Reviewers Are Obsessed With These 28 Products And We Refuse To Gatekeep Them

1. The cult favorite Cosrx essence formulated with 96.3% snail secretion that's perfectly lightweight and hydrating for all skin types. This essence leaves a nice glow and keeps skin visibly smooth after a few uses. No wonder why it has over 30,000 5-star ratings!
Promising Review: "I’ve had this for almost a month now and still have so much left!! You don’t need a whole lot and it’s truly helping my skin!! Softness, complexion and the GLOW!! MY GOD!! I highly recommend this product for your daily skin care!" —Christina's Closet
2. A ChomChom hair roller that works so well to remove pet hair, it will make you say, "Oh yeah, my rug was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom does not contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!! We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say, shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs like wild when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!" —Shelby Cipolla
3. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser capable of keeping your bread sealed airtight so it can stay fresh longer. No more throwing away half-eaten loaves or dealing with stale slices. I'm also giving this handy thing bonus points for keeping your bread smush-free!
Promising review: "The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
4. An eight-in-one treatment mask if you don't mind looking like a zombie for 15 minutes in exchange for your skin being visibly lifted. The key ingredient is extracted from egg whites and tightens the skin to give the effect of a full facial in 30 minutes. Reviewers say they noticed a significant improvement in their skin's brightness and a reduction in fine lines.
5. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles, and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease. Reviewers also say a little goes a long way with this stuff, so the container will last you a good while.
Promising review: "THIS STUFF IS MAGIC. If you’re questioning getting this to clean harder stains or anything, this is your review to read! I was a little skeptical because I’ve tried many things to clean my shower door with the hard-water stains and nothing really ever got it completely clean...this stuff did! I wish I would have taken before pictures. It did take a couple of applications and some scrubbing, but honestly I didn’t have to scrub hard, just used a wet cloth and this and my shower door is now completely clean without any hard water stains! I’m obsessed. Now to see what else I can clean with it." —Rachel Anne Deaton
6. The Wet & Forget shower cleaner that does all the hard work for you while you binge-watch Netflix shows. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. This was something I needed and didn't even know it! Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly! I won't post pictures because I'm embarrassed of how bad it looked before. But seriously, I am SO happy to have discovered this product, and I plan to keep on using it." —Tee
7. The Bissell Little Green, which is powerful enough to remove stains and odors like they never even happened! (From that deep red wine stain on the couch during girls' night to that puppy accident on your new rug that you said you would get to later, but it's been a few weeks at this point).
Promising review: "I love this little machine so much that I had to stop in the middle if my cleaning to do this review. My sofa was filthy...from adults sitting, grandchildren, and my hairy cat. I was about to have a professional cleaning done until my daughter sent me a video from TikTok. I decided to try it, best decision. I love it! It does exactly as advertised. It comes with a sample bottle of cleaner. I will now order more. I can now spot clean my sofa when needed. No lies, no exaggeration. I rarely leave reviews unless I'm thoroughly impressed or horribly disappointed! Buy this thing!!" —KALEISH ASHBY
8. A cute little octopus-shaped blackhead remover that rids your nose and chin of all the gunk that's built up through out the day and exfoliates pores, making your skin look smoother and cleaner.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
9. A set of hotel pillows so you can get the same kind of sleep that you got when you returned back to your hotel after a night out in Vegas. This super soft pillow holds its shape with memory foam, and no matter if you're a side sleeper or a back sleeper, it'll provide the comfort you need to be knocked out in minutes.
Promising review: "I have spent so much money searching for a good pillow. I was afraid it was going to be a lost cause. After reading the reviews I was hopeful. I’m pleased to say my search for good pillows is over. These pillows are so soft and fluffy. I don’t have to flip them in the middle of the night, like others. These pillows hold their shape, softness, and comfiness. If you’re looking for a pillow that you can lay your head down and just zonk out, I highly suggest giving these a try." —Terri Danelen
10. An undetectable mouse jiggler for when you ate a questionable breakfast burrito and have to take an "extended" bathroom break but your company computer logs you out because it thinks you're inactive.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
11. A round ice cube tray to add a little fun to your cold drinks. You can spice up your plain ol' ice cubes by adding chopped fruit or get really creative and make frozen coffee balls for your morning latte. The tray also comes with a container to store all of your ice globes and a little scoop to look extra cute when serving up your drinks.
Promising review: "Ordered this on a whim, curious to see what the hype was all about. I had my doubts, but after using this for almost a week in my iced coffee, I can say I am obsessed! The storage container and scoop that comes with the trays is so useful and the ice comes out perfectly spherical every time. So worth it!!!" —Peggy
12. A powerful callus remover with results so good the pictures speak for themselves. It's like a spa pedicure in a bottle! Just apply the gel and let it sit for 5–10 minutes then follow up with a foot scrubber.
Promising review: "I don't think I have EVER left an Amazon review in all the years I've been a member. I have always had rough heels since I was a kid. Grew up in south Florida and was always outside barefoot. I get pedicures regularly and I have NEVER had my feet left as soft as this! I soaked my feet it warm water for 10 minutes, (didn't dry them) put this on for about 5 minutes, then used the foot cheese grater on it and OMG! I couldn't believe it! Smooth as a baby's butt! I put Aquaphor and socks on afterwards. So amazing that I ordered my daughter one. This is better than what they use in salons. You won't regret buying this." –Amazon Customer
13. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper bound to cut down your cooking time because (in my opinion) prepping your fresh ingredients takes the most time. This handy gadget allows you to chop, slice, and julienne your veggies in record time. This chopper also features a built-in storage container to prevent messy countertops.
This chopper comes with four interchangeable blades: a small and large dice blade, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
14. A 22-piece set of the fan-fave Rubbermaid containers that will be the last set of food storage you'll ever buy. These are airtight, keeping your food fresher longer — perf for those of us that meal prep — and actually stay the color that they were when you originally bought 'em. The reddest of red sauces won't stain these babies, and they're even dishwasher safe.
Promising review: "Since becoming a homeowner, I get super excited for storage organizers and containers (my 20 year old self would be very disappointed in what I have become lol). I am obsessed with these containers though. They keep my fruits and veggies so fresh for a lot longer than any other container. They also have a nice clean look to them and make the fridge look so much more organized and gives back some additional space!" —J.Burns
