29 Products That’ll Transform Your Mornings From Blah To Ahh-Mazing

1. A cute undated daily planner you can use to plan out your whole day, from setting priorities and listing out appointments to tracking meals, snacks, and even your water intake. This planner has so many useful sections to help keep you productive and organized — there's even a daily gratitude line at the top!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a small, family-owned business based in Sussex, Wisconsin.
Promising review: "I can't think of a better 'top of the morning' expression than 'You've Got This!' That got my attention. Love the visual clock graphic too. I use a weekly planner and having daily pages available as needed are great. The layout is useful, not excessively detailed while still including all the important sections. It's aesthetically pleasing." —Wynelle
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in eight styles and two sizes).
2. A splurge-worthy sunrise alarm clock so you can say goodbye to harsh noises that leave you feeling groggy and irritable. This wakes you up more naturally with a gentle, gradually brightening light and a selection of serene, nature-inspired wake sounds. Get ready to wake up feeling *actually* refreshed and ready to take on the day.
The Hatch sound machine sunrise alarm clock works by gradually increasing or decreasing the light in the room to simulate a sunrise, which helps regulate the body's natural sleep/wake cycle. It also has a variety of soothing sounds to help you fall asleep and wake up more peacefully. The device can be controlled through an app, which allows you to customize the light and sound setting to your preference.
Promising review: "This product may be pricey, but I recommend it to anyone I know. It’s the best way to way to wind down and wake up without relying on your phone. I guarantee this will improve your nighttime and and morning routine." —Madison
Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
3. A wrinkle-release spray because sometimes the thought of pulling out the ironing board makes us want to crawl back in bed and call it a day. With just a few sprays, this magical solution will smooth out those wrinkles and keep you looking crisp and put together. Think of all the time you'll save, plus the effortless slay!
This handy spray is a wrinkle remover, static remover, odor eliminator, fabric refresher, and an ironing aid. All you have to do is spray it on the garment, tug it a bit, smooth it out, and hang it up. Within minutes, it should be good to go!
Promising review: "As a college student with a full course load, I'm in and out of my room all the time. This helps me keep my clothes wrinkle free without having to waste time ironing them. It's also great as it leaves a VERY nice smell on my clothes." —Seth
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.78.
4. A super rich Etude House eye cream so you'll look like you got a full eight hours of sleep when you really only got three. Not only does this eye cream hydrate your under-eyes like a big ol' glass of water, but it also contains collagen water to make your skin bouncy and appear dewy.
Promising review: "Prior to using this cream I suffered from very dry under eye area and dark circles. The dryness seems to have resolved after 2 weeks of consistent use. My inner corner and under-eye area appear brighter. This cream is really thick and rich. I only need to use a tiny amount. Leaves eye area feeling plump and nourished." —E.A.
Get it from Amazon for $18.
5. A Revlon dual hair dryer and brush here to simplify your "getting ready" routine and start your day off on the right foot. This hair dryer basically cuts your dry time in half because you aren't juggling between two hair tools at once. Plus, it's easy to use and gives you a salon-quality blowout in no time.
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product! I can get ready in half the time spent drying and styling. It works better if you allow your hair to air dry a bit first, but I've also used it on just towel dried hair. I section off my hair & brush through. It adds good volume without straight hair being flat." —M. Hughes
Get it from Amazon for $39.89 (available in three models and nine colors).
6. An airtight cold-brew maker guaranteed to kick those Monday morning blues to the curb. You can prep your favorite coffee blend the night before and store it in the fridge for a perfectly chilled cup come morning. Plus, it's dishwasher safe so you can spend less time washing dishes and more time enjoying your delicious brew.
Promising review: "This has made my morning routine so much smoother! I love how easy it is to use, and it really feels like a high quality item. I never have to worry about leaks or spills, and it's nice to be able to have a sealed pitcher for the fridge when I'm not brewing coffee." —Victoria D.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
7. A stackable seven-day pill organizer to help streamline your daily routine. Now you won’t have to fumble around with your pills every morning (or worry about whether you forgot to take one when you're already halfway out the door).
Promising review: “I have gone through many pill organizers over the years and this set is by far my favorite! As someone who has to take 18 pills per day, the trays are big enough to hold all these huge pills and keep me organized. I fill two weeks at a time and they are so easy to load up. I was worried about these holding up to traveling in my pocketbook if I go out for a day, but they have held up well. It's just a genius way to hold all your pills and make sure you stay on track. Highly recommend!” —SammieMae
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).
8. A pocket-sized Tile Mate that'll put an end to those frantic mornings spent searching for your keys or purse — simply ring your Tile Mate using the free app and follow the sound to your misplaced items. And if you lose your phone, don't sweat it! Just double-press the button on your Tile Mate and your phone will ring, even if it's on silent.
Promising review: "Do you leave your keys in the fridge? Friends car? Somewhere lost in your bed? Cats food bowl? Have you always said “man what’s wrong with me?” Well me too! So stop thinking you’re a loser and get the tile! It has saved my butt pretty much every day. You can find your keys with your phone and find your phone with your keys!! I love the 21st century!" —Willy Finnegan
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in multi-packs).
9. A "flossing toothbrush" to make sure you're keeping your teeth in tip-top shape, even on those lazy mornings when you just can't be bothered. This toothbrush has super soft bristles that are infused with silver to help naturally eliminate all that gunk that tends to stick around on regular toothbrushes.
The tip of each of its flossing bristles is as thick as a single human hair and reaches between your teeth and under the gum line to help stop cavities before they even start. Seriously, it's like Superman in toothbrush form.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
10. A brilliant Echo Dot with a built-in clock that makes it easier to stay organized and on track throughout your morning. By using voice commands with Alexa, you can ask for the weather, news updates, and traffic reports. It can also set alarms and timers, control smart home devices such as lights or thermostats, *and* sync your reminders to your smartphone's calendar via the Alexa app.
Promising review: "I love my Echo Dot. It replaced a big radio/alarm and saves lots of space on my bedside table. The time is easy to read, but the light is not glaring. I have the alarm set to wake me up to one of my favorite songs, and that is a big mood booster. I usually ask for a weather report right away, and Alexa is the first voice I hear every morning." —ilovelabs
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in white or blue).
11. A Two Minute Mornings daily journal here to start your day off on the right foot. It'll create a moment of mindfulness for you to consider what you're grateful for, what you want to let go of, and what you should focus on to set yourself up for an awesome day ahead!
Promising review: "This was purchased for me as a Christmas gift from a coworker. I only recently started using it, as I've been dealing with some troubles in my life. I don't know what it is, but even if I repeat some of the same stuff...getting this done in the mornings (or sometimes at night if I don't make the time in the mornings) has made such a tremendous difference in my attitude toward myself and to others. So much so, that several people have taken notice. I have since purchased a couple of copies for friends who are also dealing with troubles in their lives. I highly recommend it. Even if you aren't dealing with any issues in life, it's such a help for clearing your head before starting your day." —Sumo
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
12. A hassle-free Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker that allows you to whip up a delicious breakfast in just five minutes! This little appliance features several nonstick layers designed to cook a variety of fresh ingredients, including eggs (with or without cheese!), sausage, bacon, bagels, and biscuits.
Promising review: "Doesn't take any longer than a cup of coffee. I start the sandwich when I hit the brew button on my K-cup and they are almost done at the same time. I have a good breakfast sandwich and a hot cup of coffee before I head off to work in the morning." —Anna Hayden
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in six colors).
13. Eden BodyWorks' Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme to help you effortlessly define and moisturize your curls while taming "bedhead" frizz. And don't worry: Your beautiful tresses won't feel weighed down or greasy.
Eden BodyWorks is a Black woman-owned business established in 2004 that specializes in natural products to nurture, restore, and maintain hair. Reviewers with 2c–4c hair mention it working well for them!
Promising review: "I have 4a high porosity hair and no product can keep my hair moisturized longer than an hour other than this product. Even though this is a curl defining cream, I use this to moisturize my scalp, ends, and leave out curly hair in boho braids. I basically use this product for everything! I've completely stopped using oil, only using this product, and my hair has grown so much in a year. This product is a godsend, so if your hair is always dry no matter what you do this is the answer." —ParisZ
Get it from Walmart for $8.98.
14. A coffee mug warmer with not one, not two, but three heat settings AND an auto shutoff feature. You'll never have to suffer through the tragedy of cold coffee again! Whether you're tackling that big project on Monday morning or just cozying up on the couch for a lazy Saturday, this nifty gadget will keep your coffee nice and warm.
Promising review: "One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm, literally for hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in eight colors).
15. A rosewater mist, aka the perfect way to wake up your skin in the morning (or refresh your face throughout the day). This mist is infused with coconut extract that nourishes and hydrates the skin, while rose water has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and irritation. But can we have a moment for the bottle?! Just gorgeous!
Vie Beauty is a Black woman–owned business founded in Atlanta, Georgia, that turns an everyday skincare product, rose water, into a luxury experience.
Promising review: "I love this spray!! It makes my skin feel so refreshed! I use it in the morning after cleansing my face, randomly throughout the day for moisturizing and especially every night before my night routine! I just gifted it to one of my girls and she absolutely loves it too!" —I believe in reviews so I have to share
Get it from Amazon for $36.
16. A feeding tracker so Fluffy can't trick anyone in the house into giving them a second (or third) breakfast, *and* to serve as a helpful reminder for you on busy mornings. Mount it on your wall or fridge using the included magnets or adhesive stickers, and use the slide buttons to keep up with your fur baby's meal times.
Promising reviews: "My husband gets up earlier than I do and usually he’ll feed our dog breakfast and give him his morning pill but I don’t always know if he has or not….until now! This wonderful and easy gadget lets him slide a button to say he’s done it if he has, to let me know not to feed Eliot again and overmedicate him! It’s magnetic and looks great on the fridge too! Love it!" —psmith124
"It’s not that we forget to feed him, it’s that he tricks everybody into feeding him so he winds up getting four cans of wet food a day.... 13.5lbs later we finally ordered this so he can’t fool us any longer.🥴" — danielle
Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (also available in versions for dogs and fish).
17. A thick, moisture-wicking instructional yoga mat featuring yoga poses printed right on the mat to start your day off right with a namaste-worthy routine. No need to stress about those pesky emails or phone calls just yet — take a moment to breathe, stretch, and find your inner peace.
Promising review: "This mat has a workout session built right in! I started using the mat and doing ALL of the poses except two that I’m not advanced enough to do and weeks later I have started mastering all of the moves and I am so much stronger. My pack pain is virtually gone. Highly recommend if you are motivated to do the poses." —Patricia L. Purcell
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in six colors).
18. A compact Beast blender to make nutrient-rich breakfast smoothies and protein shakes. Reviewers rave about how quiet the motor is, which means you won't wake up the whole house. It's a win-win for everyone!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer adores this blender: "I like my smoothies tttthhiiiiiiicccckkkkk (when I go out for a smoothie, ordering extra thick is the way to go), and I've been able to make deliciously creamy, not juice-like smoothies EVERY DANG TIME. And cleanup is incredibly easy. Just rinse the blade base with soapy water (or a quick dish sponge scrub for stubborn ingredients), wipe down the blender base as needed, and alllll the other parts are dishwasher safe." Check out her full Beast Blender review for more deets!
Get it from Amazon for $164.95.
19. A Shark robot vacuum that'll take care of all the dirty work so you finally have *extra* time for something else — like sleeping in a little! This robot vacuum features home mapping, which means it can navigate your space with ease and clean more efficiently. And if you hate emptying vacuum bins, good news: It self-empties after cleaning!
Promising review: "This is our second Shark robotic cleaner and this one is great. We have two shedding dogs, three cats, a toddler, and an 8-year-old. Lots of hair and crumbs and Daddy Shark gets it all! We have it timed to run early in the morning so we start with fresh floors every day. The suction is super (picked up a pairs of my reading glasses) and it returns to base to empty if it fills during the run and then continues to clean every inch. It took a few days for it to map out the rooms, but it covers every inch. Under the sofa, tables and beds, the Shark gets it all. You need to pick up small toys, etc. before it runs. Our first Shark cleaner is now cleaning the gym and playroom downstairs. I’m sure someday they will be able to climb stairs! It was pricey but worth every cent especially cleaning all the dogs' fur!"—Joey P.
Get it from Amazon for $386.