31 Solutions To The Gross (But Totally Normal) Problems Everyone Deals With

1. A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth and get out all those popcorn kernels and sesame seeds from your everything bagel, leaving you feeling like you just left the dentist. And if you have sensitive teeth, no worries, because reviewers say these bristles are super soft.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves these: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" —Amy
2. Plus, a stainless-steel tongue scraper capable of getting all the gunk off your tongue, freshening your breath in the process. Now you'll be able to taste all the flavors of the rainbow in their true glory.
Dr. Tung's is a small biz that makes breath-improving dental products.
Promising review: "I have gone 30 years of my life having the worst breath known to man. I would brush and brush, and within 20 minutes, I'd be back to the same. I never knew how to get rid of it. Then, I came upon this little item on Amazon. I decided to give it a try because I figured I've tried everything else. Wow, just, wow...I couldn't believe how much crap this thing was pulling off my tongue. Seriously, if you have suffered from bad breath, give this a try. You will not regret it." —Me
3. And an alcohol-free oral rinse so you can eat garlic and onions to your heart's content and no one will know. This mouthwash helps control bad breath for 24 hours and doesn't burn like Listerine. And just between you and me, it's so good, it's worth the morning swish dance.
I've been using this mouthwash for years and it changed my morning routine for the better. Not only does it kick morning breath to the curb, but it also claims to help prevent gum disease. And I love the smell/taste — it's like you just bit into a peppermint patty.
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong; it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
4. A powerful callus remover with results so good, the pictures speak for themselves. It's like a spa pedicure in a bottle! Just apply the gel and let it sit for 5–10 minutes, then follow up with a foot scrubber.
Promising review: "I don't think I have EVER left an Amazon review in all the years I've been a member. I have always had rough heels since I was a kid. Grew up in south Florida and was always outside barefoot. I get pedicures regularly and I have NEVER had my feet left as soft as this! I soaked my feet it warm water for 10 minutes, (didn't dry them) put this on for about 5 minutes, then used the foot cheese grater on it and OMG! I couldn't believe it! Smooth as a baby's butt! I put Aquaphor and socks on afterwards. So amazing that I ordered my daughter one. This is better than what they use in salons. You won't regret buying this." –Amazon Customer
5. A set of Sticky Stake insect traps that are so effective but equally gag-worthy. Reviewers say these traps work like a charm to catch fruit flies, gnats, and whatever else is buzzing around your home.
Promising review: "I have many many (too many) house plants, and I love them. Last year I had a massive fungus gnat infestation in my home, caused by fresh potting soil that I had purchased and didn’t realize until it was too late that it was infested... I had repotted a few plants, and well, you know the rest. I had no way to control them. It was getting so out of control, and I was so grossed out by these pests all over the place — I even contemplated tossing all my plants. I was heartbroken. I started googling and found the yellow sticky traps to have positive results for many other plant lovers out there, so I gave it a shot — as a last result. These traps saved my life (well, more my plants than me ;)) — so thankful to have found them. Thank you Gideal!" —Kasia
6. A keloid remover in case you just got a new cartilage piercing but don't remember signing up for the little bump that keeps growing in size. This stuff helps heal and reduce that unwanted guest before it gets any bigger so you can refocus on your new bling.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
7. An ear-washing bottle if you feel like using cotton swabs is pushing the wax further in instead of getting it out. All you have to do is insert the plastic tip, give the bottle a few pumps, and flush all those little nuggets out. It'll seem like you struck a gold mine.
Promising review: "My son has earaches all the time. Took him to ear doctor and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first but as soon as I used it on my son, he had so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." —Tootie
8. A nose wax kit in case you're tired of constantly having to trim or pluck those unsightly hairs during your morning routine. Everything is included in this kit so you can say goodbye to those worries for up to four weeks.
Note: The hairs in your nose play an important role in filtering out any harmful debris. But, of course, it's your body and if you want to wax your nose hairs, you're more than welcome to — just be careful as plucking nose hairs can lead to infection and ingrown hairs.
This kit includes: 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups.
Promising reviews: "This is the easiest to use, and takes care of nose hair. My new favorite beauty aid. 😉" —Jackie Phillips
"The instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up, however it didn't even hurt." —Julie J.
9. Hard as Hoof nail strengthening cream that's the real deal and may transform your flimsy, easily breakable nails. With the help of powerful ingredients like calcium, jojoba oil, and vitamins, your nails will grow to be strong and beautiful.
Promising review: "Achieved holy grail status. My entire life I have had very weak nails that split. Regular manicures aren't helpful, neither are supplements or a healthy diet. No underlying health issues to contribute to this. I bought this a month ago on a recommendation. I'm pretty amazed that within three days I saw a significant improvement with the cuticles and my nails have been getting stronger ever since. For the first time ever my nails look healthy and strong and I can wear polish and still see benefits. Some of the reviews talk about a weird cherry smell but I think I have a reformulated one that smells light and pleasant, like shea butter. I have since bought two more...one for the office and one for my car. GAME CHANGER!" —R. Weber
10. The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller if your skin creates more oil than a KFC. This roller removes excess shine from your face WITHOUT disturbing your makeup. It's also super portable so you can just toss it in your bag, and you don't have to be seen awkwardly patting your face with blotting papers in the middle of the day. 🙅🏽♀️
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on tiktok and NEEDED it. It was back ordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable which helps you save money and be less wasteful. The packaging wasn't over the top exciting, but it provided you all the info you needed. (It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep.) After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pickup everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." —Kelsey B.
11. An exfoliating scrub mitt made from a fiber that's rough enough to visibly lift dead skin away but also buffs and smoothes, leaving your skin velvety soft. Reviewers say it works wonders for ingrown hairs and also to remove spray tan.
Promising review: "My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use, its true. All the grime, rolled up skin, flakes and chucks — shudder, that was on me??? Everything other customers are saying about how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about six weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, a MUST-HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens. I DEFINITELY recommend this! Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" —Kindle Customer. g'ma
12. A nonaerosol I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo if every time you run your hands through your hair it looks like you dipped your fingers in a jar of Crisco. Just sprinkle a bit onto your roots, massage it in, and voilà! Your hair will look *and* smell fresh, and the added volume will give you a confidence boost to tackle the day ahead.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
13. A skin spatula that uses high-frequency vibrations to gently remove gunk and impurities from pores, leaving your skin feeling clean and refreshed. Now your expensive products will actually absorb instead of just sitting on the surface of your face.
Promising review: "I never write reviews, but I could not pass this one up. After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne; my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I am finally happy with the way my skin looks and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos were taken in natural light. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!)" —Marlena H.
