These 30 Items May Seem Regular Degular, But They Definitely Deserve A Place In Your Home

1. Some bedsheet tags if you've ever grabbed a spare set of sheets and debated whether it's for your primary bedroom's king-size bed or your guest room's queen. With these nifty tags, you'll never have to second-guess the size *or* which way they go on the bed again, since these immediately identify the bottom right corner to help orient you.
Bed Corner Labels is a woman-owned small business based in Hermosa Beach, California.
These labels can be left on sheets while they're in the washer and dryer. They can also be detached and reattached a limited number of times.
Promising review: "They're easy to attach to sheets and look better than the safety pin I was using to designate the long side of my king-sized sheets." —ESimms5555
Get four labels from Bed Corner Labels on Etsy for $13.75+ (available in two versions, eight bed sizes, and larger sets).
2. A pack of ceiling fan carbon filters that actively clean the air in your home as your fan spins (basically turning it into an air purifier). They sit discreetly on top of the blades and grab dust, pollen, smoke, dander, and other allergens, purifying the air in your living space so you can breathe easier.
They last about 1–3 months before you'll need to replace the filters.
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days, the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
3. A WD-40 pen so you can enjoy all the squeak-busting, hinge-lubricating, and rust-preventing magic of traditional WD-40 with the added precision of a pen tip, making it easier than ever to tackle those tricky spots.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A pack of towel clips designed to keep grubby little hands, paws, and other mysterious forces from pulling your kitchen towels down to the ground.
5. A touch-up paint pen ready to cover that unsightly little scratch that's been glaring at your otherwise pristine wall. You can fill these nifty pens with your own paint, ensuring an absolutely perfect match to your wall or any surface begging for a quick fix. Plus, with its precise tip, you can easily navigate the tightest of nooks and crannies.
Slobproof is a woman-owned small business.
Promising reviews: "Works great, no mess! This was easy to use to touch up our son's bedroom corner walls." —Elizabeth
"Love this — absolutely perfect for touchin' up little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints, and so far, they've stayed usable without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it. It would be nice if the manufacturer put an area on the pen where you could easily label the paint info, but I use a permanent marker, and it works okay." —Hooked on AMZN!
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.79.
6. A pack of stain-removing pads here to rescue your beige carpet from the previous tenant who treated the unit like a free-for-all doggie daycare. All you have to do is place the pad on the stain, stomp on it a few times (feel free to get out your frustration on it!), and let it sit. Just like that, the stain *and* odor are gone.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try them out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let them sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow, the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.
7. A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste that'll rescue your walls and dressers when your little ones go Baby Picasso on your furniture with a permanent marker.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do with this product! Literally, I use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-sized amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need so LITTLE of this product that it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
8. Some Command cord bundlers so you can grab your air fryer out of the pantry without dragging along your toaster that it happens to be tangled up with.
Promising review: "I’ve only used it on a few appliances, but the one getting the most action would be the one on our coffee maker. It can’t be adhered to surfaces that get hot (like a slow cooker), so I was able to find a spot that doesn’t when we use it, and it has held up great so far. I’ve been using it for a few months, and so far, so good. I hate having cords trailing around on the counter, and this helped fix that. Worth the investment." —TravelBuff
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
9. A wood polish and conditioner because no one has the time and money to constantly replace furniture. Not only does this magical elixir make your wooden furniture look shiny and new, but it also acts as a protective coating. That means you won't have to worry about those horrid scratches or water stains ruining your beautiful pieces.
Promising review: "What is this sorcery?! I've been slowly replacing my hand-me-down furniture with mid-century beauties. The pieces I can afford are in good but not perfect shape. There are scratches, dents, scuffs etc. This stuff is MAGIC. It doesn't help the physical dents, obviously, but it virtually erases the color defects so your eyes don't even register the damage. I bought this after seeing it in a BuzzFeed article about must-have household care products, and this really is essential. After I used it on my bedroom suite, I tried it on my door frames, and WOW. My house is old, built in the '60s, and the tired, worn-down wood has come back to life! This is a long-term relationship, and I will always have some on hand." —Lisa McCool
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
10. A no-scrub mold and mildew removal gel that reviewers say actually worked after they tried everything. This gel is designed to stick to those stubborn stains, working its magic while you catch up on some z's. By the time you wake up in the morning, those pesky stains will be gone! It's like having a personal cleaning fairy.
11. And a zero-effort, no-scrub, once-a-week Wet & Forget cleaner here to do all the hard work for you while you work on other tasks that have been piling up. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "This product was everything I wanted to clean the shower walls and base. I followed the instructions and waited longer than 24 hours due to my busy schedule. The results were fantastic. Cleaning the shower is no longer a chore." —LaCatarinaGrande
Get it from Amazon for $19.89 (available in two scents, a two-pack, and a refill size).
12. An ultra-thin electrical outlet cover with a power strip so you can live in a world where your outlets are no longer a chaotic tangle of cords but instead a sleek, organized oasis. Plus, the flat design means you can finally push furniture right up against the wall if you like!
Sleek Socket is a USA-based small family-owned business that makes ultra-thin outlet concealers.
Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that's meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantel. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantel clock. So, we have two speakers on either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it's 10 stars." —Chashum
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in two lengths and a variety of styles, including surge protectors and dual power strips).
13. A pack of shelf dividers made so that you can neatly fold and separate your blouses from your jeans, your hoodies from your sweatpants, and everything in between.
14. A long-handled standing weeder that’ll make pulling out intrusive weeds a breeze, freeing up all the space and nutrients your beloved plants need to thrive without breaking a sweat (or a knee).
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim, given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy, has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard, and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun, but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
15. A set of bed bands designed to hold your fitted sheets in place so they don't pop off halfway through the night, allowing you to rest peacefully and undisturbed.
Promising review: "We have a rather deep mattress and added a memory foam topper, which gave our fitted sheet a real stretch to be able to securely tuck at the corners and not slip off. It would hold some of the time, but we frequently had a corner or two slip off during the night. After giving Bed Band a try our fitted sheet slipping problem is solved! The clamp design grips like iron, but the best part is the adjustable bands that allow for a quick final fit after installing the clamps. This makes for a much simpler installation, and with a product that, by its nature, needs to be removed and re-installed repeatedly (sheet washing), ease of installation is critical. Bed Bands is the clear design winner for function and ease of installation. A stellar product design at an affordable price!" —David K
Get a pack of four bands from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors, two lengths, and multi-packs).