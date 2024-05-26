These 30 Items May Seem Regular Degular, But They Definitely Deserve A Place In Your Home

Bed Corner Labels is a woman-owned small business based in Hermosa Beach, California.



These labels can be left on sheets while they're in the washer and dryer. They can also be detached and reattached a limited number of times.

Promising review: "They're easy to attach to sheets and look better than the safety pin I was using to designate the long side of my king-sized sheets." —ESimms5555

Get four labels from Bed Corner Labels on Etsy for $13.75+ (available in two versions, eight bed sizes, and larger sets).