20 Splurge-Worthy Korean Skincare Products To Really Step Up Your Routine

Promising reviews: "I saw this all over TikTok/Instagram and decided to buy it because I have a lot of sebaceous filaments on my chin and nose. It's a little expensive but I took a gamble: it works! You can physically see the sebaceous filaments come out of your pores, it is not the product bunching up. My problem areas were so much smoother after using and are left with a moisturized glow. I then proceeded to have my boyfriend use this product to see of it worked this good on everyone on the first try and it worked on his nose as well. Amazing stuff 🩷" —Losa



"I have hyperpigmentation and oily skin. I feel this product regulates my oil production and it helps my makeup look so flawless. 10/10." —MissKayMae



Get it from Amazon for $24.20 (also available in a smaller size).