2017 by a husband and wife team. Though it's a US-based company and the products are made in a state-of-the-art US facility, their main ingredients are sourced directly from South Korea, and they work closely with Korean partners and their consultant Ella Cho to ensure quality and authenticity. You can read more about the brand here!
Promising review: "I’m on my fourth or fifth bottle of this stuff, I use it as a daily toner and I must say that it is AMAZING. My skin is even and bright. I look like a buttery roll or a glazed donut and I love it. My skin has never loved me more. I also pair this with their serum, along with a strict skincare routine." —Victoria Del La Torre
12. A pack of peptide patches — these look just like stickers, but they do way more: They block 98% of UV rays from reaching your delicate under-eyes thanks to their UPF 50+ rating, *plus* they're packed with hydrating and brightening peptides to give your skin that extra oomph. They're so thin and clear, they practically disappear on your skin, and they're water- and sweat-resistant so you can rock them all day without any slipping.
The UPF 50+ rating is the same one that's used for sun protection clothing. You can read more about UPF, why it matters, and how it's different from SPF on the Skin Cancer Foundation website.
Promising review: "I purchased this product for sun protection while golfing, and I love it. The patches are invisible on your skin and feel super lightweight. They also lasts all day, even when you’re out in the sun and sweating. If you’re looking for extra sun protection, I highly recommend you get these patches!" —Amazon Customer
