24 Skincare Products To Buy *Before* Winter, So You’re Prepared When Cold Weather Strikes

1. A Vaseline body balm stick you'll want to have on hand when the cold wind hits your face, leaving it dry and flaky. This stick is designed for you to easily keep your skin soft, smooth, and protected WITHOUT getting your hands messy and greasy while on the go.
Promising reviews: "Great for your heels and any dry spots. It's NOT heavy or greasy and is light to the touch. Your skin drinks it in...(got three, one each for my desk, my handbag, and my bathroom) It'll be a nice soother for the lil' one's itchy spots as well, and their lil' cheeks in the winter:))))))) Must get, you won't be disappointed." —LiLi
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $17.76.
2. The cult-favorite Cosrx essence because as the leaves fall, so does the humidity, and drier air can suck the moisture out of your skin. This serum is formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that is perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. It also leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses.
Promising Review: "I've heard a lot of great benefits to using snail mucin, so I decided to try this product. Within a week I already saw amazing results. Not only is this product hydrating, my pores look smaller and I've noticed I haven't broken out once since I started using this. I use two pumps day and night, and at the price, you really do get a significant amount of product. I have sensitive skin and I am very happy that this product is simple and unscented. If you have the money and deal with large pores, breakouts, dry skin, or dark spots... I would say it's worth it to try." —Cara s
Another promising review: "Feels great on my skin and gives me the extra moisture that I really need during winter. Easy on the face and doesn't irritate it (my skin isn't easy to irritate tho). The product will last me a long time and I enjoy using it. Definitely became an integral part of my skincare routine." —Renata
Get it from Amazon for $17.78.
3. Or the Seoul Ceuticals Snail Repair Cream here to help protect your skin from the dryness caused by the friction of wrapping your face up with scarves. This cream contains shea butter, aloe, and jojoba oil to help your skin feel smoother and more rejuvenated than ever.
Promising review: "This is a very good moisturizer. Based on my skin type which is dry to normal skin with dehydration around my nose, I can say that this is what I needed the most for this fall/winter. I was using a lot of acids and retinol for my hyperpigmentation and acne. And that irritated and dried out my face. Recommended by my sister, I decided to try this. And I'm glad I did. All the flakiness and dryness is gone. Use this after cleansing, toning, and serums. Let it sink into your skin before applying sunscreen and makeup. Btw, I've used a lot of high-end skincare lines, and this is becoming one of my favorites so far." —bellemoua
Get it from Amazon for $20.
4. Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask to keep your lips from drying and cracking when you're trying to catch snowflakes in your mouth. This mask is packed with antioxidants and nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru butter it's like a little spa treatment in a jar.
Promising reviews: "Love this lip mask! Smells amazing! The best smelling one by far and is not too sticky, just the right texture. Keeps lips hydrated for hours!" —aaloveshorses
"I love this lip mask! I have always struggled to find a lip product that would keep my severely dry lips at bay and this is the product! I have been using this for the past few weeks and I have never had such plush smooth lips. I wear it at night and sometimes during the day depending on what I am doing. If you struggle with dry lips, I highly recommend you give this a try." —Holly2176
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $24 (available in six scents).
5. A lightweight eye cream, which'll keep your delicate under-eye area plumped and nourished while you're out with the family picking apples in the crisp autumn air. This cream also helps tackle dark circles, fine lines, and puffy under-eye bags. A little goes a long way, so you won't need to break the bank to see results.
Promising review: "I LOVE this eye cream. I actually like the hydration so much I use it all over my face. This is definitely a great product and I have told several of my friends about it. It hydrates the skin really well and has no fragrances." —Stephanie N. Troy
Another promising review: "For years in the harsh New England winters, my Excema (never know spelling) would flair up on my eye lids and burn like a mutha f-er. And would look gross bc it would all be red and swollen and I couldn’t put makeup on them. Then I randomly tried this eye cream and I’ve never had a flare-up again. Highly recommend! Obviously, everyone’s skin is different but I hope this helps you too if you also have this issue." —Natasha Young
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four sizes).
6. O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream for when you forgot your gloves while ice skating and now your hands need some life back inside them. This cream hydrates skin cells while drawing back in moisture and creates a barrier to prevent future moisture loss.
Promising review: "I have a skin condition (related to eczema or psoriasis) on my hands that causes blisters, dryness, and cracking, especially during the winter. I used to scald my hands with hot water to get relief from the itching. I also used to keep bandages with me wherever I want to cover the bleeding cracks. The only things that has brought my condition under control are refraining from all caffeine and alcohol, limiting spicy food intake, and using O'Keeffe's after showering or washing my hands. It took about 30 years for me to realize these things and I'm glad I finally am able to manage my skin condition. O'Keefe's has a protective barrier and works its way deep into the tissue to get at those thick calloused areas on my knuckles. I keep O'Keefe's with me wherever I go and it's provided me with relief far better than anything else I've tried over or under the counter." —SoulRaker
Get it from Amazon for $7.29.
7. Shea Moisture Coconut Oil so your feet won't feel parched on those days you keep a heater by your desk while you WFH. Slathering this oil all over your body will bring life back to your skin the same way water plumps up a dry dish sponge. It's also multipurpose so you can use it to remove makeup or put in your hair.
Promising review: "This is a 100% coconut oil and it smells so good. My skin is very dry in the winter so I use this in addition to my lotion. After I apply lotion I will go back and apply the coconut oil on top. It makes my skin very soft and smooth. It also makes me smell like coconut cookies. 😂 This can also be used on hair so I usually add this as a finishing oil or if my hair is really parched to add more moisture." —Shay
Get it from Amazon for $13.88.
8. A bottle of Nivea In-Shower Body Lotion for when you take a hot shower to warm up and you don't want to shrivel up like a prune when you get out. This lotion instantly activates in the shower, giving you 24 hours of hydration.
Promising review: "I live in Wisconsin (male), and have terrible dry skin in the winter. This year it has been worse than normal for whatever reason. A friend of mine recommended this stuff to me years ago but I never tried it cuz it costs $10+ at most retail locations. Decided to look it up on Amazon and was surprised that it was much cheaper. I've used it the past couple of days and I'm very surprised at how well it keeps my skin moisturized. My back and arms are no longer itching like [wild]. I'd definitely recommend this product to anyone who has very dry skin." —Chris C.
Get it from Amazon for $6.05.
9. Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream in case "cracked" isn't a strong enough word to describe how your elbows and knees get starting in late October. This cream is made from natural ingredients like honey, beeswax, royal jelly, and olive oil to nurture and heal your skin.
It works on dry hair, too!
Promising review: "Just got this yesterday and I am already in love! In CO the air is dry more often than not and in the winter it can be brutal on my skin. Washed my face and applied this just before bed and it really packs a punch! It does take a few minutes to absorb, but this morning my skin was bright and it had diminished some of the blemishes on my face. I have combination skin, am prone to breakouts and blackheads and even though this feels a little oily when you first put it on, it doesn't feel like it clogs my pores at all. Gives my skin exactly what it needs without feeling sticky or heavy like the VaniCream I was previously using. Love the ingredients, something I can feel good about putting on my skin!" —Amanda S.
Get it from Amazon for $16.
10. Cosrx Ultimate Moisturizing Honey Overnight Mask you'll want to add to your fall/winter nighttime skincare routine to make sure your skin gets the extra TLC it needs during the colder months. This mask is packed with propolis extract and natural beeswax making the skin look and feel dewy, hydrated, and smooth.
You can use it as a daily face moisturizer as well!
Promising review: "I love this as a nighttime moisturizer. It’s a gel-textured formula that soaks into the skin quickly and doesn’t feel greasy. My skin was so dry over the winter and this was surprisingly very hydrating and got rid of all my flakiness and dry patches. It’s also unscented, so maybe good for sensitive skin as well. Love this product!" —Eharmon1
Get it from Amazon for $11.88.
11. A container of Aquaphor multipurpose healing ointment if you want to pack light for the family ski trip instead of being weighed down by a number of products. This ointment can be used to restore and protect your skin from your face all the way down to your toes.
Promising review: "At first I wasn't sure I'd like this product because it is so greasy; I even heard it referred to as 'the new Vaseline.' My doctor recommended it for my cracking cuticles and fingers. I discovered that I was using too much, my mistake; I was applying it like regular hand lotion/cream. Once I learned a little goes a long way, I love it!! I keep the jar beside my bed and rub a small dab on my hands before turning off the light so it has all night to soak in. My hands are now crack-free and soft even though it is the middle of winter with extremely frigid weather." —Mooselady
Get it from Amazon for $13.50+.
12. 54 Throne's truly multi-tasking body butter you'll want to have on hand and apply to your knuckles and ankles for when your office building decides to crank the heat up to 78 degrees on a random tuesday. This butter is formulated with shea butter, baobob oil, and jojoba oil excellent for nourishing and protecting dry skin.
Here's BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda's thoughts on the body butter: I'm happy to report that I've have found *thee* body butter that not only has my skin glistening like a glazed donut in the sun, but it leaves my skin feeling hydrated, moisturized, AND it smells amazing, too. The rich, creamy, and suuuper thick texture is incredibly smooth, especially when rubbed in. My favorite scent is Egyptian Lavender + Moroccan Mint. I've been using it on my hands daily since I got the opportunity to try the brand. But when I'm feeling ~fancy~ (or am just going out for the night), I apply the Kenyan Hibiscus + Moroccan Rose all over after I shower to lock in a beautiful, floral scent. Once you try it, you won't be able to live without it in your beauty routine!
54 Thrones is a Black woman-owned small business that makes natural, clean skincare products.
Get it from Sephora for $24+ (available in three sizes and five scents) or straight from 54 Thrones for $24 (available in four scents).
13. Bio-Oil, a serum packed with all the good stuff like vitamin E, chamomile, and lavender oil to help retain essential moisture in your skin. Add a few drops when soaking in a hot bath so you can give your skin the love it deserves.
It's not an overnight miracle but if you use it twice a day you could see results in no time.
Promising reviews: "Smells great. No sticky residue. Absorbed by skin fast, but leaves skin hydrated. I got it for my belly during pregnancy and used it today. Found myself putting it on several times because I like it so much." —Amazon Customer
Another promising review: "Love the feel of it when you put it on the skin. Get a softer feel. Haven’t noticed any changes to the scars or lines yet but I like to put it in the night, especially during winter as in the morning my skin is still moisturized and not feeling dried up." —Raj Jash
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
14. A rosewater mist for when you're working from home, and the dry indoor air *plus* the heater is making your skin dull and lifeless. Rosewater instantly refreshes and hydrates your face.
I've personally bought two bottles of this rosewater and the third on is on its way from Amazon now. I not only use it in my morning skincare routine, but I also use it throughout the day when my face needs a quick refresh in this hot Georgia weather.
Promising review: "It is all you can ask and more from a great moisturizer, skin refresher, and all-around go-to product for just a slight pick-me-up. I use it for my skin, face mainly, and my hair for the light smell. My whole family loves it, I have to buy them two at a time so that I can at least use them when I need or want to use them. I recommend using this as a natural moisturizer for both your skin and hair." — Charlie W. Gorham
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
15. A bottle of Youth To The People green tea cleanser, aka a sip of green juice for your skin to keep your face hydrated and fresh before heading out to wait in Black Friday lines. Packed with antioxidants from superfoods like kale and green tea, this gel turns into a foamy lather, leaving the skin super moistured and clean.
I personally use this face wash and I've been through about four bottles so far. I love that it gets super lathery, so a little goes such a long way. My skin gets very dry in the winter, so I also love that it gets my face clean without my skin feeling tight or stripped of moisture.
Promising review: "AMAZING! I got this cleanser in an Ipsy box and RAN to order it larger size on Amazon. It makes my skin feel refreshed, as well as hydrated and clean. I have dry and oily skin — depends on the weather — and this cleanser stands the test over all types of seasonal changes. LOVE!" —Alexander Hallal
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in three sizes).