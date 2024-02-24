If You’ve Been Avoiding Your Responsibilities, Here Are 28 Things To Help You Get Some Tasks Done

1. A cute undated daily planner you can use to plan out your whole day, from setting priorities and listing out appointments to tracking meals, snacks, and even your water intake. This planner has so many useful sections to help keep you productive and organized — there's even a daily gratitude line at the top!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a small, family-owned business based in Sussex, Wisconsin.
Promising review: "I can't think of a better 'top of the morning' expression than 'You've Got This!' That got my attention. Love the visual clock graphic too. I use a weekly planner and having daily pages available as needed are great. The layout is useful, not excessively detailed while still including all the important sections. It's aesthetically pleasing." —Wynelle
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 10 styles and two sizes).
2. An airtight cold-brew maker guaranteed to kick those Monday morning blues to the curb. You can prep your favorite coffee blend the night before and store it in the fridge for a perfectly chilled cup come morning. Plus, it's dishwasher safe so you can spend less time washing dishes and more time enjoying your delicious brew.
Promising review: "This has made my morning routine so much smoother! I love how easy it is to use, and it really feels like a high quality item. I never have to worry about leaks or spills, and it's nice to be able to have a sealed pitcher for the fridge when I'm not brewing coffee." —Victoria D.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).
And check out our full Takeya cold brew maker review for more deets!
3. A slide-away storage bag if you've been looking for a legit solution to make post-playtime cleanup easier. Simply gather up all of your little one's toys, place them on the mat, and use the drawstring to neatly deposit everything into the basket.
Watch this parent's demo on TikTok.
Promising review: "This is absolutely genius! This is the best product to hold your kids Legos! Any bigger and the bag would be to heavy to carry. I don’t understand what other reviews are saying about not having the top close, yes the top doesn’t zip but there is a zipper tucked nicely inside the bag so if it does fall over nothing comes out. Looks very nice in a bedroom, doesn’t look like a toy bin." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
4. A "flossing toothbrush" to make sure you're keeping your teeth in tip-top shape, even on those lazy mornings when you just can't be bothered. This toothbrush has super soft bristles that are infused with silver to help naturally eliminate all that gunk that tends to stick around on regular toothbrushes.
The tip of each of its flossing bristles is as thick as a single human hair and reaches between your teeth and under the gum line to help stop cavities before they even start. Seriously, it's like Superman in toothbrush form.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
5. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that perfectly dices onions, carrots, and celery in mere seconds. TBH, ingredient prep is like 60% of the battle, so this will help you knock out the hard part. Say goodbye to relying on food delivery apps and say hello to making dinner prep a breeze.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors and five sizes).
6. An adjustable standing desk converter to combat the dreaded effects of sitting for prolonged hours, which not only takes a toll on our health but also hampers our focus and productivity. With this, you can incorporate standing breaks into your day, keeping you refreshed and energized. Plus, when you do decide to sit, it doubles up as a sleek monitor stand, ensuring your screen is always at the perfect eye level.
Promising review: "I'm not as tired and I can work more effectively because my focus and brain power goes longer now. I bought 2 for my husband and he says, 'My eyes don't feel like their bleeding anymore.'" —Lynn StDenis
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in six sizes and in nine colors).
7. Plus, a remote-controlled folding treadmill if the main reason you’ve been pushing off going to the gym is because you just want to collapse onto your bed after working for 8 hours straight. With this, you can now clock those steps while firing off emails and reviewing reports. It's like killing two birds with one stone.
Promising review: "I love this treadmill, it has seriously changed my life and saved me so much time in my day. I'm able to be more productive and easily hit my step goal daily. I've had phone calls while on this treadmill and it's quiet enough that the person on the line can't hear it. I ended up choosing this particular one among many because of all the reviews about the great customer service. That makes me feel better about making the investment." —Sara
Get it from Amazon for $269.99+ (available in five colors).
8. Or a low-profile under-the-desk elliptical, which allows you to sneak in some cardio right from your chair. Plus, its low-impact design gives your joints a break, offering you peace of mind as you power through your tasks with a dose of movement.
It also comes with a digital display that tracks time, speed, and distance, as well as eight different modes of resistance, so you can tailor it exactly to your needs.
Promising review: "Love this! I use it under my desk at the office because I sit most of the day. It just fits and I like the adjustment of tension. Worth every penny!" —Amy K
Get it from Amazon for $108.78+ (available in three colors).
9. A zero-effort, no-scrub, once-a-week Wet & Forget cleaner that does all the hard work for you while you work on other tasks that have been piling up. This bleach-free cleaner removes soap scum and hard water deposits, leaving your shower sparkling clean when all you did was apply, walk away, and rinse off the next day.
Promising review: "This product was everything I wanted to clean the shower walls and base. I followed the instructions and waited longer than 24 hours due to my busy schedule. The results were fantastic. Cleaning the shower is no longer a chore." —LaCatarinaGrande
Get it from Amazon for $20.98 (also available in a two-pack and a refill size).
10. A memory foam chair cushion so you can stop the endless fidgeting in that stiff office chair and actually get some work done. This cushion is designed to rescue you from the discomfort of long hours of sitting. It works its magic by easing pressure on your tailbone, hips, and lower back and has been hailed by reviewers for its remarkable pain-relief abilities.
The cover is removable and washable!
Promising review: "I've never had an issue sitting still for work until quarantine. When I was using my kitchen chair to work from home. I began to have back, neck and shoulder pain. These cushions were a lifesaver. Since using them I haven't had any aches or pains. I'm able to focus and get more work done. If you're thinking about buying them, I say just do it! You'll thank yourself later." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in six colors).
11. A handy minimalist weekly cleaning printable that breaks down your cleaning duties into manageable daily chunks, focusing on a specific room each day. This approach prevents you from feeling daunted by the overwhelming scope of your cleaning to-do list. Feel free to take it easy by ticking off a few items daily or spread it out over a few weeks for a stress-free cleaning experience.
You can also print and place it inside a frame, then use a dry-erase marker.
Creative Type Store is a woman-owned, Canada-based Etsy shop that specializes in designer printables to make life easier.
Promising review: "Great for what I needed! I had started my own schedule, but felt like I was forgetting things, too much in a day, etc. This is super helpful!" —Erin Brie
Get it from Creative Type Store on Etsy for $3.47.
12. A pair of Bose noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones so you can lock in and tackle all of your to-dos, like vacuuming or running errands while listening to a podcast or music, or drown out noisy neighbors while working or studying from home. With these, you can create your own distraction-free oasis.
These have 11 levels of ANC (active noise canceling) so you can let in as little or as much noise as you want. They also have a built-in microphone so your audio will sound crystal clear to others, and with up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, they're more than capable of handling your commute too.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says, "I have an older pair of Bose headphones that I still use every day and absolutely love. Putting these on and listening to music or podcasts while I do work, household chores, grocery shopping, etc. makes mindless tasks way more enjoyable. Sometimes I even put on mine and turn on the noise cancellation without any music just to drown out any distractions and fully focus."
Promising review: "Upgrade from the GC35II to the 700. Seems like my old pair had better battery life. That said, the sound quality is pretty unreal. Noise cancellation is very impressive. I have a fan in my office that I keep forgetting is on. Don't hear most of the office banter when I am working, which is less distraction and getting more done." —Red
Get them from Amazon for $299 (available in two colors).
13. A Shark robot vacuum that'll take care of all the dirty work so you finally have *extra* time for something else — like making breakfast for once! This robot vacuum features home mapping, which means it can navigate your space with ease and clean more efficiently. And if you hate emptying vacuum bins, good news: It self-empties after cleaning!
Promising review: "This is our second Shark robotic cleaner and this one is great. We have two shedding dogs, three cats, a toddler, and an 8-year-old. Lots of hair and crumbs and Daddy Shark gets it all! We have it timed to run early in the morning so we start with fresh floors every day. The suction is super (picked up a pairs of my reading glasses) and it returns to base to empty if it fills during the run and then continues to clean every inch. It took a few days for it to map out the rooms, but it covers every inch. Under the sofa, tables and beds, the Shark gets it all. You need to pick up small toys, etc. before it runs. Our first Shark cleaner is now cleaning the gym and playroom downstairs. I’m sure someday they will be able to climb stairs! It was pricey but worth every cent especially cleaning all the dogs' fur!"—Joey P.
Get it from Amazon for $388 (available in two different capacities).
14. A brilliant Echo Dot with a built-in clock that makes it easier to stay organized and on track throughout your morning. By using voice commands with Alexa, you can ask for the weather, news updates, and traffic reports. It can also set alarms and timers, control smart home devices such as lights or thermostats, *and* sync your reminders to your smartphone's calendar via the Alexa app.
Promising review: "I love my Echo Dot. It replaced a big radio/alarm and saves lots of space on my bedside table. The time is easy to read, but the light is not glaring. I have the alarm set to wake me up to one of my favorite songs, and that is a big mood booster. I usually ask for a weather report right away, and Alexa is the first voice I hear every morning." —ilovelabs
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in white or blue).
15. A full-body weighted heating pad that lets you banish aches and stay comfortable without being tied down to a sofa. With convenient snap fasteners and a waist tie, this pad offers soothing relief for your neck, shoulders, and back, making comfort a portable luxury you can enjoy while completing your checklist.
Promising review: "This is everything you need in a heating pad! It’s weighted with little beads, so it hangs on your shoulders like a comfy warm hug. I’m currently having some cervical neck issues so the collar that goes up around the neck is perfect. It goes all the way down to my low back where I also have lumbar issues. This heating pad is amazing! Also, it has a timer and temperature adjustment. Do it." —Tiffany Williamson
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in four colors).
16. A trio of cheerful-looking plant-watering globes designed to keep your precious plants hydrated for up to three weeks! With these little helpers on duty, you can breathe easier knowing your leafy friends are in good hands *and* it's one less thing to worry about.
Promising review: "So glad I got these. I’m a chronic overwaterer and my plants were struggling. Now I don’t have to worry and I don’t even have to water. This is great for indoor plants that don’t actually need much water. And they’re super cute. I get lots of compliments on them!" —MB
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two styles).
17. A set of reusable cart-dividing bags so you can conveniently sort your groceries as you shop, making unpacking a breeze so you're not juggling items between the fridge, freezer, and pantry when you get home. Simply put everything away bag by bag, and voilà — organization made easy!
Each bag holds up to 50 pounds and has an extra pocket.
Promising review: "This bag is perfect!! I have wanted one for a while now and finally purchased them about two weeks ago. Since then, I have used the bags several times at the grocery store. Even when I ran in for a few items I was able to detach the two smaller bags and just use them. I love the cooler bag, it is perfect for all of my refrigerated items. The egg and wine compartments in the largest purple bag are genius! I have received so many questions and comments on the bags every time I use them. I would definitely recommend getting the Lotus Trolley Bags!" —K.Keith
Get them from Amazon for $44.99.
18. A Revlon dual hair dryer and brush, because it's time to bid adieu to the messy bun you’ve been throwing up for seven days in a row. This dryer is the ultimate time-saving sidekick in the quest for a stress-free "getting ready" routine. It basically cuts your dry time in half because you aren't juggling between two hair tools at once. Plus, it's easy to use and gives you a salon-quality blowout in no time.
Unlike other hair dryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a–4c hair mentioned it working for them.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product! I can get ready in half the time spent drying and styling. It works better if you allow your hair to air dry a bit first, but I've also used it on just towel-dried hair. I section off my hair & brush through. It adds good volume without straight hair being flat." —M. Hughes
Get it from Amazon for