32 Quick-Fix Home Products You've Probably Needed For A While

1. A pack of biodegradable foaming drain-cleaning pouches if “rank” isn’t a strong enough word to describe the state of your garbage disposal. Not only does this cleanser get rid of that funky smell, but it also cleans the underside of the splash guard, which is often overlooked in the cleaning process.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT
Get a two-pack (good for eight uses) from Amazon for $12.72.
2. A set of handy bedsheet fasteners designed to hold your fitted sheets in place so they don't pop off halfway through the night, allowing you to rest peacefully and undisturbed.
Promising review: "These work really well! I have a 14-inch mattress, so keeping the fitted sheet well secured has been a struggle until now. One of the best purchases I've made. I followed someone else's advice here of turning the sheet inside out, putting the fasteners on, then putting the sheet on the mattress. Made them very easy to use." —Jayne Voyt
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three colors).
3. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets — you wouldn't shower in a dirty bathroom, so why would you eat off of plates that were cleaned in a dirty dishwasher? Just pop these in and run a cycle like normal, then sit back while it scrubs away all the gunk and grime.
Promising review: "Afresh Dishwasher Cleaner may be one of the best uses of your money ever. For a relatively small price these dishwasher cleaning pods actually work. They removed a great deal of the grime that had accumulated in my old dishwasher over the years and I plan to use them again and again and again!" —sally
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $16.94.
4. A fast-acting air purifier to filter out pet dander, odors, and other pesky particles, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. Not only does this make your home more comfortable for you and your pets, but it can also improve air quality and help with allergies.
The purifier filters allergens, mold, pet dander, dust, smoke, and cooking odors, and covers up to 219 square feet. Plus, there's a smart indicator to let you know when it's time to put in a new replacement filter.
Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes — two or three times daily, and general cleaning — I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished — no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! I also enjoy the nightlight. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." —victoria Mohagen
Get it from Amazon for $69.95 (available in white and black).
5. A wall-mounted toothbrush station if your bathroom counter has become overrun by half-empty toothpaste tubes and stray brushes. Not only does this gadget allow you to quickly dispense toothpaste with just the push of a button, but it also keeps your bristles covered (so they're not exposed to germs) and your space nice and tidy.
It holds five toothbrushes and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube.
Promising review: "You need one! I love this! So easy to install and holds nice and tight to the wall. The toothbrushes sit nicely in the holder and are easy for my kids to grab. The two gargle cups are nice but we added little Dixie cups to ours instead. The toothpaste function works really well and isn’t messy for our kids. I highly recommend this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
6. A slim cutlery drawer organizer to turn chaos into order faster than you can say "spork." 🙌🏽 No more knives mixing with forks, spoons hiding in the shadows, or trying to figure out where the heck your chopsticks are.
This organizer is suitable for drawers with a minimum height of 3.25 inches.
Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean, and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side by side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
7. A pop-up silicone drain protector just waiting to fit snugly over your shower drain and catch all that loose hair before it creates a nasty clog in your pipes.
8. A pack of stain-lifting pads here to rescue your beige carpet from the previous tenant who treated the unit like a free-for-all doggie daycare. All you have to do is place the pad on the stain, stomp on it a few times (feel free to get out your frustration on it!), and let it sit. Just like that, the stain *and* odor are gone.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2-years-old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.
9. A patented ChomChom pet hair remover that works so well to remove pet hair, it'll make you say, "Oh yeah, my couch was that color!" Unlike a normal lint roller, the ChomChom doesn't contain sticky adhesive, which means it can be used over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising review: "This thing does exactly what it says it does. It has made my life so much better, and I feel like I’m actually making progress in picking up the cat hair instead of just moving it from one place to another. I love it. The door that opens to throw away the picked-up hair needs to be more stable. I feel like it could break easily, so I’m very careful with it. All in all, this is a great product." —Drema
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.